Here’s Where I’ve Found Leisure and Joy in Motherhood

Berthe Morisot’s 1883 painting Young Woman Knitting has been my desktop background for a few years now. Morisot’s scattered and sweeping strokes are balanced by the stillness of a woman at her task. To depict such a mundane moment was somewhat controversial in nineteenth-century France, as those subjects were not seen as valuable or of academic interest.

Morisot reminds us that beauty and joy exist in our ordinary lives. Yet when I look at this painting, I wonder if its quietness and solitude truly reflect the realities of domestic life. Words like “leisure,” after all, don’t usually come to mind when we think of motherhood.

“How are you?” women ask each other, and we mothers reply with a knee-jerk response: “Busy.” The response is often given with a sense of being captive to a force beyond our control.

While I too enjoy a life brimming with family activities, I’ve found that joy only comes when my life is ordered toward freedom, when I’m not stuck in a frenzied hamster wheel but rather have the perspective to see time as a gift. When I reorient my understanding of time, I relish the freedom to live as fully alive and fully human. That said, in this current stage of my life, I wondered: Can a pursuit of true leisure sustain motherhood, and if so, how?

True leisure

Leisure is countercultural in that it keeps us present and free from distraction. In doing so, leisure leads to joy. In Leisure: The Basis of Culture, Josef Pieper roots his understanding of leisure in receptivity—that is, the capacity to receive or accept something as a gift. For example, prayer, silence, Sabbath, and divine worship are all activities based in receptivity.

Pieper identifies other helpful qualities of leisure as silence or stillness, festivity, and being useless. As for silence or stillness, Pieper writes, “Unless we regain the art of silence and insight, the ability for non-activity, unless we substitute true leisure for our hectic amusements, we will destroy our culture—and ourselves.” Leisure is more than just therapeutic in its call to turn off our phones or televisions. It can lead us to build a better culture through our attention to reality and joy in living.

For Pieper, festivity is based in reality. The commercialization of Christmas and Easter, for instance, distorts these true feasts. In a proper celebration, man “celebrates the end of his work by allowing his inner eye to dwell for a while upon the reality of Creation.”

Finally, leisure is useless. Leisure helps us realize that our identity does not lie in our productivity. We are in fact more than our job titles or earnings. We are called to nurture our roles as mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends.

Leisure and recreation

Our culture typically confuses leisure with relaxation and recreation. While we participate in relaxation and recreation to energize or rejuvenate ourselves for more work, leisure isn’t done for the sake of anything other than itself.

Leisure is the ultimate goal of all of our labor because it enables us to notice and delight in the world. Leisure is a state of the soul, and thus it does not require vacations, holidays, weekends, or breaks. Rather, leisure consists in activities like religious participation and philosophical thinking, as well as familial and social activities like building friendship and community.

Leisure can also consist in appreciating music, art, film, and drama and exploring nature to experience the wonder of creation. Leisure has nurtured my soul in a way that helps me pursue joy in motherhood, rather than merely existing in a state of productivity.

Practical ways to find leisure

I have devoured my share of articles on the relationship between motherhood and leisure, and I find they often come up short in helping us to act. Where do we find genuine sources of true leisure? What does it look like to practice leisure in the midst of fulfilling the responsibilities and demands of motherhood?

In an effort to figure it out for myself, I started to carve out time for leisure each day, waking up early to walk or read. I also joined a book club where thought-provoking books lift my mind and heart to truth and beauty. I launched a local ENDOW (Educating on the Nature and Dignity of Women) group to bring leisure, friendship, and the intellectual life together for the women around me, as well as myself.

This might sound like a lot of work, but it has been worth the effort. Finding space in my life for leisure took intention, discipline, and a reorientation to reality. But it has shaped what I love and who I’ve become, bearing fruit in my motherhood.

The gift of time

It can be easy to approach leisure as another activity to fill blocks on our schedules. But that sells the concept short. Leisure is a state that conforms our heart to the gift of being alive. It molds our heart and interior lives so we are able to form deeper connections with our family and richer, more meaningful friendships.

In asking what role leisure plays in motherhood, I found myself looking more closely at the mystery of motherhood itself. What does it mean to live well in the time we are given?

Mothers are called to embrace our time as a gift to be lived fully, rather than as a commodity to squander. Time opens our eyes to the beauty that surrounds us even amid suffering, and leisure prepares us to respond to that beauty with eyes filled with wonder.