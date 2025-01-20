I Do’s and Don’ts: A Potentially Disastrous Wedding Saved by Tradition

Tell us a little bit about your wedding day as a whole. What was it like?

My husband’s and my backgrounds differ significantly. I am Hispanic and my husband is white. I am Catholic and my husband is agnostic. My political views tend to be more right-leaning and my husband’s tend to be more left-leaning. We were raised in opposite households.

Understandably, our marriage raised concerns amongst our friends and families. My husband and I had to carefully discern and discuss our decision. We knew we couldn’t go into it with rose-colored glasses. But we also knew we were deeply committed to virtue and to a permanent marriage. We knew we deeply admired, trusted, and loved each other. Still, our confidence and self-knowledge didn’t prevent uncomfortable confrontations with and unsolicited advice from people we loved.

We decided to marry in the Catholic Church and have a large Mexican wedding reception. A third of our guests were neither Catholic nor Mexican. Our 170 friends and family who attended the wedding spanned religious and political spectrums. Our love for them didn’t stop us from worrying about something awkward erupting during the reception.

Photo courtesy of Mary Carmen Mead

Because of these differences, neither one of us imagined our wedding would be “extraordinarily beautiful,” as one of our close friends and mentors later described it. Nor did we anticipate calls and emails from friends and family expressing awe at the nuptial Mass, fondness for my family, and admiration for the traditional Mexican dances and music.

Some of our guests fondly recalled my siblings’ love for me and my husband. My two sisters helped me with my dress, bouquet, and veil throughout the Mass. They each gave a toast—one made everyone laugh and the other made everyone cry. My brothers walked relatives down the aisle and my youngest brother was the ring bearer. All four of them danced with my husband and me throughout the evening.

Others said their favorite part of the wedding was when I presented a bouquet to a statue of the Virgin Mary and knelt before her in prayer as a female soprano sang “Ave Maria.” Honoring Mary in this way is a common Mexican tradition. Interestingly, the photographers either failed or forgot to capture this moment, but I don’t mind. Several guests referenced this part of the wedding when they explained why they thought our wedding was the most beautiful they had attended.

We lucked out with gorgeous weather, a rarity in Texas, even for May. The day was partly cloudy with a refreshing breeze. The main festivities took place on an ample outdoor patio, surrounded by Texas’ beloved oak trees. The large oak trees made the evening romantic and even cooler.

The traditional Mexican touches we incorporated in the decor elevated the natural beauty. White calla lilies, coral roses, and green foliage, purchased in bulk from Costco, resided in Talavera vases at the center of each table. White papel picado was draped over the beams of the patio. Colorful Mexican candies, botanas, tacos, and aguas frescas brightened the atmosphere too.

Photo courtesy of Mary Carmen Mead

Despite the controversies surrounding our marriage and the differences among our guests, the party was a grand time. Dancing has a way of uniting people.

Our evening ended with a breathtaking Mariachi band, a surprise for my husband’s family. My in-laws—mother, father, and brother—cried at the music, especially at the sound of the trumpet. My tias and my tata (grandfather) quickly taught everyone how to dance to this Latin folk music. The Mariachi band brought our families closer together. Friends joined in. I fondly remember those guests who chose not to dance smiling at us.

Photo courtesy of Mary Carmen Mead

What’s one thing you are glad you included that day?

There is one traditional Mexican dance I was especially grateful that we included in our wedding day. It is called “La Vibora de la Mar,” or “the dance of the sea snake.” The bride stands on a chair and the groom stands on another chair a few feet behind her. The groom holds either the bride’s veil or her train, whichever is longest. When the music starts, all the women in the room hold hands and dance under and around the veil. The men clap to the beat of the music as they stand on the periphery. It's chaotic and beautiful—a sea of women dancing like a giant snake. From my view up on the chair, I could see all the women I cherished smiling, laughing, and trying not to faceplant.

Photo courtesy of Mary Carmen Mead

What’s one thing you wish you could have done differently?

I am initially tempted to say, “nothing!” (Honestly, who isn’t?) But I must admit that I would have liked the photographers to take pictures of our guests in groups—as couples, families, and/or friends—both candid and not candid.

Overall the photographers were great. However, they didn’t capture enough shots like these for us to be able to send a photo to each guest. We ended up with too many photos of people dancing in a crowd with their backs facing the camera. You can’t exactly give these kinds of pictures to family and friends for them to treasure.

If you could back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

I’d tell myself not to worry about our guests’ congeniality. Turns out traditions, religious and cultural, provide common ground when we invite others into them. Through tradition, we transcend our differences, even if momentarily. I think this is what made our wedding day “extraordinarily beautiful.”