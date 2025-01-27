Simply Hosting: Sharing Our Favorite Foods

What was the occasion? Who was coming over?

For three days this past spring, my husband and I hosted the best man from our wedding and his wife at our home in Canada. During the first year of the pandemic, we relocated to above the forty-ninth parallel to start new positions, and this was the first time we saw our guests in person since our move.

What did you do to prepare for your guests to arrive?

It was agreed that for our first evening hosting, we would prepare a home-cooked dinner. The plan for the second day would be to view some of the attractions in our city and then dine out to indulge in one of our province’s traditional foods (poutine). The third day would involve activities within our neighborhood. We asked our guests in advance if there were any items on their must-see list and if they had any dietary restrictions, which we took into account in our preparations.

My spouse and I carried out most of the meal preparation ahead of our guests’ arrival so we could spend more time together and less time in the kitchen. We selected our favorite dishes, rather than those worthy of current social media standards. We aimed to give our guests an authentic taste of our daily lives. We stuck to simplicity with appearances as well; even if we had owned impressive cutlery or plates, I don’t think we would have used them.

We made the French onion soup recipe we’ve perfected to our tastes through trial and error over the past few years, planned to boil pasta to serve with a jar of our homemade canned tomato sauce from the previous fall, and had a quick-to-cook fish dish to serve as the main course. We bought desserts from our local bakery, making sure to purchase the cannoli they are best known for.

For other meals during our guests’ stay, I pre-made my husband’s favorite Sicilian two-cheese pizza recipe and made sure we had a fresh batch of homemade air fryer granola that we really like to have with yogurt and chocolate shavings in the morning. We also had choice snack foods available, such as Ketchup chips (available in Canada, but not in the U.S.), salted salmon with dill on baguette slices, and homemade cookies. Our attempts to share our favorite edible delights did not go unnoticed. It proved to be a point that our guests acknowledged was very much appreciated.

There was a fair amount of preparation in the kitchen leading up to the visit, which was totally worth it. During our guests’ stay, we had minimal actual cooking to do and more heating up and assembling. We were able to maximize our time spent with our visitors.

Our spare room is small. The pull-out sofa leaves little space to move freely around the room once extended into a queen-size bed. We tried to counter this limitation with some detailed and practical touches. We wrote out the WiFi information on a note-sized piece of paper and supplied bottles of water and two pairs of slippers, as the spring weather that year had had a late start. Unashamed of my collection of stuffed animals, I placed one of the critters in the guest room to welcome our visitors.

Guest Room

We also cleared out the room’s closet and added a good number of spare hangers and a luggage rack for our guests’ use. In the bathroom, we laid out a fresh set of hand and face towels, toothpaste, and a pack of two toothbrushes. We also freed up two small drawers.

We included extra soap and toilet paper in easy-to-spot locations, placed a bottle of shampoo in the shower, and made sure to point out the location of the clean bath towels on the small corner shelf.

How did you feel about the overall state of your home? How did that feeling influence you, as a hostess?

Our home is a 1960s bungalow. My husband and I had given the house a thorough spring clean before our guests arrived, but in general we try (with varying degrees of success) to keep our home uncluttered and clean in all seasons. Although the house was looked after with great care by the previous owner, it is not immune to the various repairs and renovations that are to be expected with an older home.

In fact, during our guests’ stay, the kitchen was completely unusable as my husband had demolished everything and was in the process of laying subfloor. He enjoys this kind of work, but it takes quite a bit of time as his construction hours are limited to evenings and weekends. Luckily, we have a kitchenette in the basement, but that meant that the distance between the meal preparation area and the eating area were separated by a flight of stairs. However, rather than being a cause of concern or shame, the ongoing renovations made for an interesting topic of conversation, and we learned that our guests too had recently moved into an older home.

My spouse and I both really enjoy hosting, but we hadn’t been able to entertain much in this house yet. This visit was eagerly anticipated. Despite the construction, I felt happy with the overall state of our home and excited to welcome our guests.

What do you remember most fondly from the get-together?



The most memorable parts of the visit were conversations sitting around some sort of table, whether that was our home’s dining room or coffee table or the table of our favorite café in the city. It was fun sharing our favorite home-cooked and locally sourced treats with our guests, and we look forward to hosting them again in the future.

Editor’s note: Thankfully, hosting doesn’t have to be complicated to be meaningful. Simply Hosting highlights the simple ways we show others they are welcome, whether for a quick afternoon visit or a long weekend. If you’d like to share how you welcome others into your home, review our Readers Write guidelines here.