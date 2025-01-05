5 Novels to Celebrate New Beginnings

The idea of new beginnings has a powerful appeal. No matter how closely the past year aligned with our expectations, many of us look forward to implementing changes at the start of a new year—even if one of those changes is to be more at home with who we already are. Some of us are plotting official New Year’s resolutions or picking a theme word for the year; others prefer to forego these practices. But either way, possibilities are in the winter air.

Self-help books abound for those who are hoping to turn over any variety of new leaf, but I find that fictional accounts of characters trying to shake up their lives can be just as helpful for when I’m trying to pinpoint what it is about my circumstances that I have the power to change—and what in my life I’m grateful for as-is. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for a fresh start or simply craving a fresh perspective on your current circumstances, read on.

01. Four Weekends and a Funeral by Ellie Palmer

Have you ever started a new year secretly vowing to be the new, improved you? What if that “new you” isn’t the right you? In this poignant look at what makes a life really meaningful, Allison Mulally arrives at her ex Sam’s funeral to discover that his family and friends think they are still together and very serious. In the resulting confusion, she agrees to help Sam’s taciturn best friend, Adam, clean out Sam’s apartment, which is a complication she’s not sure she needs right now as a BRCA 1 carrier who recently had a double mastectomy and is struggling with survivor’s guilt.

Allison feels that being given a cancer-free future means that she should be living larger and risking more, but her growing relationship with Adam forces her to reevaluate just why she feels as though her life isn’t enough as it is. I love when novels have secondary female characters who pass the Bechdel test: no-nonsense Mara and empathetic Chelsea provide a marvelous depiction of supportive friendship.

02. How to Read a Book by Monica Wood

Even fresh beginnings have pitfalls, twists, and unexpected challenges, as Wood’s second novel proves. Three unlikely characters are at the brink of new starts: Violet, who has just been released from jail for manslaughter; Frank, whose wife was Violet’s accidental victim, and Hazel, whose recently started book club for the inmates of the local women’s jail makes her feel less obsolete in retirement. Although these individuals seem doomed to misunderstand each other when they inevitably meet, their unfolding stories show that the success of our fresh starts can be dependent on how much we open ourselves to others. The characters’ realistically messy decisions are a good reminder that success isn’t mandatory for a good life, but doing your best is.

03. I Hope This Finds You Well by Natalie Sue

Fans of the megahit TV show The Office—and anyone who has been embroiled in the small pettiness that can plague some business settings—can find lots to enjoy in this title that uses humor to portray its main character’s realistic fresh start. After accidentally sending a coworker a snarky email, prickly outsider Jolene is required to have her work computer monitored while she undergoes sensitivity training, but somehow an IT mix-up gives her access to all the office’s emails and private chats. Initially deciding to use her secret knowledge to keep her job safe against impending layoffs, Jolene finds herself reluctantly becoming impacted by her coworkers’ diverse personalities and private dreams and troubles. Can her attempts to start over protect her—and her burgeoning relationship with HR consultant Cliff—if her secret is discovered?

04. In This House of Brede by Rumer Godden

This book is definitely a project for January’s long nights! Clocking in at just over 600 pages, Godden’s novel depicts perhaps the most drastic fresh start on this list, with the story of Philippa, a successful businesswoman who—bafflingly, to those who consider themselves her close friends—decides to scrap what she’s made of her life so far and become a cloistered Catholic nun. Although I first picked up this title to fulfill my goal of reading more classics, I was surprised to find that Philippa’s tale is both incredibly readable and sympathetic, as well as unexpectedly humorous. After all, it’s unlikely that even nuns, when forced to live in close proximity to a mix of diverse personalities, would be able to refrain from some relatable pettiness. Please note that there is a brief but fairly grim recounting of a child’s untimely death which may be difficult for some readers.

05. The Second Ending by Michelle Hoffman

It can be hard to accept that our own wills aren’t the only influences operating on our lives—we may have difficult family members, age considerations, personal hangups, and other considerations that make starting over feel impossible. Take Prudence as an example: a former child piano prodigy, she has been offered a slot on a famous dueling pianos TV show, but she’s being blackmailed by an ex-husband and fears that her creative talent is gone. Her potential rival, Alexei Petrov, also has talent to spare, but he knows he doesn’t have the emotional talent needed to win the competition. What each of these characters does out of a desperate need to rewrite their stories makes for a highly amusing and thoroughly heartwarming read and shows that, like a good piece of art or music, our situational constraints can be what sparks our creativity.