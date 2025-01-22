How a Style Analysis Changed My Perspective on Beauty

The summer before last, I was leaving the post office with a heavy box of linen wrap skirts. I had intended to return them, but I couldn’t justify spending $70 in shipping (the skirts were from Lithuania). I also couldn’t justify wearing them, because they looked so bad on me. Why did I even try cottagecore again? And why couldn’t I make this look work? Was it the baby weight? I didn’t know exactly, but their voluminous midi lengths swamped me, even though I’m somewhat tall. Their tie waists did nothing to establish the existence of my waist. And I felt I really should have known better than to squander my clothing budget on these apparently non-returnable garments when all of my attempts at a romantically homespun aesthetic seemed, frankly, cursed.

Even as a little girl coloring elaborate outfits for my stick figures and wearing my favorite pink-and-teal batik jumper to tatters, I tried to satisfy my sense of beauty through fashion. But in recent years, it had become harder to find clothes I look and feel beautiful in. I frequently settled for just adequate, especially as a stay-at-home mom who could get away with daily leggings. But I still held a torch for fashion as an art form, a source of delight—even transcendent beauty.

I didn’t always have bad sartorial luck. Besides the pink-and-teal batik jumper (still preserved in my mom‘s rag bag), there was the periwinkle burnout top with a vine pattern in velvet that I wore in college (over multiple long lace camisoles, of course—it was the late aughts). The mauve angora cable knit sweater dress I’d gotten engaged in. My (sadly lost) pink glass and gold drop earrings. A long-sleeved jersey wrap-front t-shirt that I’d long-term borrowed from my mother-in-law and then bought in every color on Poshmark and eBay, now worn tissue thin.

But I’d never known which qualities made those cherished items so flattering and harmonious and right. Contemporary fashion writing was atoning for the long years of comparing body types to fruit with more of a you-do-you approach; though my favorite clothes expressed something about my aesthetic tastes and personality, I knew it wasn’t just the power of self-expression that made them look good on my actual body. I wanted, somehow, to embrace self-expression, body positivity, and objective beauty—all through my wardrobe.

So a few months after the non-returnable, non-wearable skirts, I took a vulnerable step: I sent photos of my face (front and profile) and body (in bike shorts and a bra top, so the lines of my body were visible) to a woman in the Netherlands: style and color analyst Florentina Mossou. Mossou, from Æquitela, is the creator of the Align style analysis system, based on her scientific background in functional morphology, her knowledge of fashion history, and her gift for, in her own words, “being very left-brained about right-brained things.”

A week or two after Mossou received my photos, we met via Zoom. She was understated and composed in a high-necked blue sweater with her hair loosely pulled back to reveal finely-detailed drop earrings. There was nothing about her appearance that screamed fashion statement—just a sense of harmony that made her peaceful to look at.

“Beauty is about resonance,” she told me. “So when it comes to personal style, if your clothes have the same patterns and proportions as your body, they resonate with you… and that is what we experience as beauty.” In that meeting, she guided me through her system, connecting the spectrum of shapes, lines, and scale in the human body with shapes, lines, and scale in clothing design, classified into 16 types and 82 subtypes. She shared her close reading of my face and body and provided recommendations for the clothing that would most resonate with me.

She wasn’t surprised that the voluminous midi skirts looked all wrong on me. “The main influence in your face and body is a small vertical line, or narrowness,” she told me. “If you look at your shoulders, they end in a sharp point before the line continues down your arm. Even in a relatively broad part of your body, that sharpness gives an impression of narrowness. You can see the sharp points repeat elsewhere—even at the tip of your nose.” I remembered my high school art class on self-portraiture day, when I realized that the instruction to begin drawing our noses with a circle wouldn’t apply to my sharply pointed, square-tipped nose. I felt surprisingly touched. There was a tenderness about being observed in such exacting detail.

I asked her if weight gain affected this influence of narrowness. “Weight doesn’t change the underlying bone structure and its proportions,” she said. “Your overall scale remains the same, and so do the design elements that resonate with it, though you might need a larger size.” She went on to explain that my secondary influence after narrowness was length, a large vertical line. Next was rounded curve, or a small horizontal line. With those three influences, the most beautiful design shape for my face and body, she said, was an elongated S-curve. This shape would be echoed by design elements like subtle fit-and-flare silhouettes or shawl collars, and pieces like teardrop earrings or tapered pants.

My type (which Mossou calls Transcendent in her system) is one she sees a lot, since small- or medium-scale people have trouble finding flattering clothing amidst the current trend for oversized fashions. It was a relief to have an explanation for my recent shopping struggles. I was living in an era of boxy drop-shoulder tops, barrel jeans, oversized puffy jackets—even the fitted blouses often had puffed sleeves as big as my face. No wonder so many of my fondest fashion moments had occurred circa 2010, when it was easier to find fitted-but-not-tight cuts and lightweight layers.

Our conversation flowed into an encyclopedic amount of detail as to how I could best repeat my body’s shapes in clothing, jewelry, hairstyles, and even makeup applications. Angled hemlines would provide vertical lines that echoed my long limbs. Small-scale prints and delicate jewelry (and lots of it) would resonate with my smaller facial features. The thinnest application of liquid eyeliner, with its sharp edges of pigment, would flatter my narrowness better than a heavier, smokier line. Afterwards, Mossou emailed me PDF files filled with examples. “Think of your type as a signpost,” she said. “You can go as far from it as you want, but return to it whenever you get lost.”

A few weeks later, I tried on a new midi skirt. Cut on the bias, its liquid drape hugged my hips then swirled down, the handkerchief hem angling upwards. If I had discovered it in a fitting room before Mossou, it would have felt like serendipity. Now I could see that its pointed hem echoed the sharpness in my bone structure, the fabric was light enough to fall parallel to my body without adding volume, and the seams of the bias cut traced long, curved lines. It looked beautiful.

Working with Mossou has finally helped me track down clothes I want to keep. I found a lightweight ruched button-down with a small-scale collar that came in different tiny floral prints; I bought three. I own pants that aren’t leggings now. I’m still searching for the perfect non-poufy dress of my cottagecore dreams, but I know what I’m looking for and how to accentuate my own particular beauty with fabric, silhouette, and scale.

I also feel a vindication of beauty itself. The manipulated images, algorithmically-driven trends, and homogeneous glamour—those were false advertising all along. Beauty is a gift of our embodiment, waiting to be tenderly observed. Each of our faces and bodies are harmonious expressions of an innate order, spiraling out from the mathematical core of the universe, speaking a pattern language that our own clothing can speak back. Transcendent, indeed.