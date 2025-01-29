How to Embrace “Underconsumption Core”

When I was growing up, my mom used to repeat to me the Depression-era mantra, “Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.” I still think of that today when I squeeze the last globs of toothpaste out of the tube or pass on a trendy pair of sunglasses at the store (I already have three perfectly functional pairs at home!). Being a thrifty queen, and passing the practice on to your daughter, is nothing new. As British author Samuel Smiles says in his 1875 book Thrift, “Thrift began with civilization. It began when men found it necessary to provide for to-morrow as well as for to-day. It began long before money was invented.”

Over the past year, however, thrift has found a new social media-inspired name: “underconsumption core.” Content creators have been doing their best to “deinfluence” us, reminding us that we don’t need a new air fryer or heatless curl set.

Digital creator Lauren (@passingwhimsies on Instagram) got over half a million views on an Instagram reel she posted just after the New Year. “What you had in 2024 still works in 2025—even if it’s not aesthetic,” she says, just before showing us her scratched, three-year-old travel mug and a blanket with a gaping hole that she intends to sew.

Underconsumption core is taking over the internet. People are tired of the endless “links to shop” and fashion micro trends. This latest trend, instead, is about buying nothing at all, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

Social media influencers make millions each year by marketing products to us, their followers. If you spend any time on Instagram or TikTok, you’ll probably recognize the click-clack of an influencer’s manicured nails against a new-in-box product that is a must-have, or you may have seen a woman with a perfect blow-out dumping a massive bag of Zara clothes on the floor before displaying her shopping “haul.” The pressure to buy is everywhere, and there is always some beauty product, water bottle, or pair of shoes it seems like everyone has.

The effects of this kind of ever-present push to consume aren’t trivial. Americans tossed 11.3 million tons of clothing and other textiles in the trash in 2018. That’s something like 70 pounds of trash per person per year; some estimates put that number at over 100. Textiles can be hard to recycle, and even your returns may be ending up in the trash. Landfills are getting full.

On a more personal level, millennials and members of Generation Z are struggling with their finances. Gen Zers are likely to describe their financial situation as “fair” at best, and young people are struggling with their mental health. The infinite opportunities to compare ourselves to other women on social media flaunting all the “it girl” trends certainly don’t help.

When even water bottles are trendy (it seems the Owala FreeSip has nearly dethroned the Stanley Quencher, which some shoppers almost trampled each other for just months ago), and when fashion aesthetics come and go within weeks (from “clean girl” to “coastal grandmother” to “mob wife”), it’s time for a reset. For that, taking some underconsumption lessons from our grandmothers may be just the thing. Whether your concerns are related to the environment, your personal finances, or just being a good steward of the resources available to you, here are some ways to start “underconsuming” today.

01. Develop your personal style

When it comes to overconsumption, fashion is one of the biggest culprits. Luckily, the website Depop, a popular source for people to resell clothes, predicts the era of micro trends is coming to a close. Thank goodness!

“What was old is always new,” said Agus Panzoni, Depop’s trend spokeswoman, in the company’s 2025 trends report. “As consumers recalibrate after years of whiplash from fleeting micro-aesthetics, we're witnessing a shift toward ‘fundamental dressing’ and a focus on durable, versatile pieces that form the building blocks of personal style. This reflects a growing consumer awareness of sustainability and a desire for authentic, high-quality fashion.”

So long, coastal cowgirl: This year, we’re finding our own personal style, and while we may draw inspiration from social media, we’re not going to feel pressured into buying clothes that don’t inspire us personally. (I’ve never been a cowboy boot kind of girl.)

As you audit your closet, start with the clothes you want to wear but can’t. These are the clothes you keep but never put on because there’s something wrong: a broken heel on a boot, pills on a sweater, a missing button on a shirt. It’s time to make it do or do without. For making it do, try learning some simple sewing skills or just going on that errand you’ve been putting off: your local dry cleaner, tailor, or cobbler is waiting on your visit. A great pill shaver or even a disposable razor will do wonders for your sweaters, too.

If you want to expand your closet while spending less money and lowering your environmental impact, try organizing a clothing swap with friends or visiting your local thrift store. But be careful: You can still overconsume secondhand products. Look for items made from high-quality materials (wool, cotton, linen, etc.) so they can stay in your closet for years to come.

02. Mix and match

After my toddler turned one and really began eating meals (that is, feeding them to the dog), I found myself buying plastic plates and bowls from Amazon and big box stores—until I realized I could buy him mismatched dishware from the thrift store. He does not have a matching set of bowls or plates, but he does have one plate with a yellow chickadee and a glass with the characters from Winnie the Pooh. It’s certainly eclectic, but the pieces fit his personality and allow me to get him ceramic dishware on a budget.

Your glass and plastic food storage boxes don’t have to come in a perfect, stackable set, either. You can keep the to-go boxes from restaurants or friends who brought you cookies at Christmas. Glass jars from jellies, salad dressings, and other products can store dry goods or new homemade creations.

As a bonus, join your local “Buy Nothing” group on Facebook or on the BuyNothing app and swap with your neighbors. Looking for other tips to slow down your shopping? First, try waiting at least 24 hours before making any purchase; if it will still be in the store or online tomorrow, you can give yourself time to find out if it’s really something you want. I find myself frequently adding items to my virtual shopping carts. Days later, that sweater I first saw in an Instagram ad is still cute, but not a must-have.

If you want to go even slower: Is there a new dress you’d like to have, but don’t need right now? Wait to find the dress at the thrift store, on sale from your favorite brand, or on a resale site like Mercari or Poshmark. Is there a book you’ve been dying to get your hands on? Check your library first—even if that means you need to put it on hold and wait a little while. If it never materializes, maybe it wasn’t meant to be.

03. Elevate your scroll

One social media rule I keep for myself is that I only follow influencers who are aspirational for me—women who wear outfits I could see myself copying on my budget (not constant designer clothing!) or people who live in houses that wouldn’t crumble within five seconds of contact with a toddler. This isn’t to say that the people I follow online are never trying to get me to buy stuff (often, that’s how they make their living), but it does mean that I’m not willingly subjecting myself to endless videos from the types of people who have the cabinet space and walk-in closets of which I could only dream.

Don’t follow people online who are going to tempt you into a lifestyle you don’t really want. If you’re on social media, take a minute to think about the accounts you follow and whether they’re inspiring you or simply making you wish you had more. “Do without” isn’t just a good mantra for your physical things; it’s a good reminder that not everyone online deserves your attention.

Early 20th century economist Thorstein Veblen created the term “conspicuous consumption” to refer to the use of materials we may not want so much for themselves, but rather, to display them to other people. Back in the 1900s, that just meant showing off to whoever you might see at work, school, or the grocery store on a given day. Now, it means everyone who follows you on social media, or, if your account is public, potentially anyone on the internet.

As a response, underconsumption core may seem like just another trend. But really, it’s been around for as long as people have been squeezing out the last drops of toothpaste from the tube or ketchup from the bottle. And unlike other trends that require our constant attention online, this one encourages us to slow down, log off, and simply use our resources wisely.