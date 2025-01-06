Mothers Need More Than a Mom Squad—They Need a Grandma Tribe

In her excellent July 2024 essay, “Giving until It Hurts: Helping Mothers Love,” Mary Tillotson championed the complete reasonability of supporting mothers—especially new mothers—in loving and caring for their children. The crux of her argument was two-fold: first, that “motherhood is a task bigger than anyone can handle on her own” and second, that “receiving help without feeling guilty can make motherhood bearable.”

As she points out, “Ordinary mothers are better mothers” when they have sufficient sleep, skills, knowledge, time to shower, food that nourishes them, and quiet time. Above all, “It is normal, not selfish, to need these things.”

We’ve been told to “find your own mom squad,” fellow compadres (or commadres, more accurately) in motherhood. But sometimes friends in the same season of life—fellow mothers of young children—can’t help at the times or in the ways we need. What then?

Enter the grandma tribe.

What is a grandma tribe?

“Grandma tribe” members are so-called because grandma-aged women often make ideal support team members. They are more likely to have the time to help, the willingness to show up, and often, though not always, have raised children themselves and therefore can share their hard-earned wisdom with younger generations.

Those who gain the most are women, couples, and families whose own families of origin are unable or unwilling to help. Perhaps their extended family lives far away, is physically unwell or emotionally unhealthy, or may already be committed to caring for aging or ill parents or other family members. When family can’t help, or can help in very limited ways, it’s time to build a grandma tribe.

How to find your people

Even as early as the first trimester of pregnancy, it’s a good idea to write down or type out, “Who can help me, and what can they help me with?” When we ask good questions, we get good answers, and we put our reticular activating systems (or RAS, the same system that sees every Honda minivan on the road after you buy one yourself) to work in the “background” of our minds.

Start by writing down your current or anticipated needs and filling in the blanks. A strengths-based approach starts with what the other person is already good at. When we ask someone to help us with something they already enjoy doing and/or is easy for them, we increase the odds that they will help us and keep helping us.

My own family’s grandma tribe members have come through church (our original members were the couple who sit in the pew directly behind us), the community women’s club, religious organizations in our diocese, and our neighborhood. I’ve learned to take anyone who has offered to help me up on whatever I know of their strengths. “Would you be open to coming over to read to my kids?” “Could my kids help you walk your dogs?” “Would you be willing to pick up groceries for me?” “Would you mind taking the older kids to the park so the baby and I can nap for an hour or I can wash some laundry?”

A grandma tribe member might also come by referral, at the recommendation of a friend or family member. A woman I spoke to about this recalled a couple new to her parish, who approached the pastor and said they missed their grandchildren, who lived on the other side of the country, terribly. They were looking for a family with young children to help.

Grandma tribe members may also have adult children but no grandchildren yet or grandchildren who are already grown.

It’s not one size fits all

Help can look a million ways. You might stay home the whole time they’re helping you, you might leave the house, you might take your kids their way, or you might find some other arrangement.

Our original grandma tribe couple was my husband’s first call to watch our two older children so he could join me at the hospital after I was in a serious car accident while twenty-eight weeks pregnant. This is an extreme example, of course. More often, our children go over to their house for an occasional playdate so I can run errands or go to an appointment by myself. In our case, the wife has also made darling birthday cakes for each of our children.

Another grandma tribe member comes over once a week for an hour and a half to play with the kids while I work. In the week after our youngest was born, the older three kids went to her house several times for three to four hours on each visit, so my husband and I could nap, go to pediatrician visits, or sit in our quiet house by ourselves with the newborn.

A third grandma is a retired teacher, who visits once a month or so to read a book and make a craft with our two older kids. Especially during a baby’s first year of life, it’s such a gift to have a caring adult pour time and love into the older siblings! A fourth grandma comes every few weeks to read library books to whoever will sit and listen. The littlest boys usually wander in and out.

The benefits extend to the whole family

Perhaps the biggest contribution our grandma tribe members are making is in teaching me how to be a mother. I’m learning to love unconditionally, rather than being personally offended by my children’s shenanigans or misbehavior. Through their interactions with my children, they’re mentoring me.

You might wonder if you pay grandma tribe members. No, this isn’t a transactional relationship. They’re serving me and my family, and we are welcoming them into a relationship. It is a gift to be needed. The “payment” is our undying gratitude, occasional cookies or flowers, handmade cards and drawings, “Honorable Mention” in our annual Christmas letter, and so many hugs. In this house, we are routing the epidemic of loneliness one grandma hug at a time.

Motherhood stretches us, there’s no doubt about it. But it can be a constructive, strengthening stretch, rather than a destructive, tearing apart. Our grandma tribe members help us mothers and our children navigate the stretching. They remind us that we weren’t made to do motherhood, or life, alone.