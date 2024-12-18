Making Room for Inspiration: An Interview with Carey Wallace

It might be tempting to think of inspiration as a rather fickle force that either strikes us or doesn’t, something for which we are simply passive receivers.

But what if our showing up for inspiration is a key ingredient to the process of experiencing it? Artist and author Carey Wallace explores inspiration in her new book, The Discipline of Inspiration: The Mysterious Encounter with God at the Heart of Creativity (Eerdmans), which comes out in January 2025.

Verily spoke with Wallace via Google Meet to discuss the creative process and how tracing the various ways people across time have experienced inspiration can provide insight into our own creative practices.

Lindsey Weishar: Begin by telling us a bit about yourself.

Carey Wallace: I am an artist myself. I am a novelist, a poet, a songwriter, and enjoy making visual art installations. I feel that people who want to talk about the arts should have some background in art, as we’ve had voices talking about art that were more theorists than artists. I hope I am on the opposite side of that spectrum. I’m somebody who has done a lot of work with other artists. That may look generous on my part but really I’m someone whose life has been saved by art again and again. I’m somebody who really believes that I need, and we all need, more good art in the world, so it’s been out of that need and desire that I’ve been hassling other artists to make more stuff.

LW: What is inspiration?

CW: I’d like to start by talking about two other things first. When we start identifying artists, in general we choose a kid in kindergarten. That kid who we define as an artist is the one who finds it easiest to draw perfect lips or who can sing in tune. And I define that as talent—native facility, how easy it is for you to do things that result in artistic products. We take those kids and we train them in technique, which I think is the amount of time you spend learning ability in a particular craft—standing in front of a canvas, sitting in front of a piano, writing a sentence or a paragraph.

I think anyone who has spent any time in the art world knows that you can have both talent and technique in great measure and not produce anything that’s really that interesting. You can sometimes be thrilled by listening to a guitar solo that shows off a guitarist’s chops but gets in the way of the song. What people really want to hear and what creates the widest audience is a beautiful song, and that’s not actually accomplished solely by technique or talent. I think there’s a third element, which I call inspiration.

Inspiration is something that feels like it comes from beyond us. It feels like it has a personality, desires, a point of view different from our own. It is what tells a songwriter what to write and a singer how to sing.

LW: It sounds like you may have gathered a lot of primary evidence by talking to people about their experiences of inspiration.

CW: Yes, a lot of this book came from direct work with artists and a huge survey I did on artists throughout history going all the way back to before Homer and all the way up to Toni Morison and beyond, and across genres—of writers, singers, songwriters, sculptors, architects, and performers. I was interested in a number of things: the artist’s character (e.g. do you have to be unhappy?), the purpose of art, the definition of art. What I got was basically no agreement on any of that stuff. But I found an eerie agreement on one thing—the sensation of inspiration.

The sensation of inspiration is being from beyond us, alien from our own consciousness in some way. Another thing that came through was the experience of receiving inspiration was so thoroughly a religious experience that everybody who described it had to use religious language. And they had to do that even if what they were saying was that it can’t possibly be God. I got interested in the idea of what happens if we go ahead and believe that this is actually an encounter with a spirit beyond ourselves and that spirit is in fact a God with a history and a story that is to some degree knowable.

LW: When you talk about inspiration as a discipline, what do you mean?

CW: Inspiration has a bad name. We have this idea that inspiration is the opposite of discipline. There’s a famous Chuck Close quote saying, “Inspiration is for amateurs. The rest of us just show up and get to work.” But inspiration is something we can think rigorously about. Daily practice [of our art] is not worth much if no one is visiting you but your own thoughts.

I do think that people, when they’re honest, see a real difference in character between their own thoughts and this other thing that produces much better art. We can be disciplined in our thinking about inspiration but I also think that our responses to inspiration can be seen as a discipline in the same way that rest or poverty or fasting or any of the other spiritual disciplines can be seen as disciplines. I think art itself is a spiritual discipline that opens us up to receive a spirit that is greater than ourselves.

LW: How has inspiration played a role in your artistic life, and how has the concept of discipline helped you grow your attentiveness to inspiration?

CW: I am somebody who had what felt like severe attacks of inspiration from a young age. I would be up at night with ideas when I was six or seven years old, not able to sleep, to the extent that it was actually pretty uncomfortable. Even from that age, I had the idea that this might be God, that it felt like it came with a sense of command. My desire to respond to that has been a driving force in my life. Like many artists, I have organized my life to be able to have the freedom to respond to inspiration. I developed a very strong habit of writing for two hours a day every working day and I’ve seen the power of the discipline and how inspiration comes more consistently when you show up every day.

LW: You have a book coming out in January! Tell us a bit about what the book is about and its inspiration.

CW: The idea for the book really comes from doing that survey of other artists and seeing how they talked about inspiration, and what happens if we take this idea seriously. If the fundamental gesture of art is welcoming inspiration, then the fundamental gesture of artists is getting out of the way of the spirit that’s bigger than you, that you don’t understand. That is a gesture of surrender.

Because I was a very disciplined artist, I wondered, how can I get disciplined about surrendering? Virtually nothing in modern life is designed to do that for you. Modern life is about thinking harder and planning more. There is very little rigorous thought or practice around surrender. I realized that in my practices as a believer I had been doing spiritual disciplines all my life that had been preparing me to get out of the way and welcome a spirit greater than myself into my life. I realized that all of those spiritual disciplines could potentially map onto the life of an artist as well, whether or not that artist wanted to name that it was God that they were welcoming into their practice.

LW: What practices can creatives incorporate into our routines to help us be more attuned to inspiration?

CW: The end of the book goes through a little over a dozen spiritual disciplines and how they can map onto and shape the life of the artist. Poverty, for instance, is something that a lot of artists have inadvertently. I don’t think it’s something that we want to valorize because there are a lot of people who are dealing with it who don’t get to make a choice about it. At the same time, people in very difficult situations have created some of the greatest art out there. The willingness to not have everything that you think you want, the willingness to say no to material rewards because you think there’s a spiritual reward in the form of creation or inspiration that’s more valuable is really important in the life of the artist.

Rest is also crucially important in the life of an artist. I don’t think it’s something we do in between our work; I think it is actually the location of the work. If surrender is the central job of the artist, it’s when we rest to receive something that we’re doing our most important work. It’s this kind of mapping that I do for all of the spiritual disciplines, in ways that I hope offer a very practical way to navigate with this very potent element of inspiration.