Cultivating Rest During Winter: Recipe and Book Pairings that Speak to Us of Home

At the beginning of a new year, it seems particularly appropriate to reflect on the idea of home. After all, for many of us, home is a big part of the holiday season. We may have opened our homes to others for festive gatherings, or we may have traveled back “home” to places we no longer live. Winter’s chill also invites us to take extra time to rest and create in our own homes.

In the spirit of home-coming, I asked a couple of my friends, some of whom are fellow Verily readers, to contribute a favorite recipe and book pairing. For both the book and recipe, I asked them to consider choices that evoke coziness, comfort, and what being “at home” means for them. What follows is a meal—to nourish both the mind and the body.

Appetizer: Bourbon Glazed Cranberry Baked Brie Holiday Wreath by @brunchwithbabs

Book Pairing: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

Shared by Anna B.

Why did you choose this recipe?

AB: I’ve made this recipe several times in the past few years with variations to match the season. Rolls are the coziest! This looks pretty and is easy to make, and it makes those you share it with feel special because you took the time to prep it! Stick a cheese knife on the tray, and this makes a perfect appetizer or side dish.

Why did you choose to pair the recipe with this book?

AB: The Four Winds is a book about strength and perseverance, and finding the comfort of family in unexpected places. There are several instances in this book where they discuss similar comfort food or the familiarity that food evokes.

“That night, they splurged on the evening meal, ate homemade fettuccine with bits of browned pancetta in a rich and creamy sauce.

Afterward, while Tony played his fiddle in the sitting room amid the percussive beat of the rain, Elsa carried the ricotta cassata out to the family. The cake’s golden top, covered with shiny preserved peaches, held a single burning candle.” – The Four Winds

Main Course: Mom’s Chicken Pot Pie

Book Pairing: Howl's Moving Castle by Dianna Wynne Jones

Shared by Jared S.

Why did you choose this recipe?

JS: It’s always been one of my favorite foods and it always makes me feel warm and cozy. It’s something I never get at restaurants even when they offer it because nothing else is quite as good as this. It’s also the first dish I can remember learning to cook. I have distinct memories of my mom helping me make it when I was ten or eleven, in the last house we lived in in California before we moved.

Why did you choose to pair the recipe with this book?

JS: The whole book feels cozy and magical and homey to me. The little family the main characters form in the midst of their adventures is what gives it that feel for me.

“And there was the falling star. Sophie could see it, a little white descending flame shape a few yards beyond the dark movements that were Michael. The bright shape was coming down slowly now, and it looked as if Michael might catch it.” – Howl’s Moving Castle

Side Dish: Roasted Kale and Sweet Potatoes

Book Pairing: At Home: A Short History of Private Life by Bill Bryson

Shared by Sarah H.

Why did you choose this recipe?

SH: I don’t recall the time of year when Bill Bryson wrote At Home, but in my mind the book is associated with the coziness of winter. The careful and attentive description of his own house is realistic and potentially even mundane, but I so delight in his characteristic, charming style. I also love when I can learn myriad facts via one source, and his dwelling-place histories are delightfully full of fascinating detail. This book is well-accompanied by a cup of tea or a comfy, warming dish—to keep me fueled for Bryson’s wanders through time and place.

Why did you choose to pair the recipe with this book?

SH: Once the outside temperature dips below 50 degrees, I find my appetite turns toward the combination of sweet potatoes and kale in any form. It’s as though all other ingredients cease to exist; this food becomes my personality for the fall and early winter. It’s warm and filling, and so very simple. In my kitchen, it tends to accompany rice and a fried egg, though different spices can be added to suit any genre of dish.

“It is always quietly thrilling to find yourself looking at a world you know well but have never seen from such an angle before.” — At Home: A Short History of Private Life

Dessert: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread by Melissa Stadler

Book Pairing: Rabbit Cake by Annie Hartnett

Shared by Dana N.

Why did you choose this recipe?

DN: Banana bread, to me, is one of the quintessential recipes for families. It’s easy, helps you use up food that might have gone bad, tastes delicious, and keeps well. It makes for a great dessert or breakfast side. Novice bakers can make it, and experienced chefs enjoy the easy recipe.

Early on in our marriage, my husband shared how he grew up with his mom baking chocolate chip banana bread. I’d never made it with chocolate chips before. I myself am not much of a baker! So, I gave it a try and this is now a favorite recipe.

Why did you choose to pair the recipe with this book?

DN: Aside from the obvious connection to dessert, this book is about a family grieving and coming together after the loss of their mother. They do this in part through the challenge to break the world record for baking the largest number of rabbit cakes.

At-homeness must be redefined at many times in life: going away to college, moving into your first adult apartment with friends, moving back in with parents, losing a family member and rebuilding a home with a different group of people. Getting married, having children, inviting an aging mother-in-law to live with you, fostering, military moves. I love how this book, told through the eyes of a child, shows what the redefining process can look like, and in this case, in part, through baking dessert.

“Mom always said we needed a cake to mark every new beginning.” — Rabbit Cake

Drink: Homemade Hot Chocolate by Love and Lemons

Book Pairing: The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley

Shared by Lindsey W.

Why did you choose this recipe?

Hot cocoa is linked to cozy for me. I’m reminded of childhood treats after an afternoon of playing in the snow. In recent years, I’ve learned that homemade cocoa allows for a variety of taste profiles. Cocoa powder and milk are only the beginning. Adding cinnamon, vanilla, and chocolate to cocoa is delicious, and I especially like that this recipe uses maple syrup as a sweetener.

Why did you choose to pair the recipe with this book?

This book is what might be called a cozy mystery. Narrated by its spirited protagonist, 11-year-old amateur sleuth Flavia de Luce, it’s a story one can get lost in, which is what I enjoy most about a good book. This winter, I’m really hoping to embrace Jolabokaflod, the Icelandic tradition of giving books as Christmas gifts, and partaking in an evening of reading with my family and friends—an activity I think can be delightful year-round. A Flavia de Luce mystery just might be in my future.