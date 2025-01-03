A Resourceful Mom’s Tips for Saving Money on Groceries

If you could save $400 a month on groceries, that would be $5,200 in savings over the course of a year. Sounds impossible? It doesn’t have to be.

We spoke with Mandy Klentz, known as @plandy.mandy to her more than 500,000 Instagram followers. She spoke to me via Zoom and shared how she does it—and how the rest of us can, too.

Let’s do the numbers

In a typical week, Klentz spends roughly $160 to $180 on groceries, about $80 of which is for dinners. The rest is on ingredients for breakfast and lunch, along with staples like eggs, butter, milk, and oil.

That’s about $100 less than what the USDA says she should be spending.

The USDA releases monthly reports on the cost of food at various levels: thrifty, low-cost, moderate cost, and liberal. As of May 2024, for a family the Klentz’ size—dad, mom, and three kids ages 7, 8, and 10—the USDA calculates food should cost about $260 per week on the thrifty plan, and about $285 per week on the low-cost plan.

Klentz has turned grocery shopping into a game. “It’s kind of addicting, when you start cutting your grocery budget down, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I saved $20!’” she said.

Some doubters criticize her method, noting the lower cost of living she experiences in Kansas City, Missouri. But Klentz knows budget shopping is possible even in higher cost-of-living areas. She started out in one.

Getting started

Klentz married her high school sweetheart young. By the time Klentz was twenty-four, they had three kids and were living on a single income—in California.

She worked full-time when her first son was a baby, but after three children, that was no longer an option. “I realized really quickly I couldn’t afford to work outside of the house because childcare was too expensive,” she said. “And I was trying to figure out ways to make money.”

The answer, she realized, wasn’t to look for more income—it was to spend less. “I just got very into budgeting and cooking things from scratch because I was trying to contribute to help us stay afloat financially,” she said.

Fast forward several years, and Klentz not only saves money on her family’s groceries, but helps others do the same through her Instagram account and meal plans (which she sells on Etsy for $10.99–$12.99), though she frequently offers coupon codes. Each plan provides budget-friendly recipes and shopping lists for a month’s worth of dinners. She also offers a breakfast guide, a lunch rotation guide, and a sourdough course.

She released her first plan in December 2023. In mid-January 2024, she released a second plan alongside an Instagram reel showing how she shopped a whole week of groceries for $181. That video went viral, and her account “exploded.” Today, when she posts recipes, people can comment with a keyword to receive that recipe and information about her meal plans for free.

Klentz shared some strategies our readers can use to start saving right now.

01. Cut back on nonessentials—especially snacks

Klentz said cutting out nonessentials can make “the most immediate impact” in lowering grocery costs. Her research shows that such items can increase a weekly grocery bill by over $100. “I don’t buy a ton of snacks. . . . I’m not buying granola bars, I don’t buy juice, I don’t buy soda. We don’t buy a lot of the packaged items,” she said, except for when her family travels.

Instead, Klentz keeps basics like applesauce, beef sticks, and fresh fruit on hand, and she makes about one batch of homemade granola bars each week. She’s a big fan of homemade alternatives, which she finds to be “so much more filling.” What’s more, making snacks at home means more control over the ingredients and the opportunity to add things like flaxseed meal or chia seeds for nutritional value.

02. Batch your meals

Klentz employs a system she calls “cook once, eat twice” in both cooking for her family and her shared meal plans. On the day we spoke, she was making a creamy chicken fajita bake. Or rather, two bakes, so she’d have enough for the following night.

“Most people are not looking forward to making dinner every night, and I very much fall into that club,” Klentz said. The solution is a good meal rotation and batch meal prep.

While it may seem like double the ingredients would double the cost, batch cooking is a money-saver because it allows for shopping in bulk. Consider bell peppers: At the time of writing, a single red, orange, or yellow bell pepper at my local Walmart was $1.48. A three-pack was $2.98. By buying the three-pack, I would get three peppers for the cost of two.

“If you're making batch amounts of meals, you’re able to get that bulk price on groceries, and you’re also having to buy less specialty ingredients.” Additionally, batch cooking cuts down on leftover ingredients, like when a recipe calls for one cup of heavy cream, but you bought a pint for $3.50 and don’t want the other cup to go to waste.

03. Stock the freezer for breakfast

Big savings can be had at breakfast. Rather than dropping $4 for a box of ten frozen waffles, you can make and freeze your own for a fraction of the cost. Klentz stocks her freezer with homemade pancakes, muffins, biscuits, and other items that are easy to reheat and pair with fruit and a protein, like eggs or sausage.

Again, this approach can fit seamlessly into an existing routine. Let’s say you’re making pancakes on Saturday morning. If you spend a little extra time and make four dozen (that is, enough to freeze), you’ll have pancakes for the rest of the week. Simply reheat them in the microwave for sixty seconds.

“It makes your morning easier, and it does save so much money,” Klentz said.

Small savings, big savings

It may not seem like a big deal to save $1.48 by buying peppers in bulk or making homemade granola bars that are $0.23 cheaper per bar than the name brand. But over time, those savings add up. Cutting just one $10 snack from your weekly grocery budget means $520 saved over a year. If you can save $100 per week, that adds up to $5,200 in savings per year.

“I’ve been in the boat where we have to save money just genuinely because we can’t afford things, and we’re drowning,” Klentz said. “That’s where this all started.”

Over the years, Klentz’s family have gotten their finances under control. The savings that were once essential now give them margin for extras, like vacations with their kids. They have a fifty-states bucket list, and so far they’ve seen twenty-two.

“It is very powerful what you can do with just a couple thousand extra dollars,” Klentz said.

But what about time?

Klentz gets a lot of messages from parents who work full-time and say they don't have time to cook from scratch. She understands the struggle because she’s been there. Although her journey began in a season when it made more sense for her to stay home, she worked outside the home after her first baby was born and again once her kids were school-aged. While her meal planning business is currently her full-time job, her family also made the switch to homeschooling—a job in and of itself.

To those for whom time is a challenge, Klentz offered encouragement.

“I would say pick the big things, and let the little things go,” she said. “There’s the influencers on the internet who are making homemade cereal . . . I am not the one. . . . for most people, it’s fun to watch, but it’s not realistic.” What may be realistic is making a slow cooker meal three nights a week and batch cooking for the nights in between.

Klentz’s breakfast plan mentioned above also saved her time, money, and sanity. “When I was working and had my kids in public school, breakfast was such a nightmare,” she said.

Not everything is worth making from scratch. Klentz decides what is by asking whether it’s going to save money, if she can make the food healthier, and how much time it will take.

Butter is a great example of something that’s not worth it: It would cost more time and money to make it than to buy it, and the result wouldn’t be that different from the store-bought version. Bagels are an in-between example; Klentz makes them only occasionally, because they take such a long time.

Finally, remember that you don’t have to try everything all at once—Klentz didn’t when she was starting out. Just pick one area, and once you’ve gotten that down, add another. “Pick your battles,” she said. “Start with the thing that’s going to save you the most.”

