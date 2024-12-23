Contemplating Christmas: Personal Reflections from the Verily Team

Christmas is a season filled with both light and complexity—a time of joy, reflection, hope, and, for many, a bittersweet blend of emotions. As the Verily team reflects on what Christmas means to us this year, we’re reminded that the holiday doesn’t just call for celebration, but also invites us to pause, to grieve, to hope, and to find grace in the midst of life’s challenges.

For some of us, it’s the music of the season that stirs the soul, offering prayers of longing and renewal. For others, it’s the traditions, memories, or moments of quiet gratitude that help us rediscover the essence of Christmas. From hope in the face of loss to the thrill of joy that overcomes weariness, our reflections this year offer a glimpse into the unique ways Christmas touches our hearts. We hope these reflections resonate with you, wherever you are in your journey this Christmas season, and perhaps inspire your own moments of contemplation and gratitude.

Training Myself to Look For Beauty and Experience Wonder

Earlier this year we welcomed our third child, and with the addition of this baby to our family, my husband and I are outnumbered and overwhelmed in the best possible way. As my children’s ages now range from seven months to eleven years, I’m finding myself stretched across the spectrum of their very different needs, and many less-than-vital things (such as Christmas cards, wreath-making, and a fair amount of cleaning and baking) are falling by the wayside. I’m having to let go of the houseproud side of me, and invite guests into our home to celebrate with us even though it doesn’t look exactly the way I’d like.

I’ve found that by focusing on seeing the beauty and magic of simple things that don’t depend on me and my ability to tidy/clean/bake/decorate (or lack thereof), such as the Christmas lights in our neighbourhood, beautiful skies at sunrise and sunset, and the baby’s giggles when we tickle him, my inner critic is at least temporarily silenced as my gaze turns outwards. I’m able to focus on what truly matters this season: the love that we have for each other.

After all, as gorgeous as my Instagram feed is at this time of year, the first Christmas was celebrated in a messy stable, a decidedly imperfect spot. Perhaps the years when we have a little less than usual—whether that’s time, money, or energy—are the years we are most able to experience deep gratitude and wonder.

— Sophie Caldecott, Creative Director

“Christmas Eve” and “The Brightest Star”

This Christmas, Gwen Stefani’s “Christmas Eve" speaks to my heart. The lyrics, “Come find me ’cause I can’t find myself,” resonate with the moments when I’ve felt uncertain this year and longed for direction. In a season filled with joy and celebration, this song acknowledges the quieter, more introspective side of Christmas—the longing for guidance, healing, and grace.

For me, “Christmas Eve” has become more than a song; it’s a prayer. The line “Send me your mercy, I need your grace” reminds me that Christmas is ultimately a season of hope that can lead us to greater clarity and purpose.

Sharing this theme, Christ Isaak’s original song from his Christmas album, “The Brightest Star” reminds me that throughout uncertainty, there’s a way through for those who look for it: “You give me reason to believe... You always see me through.” It mirrors the message of the nativity: Light enters the darkness, bringing renewal and peace to those who seek it.

— Mary Rose Somarriba, Editor-in-Chief

It’s Always the Children

This year I have five nieces and nephews under the age of five—next year there will be nine under six. There is nothing like witnessing the joy and happiness that beams from a child’s face as they tear through the wrapping paper and squeal with delight. Though Christmas is equally for the adults, it’s always the children that make this day so special.

I look back to the not-too-long-ago when my family was still mostly my siblings—no in-laws, no grandbabies. Of course we still found joy in those years, but there’s something undeniably radiant about children on Christmas morning. After all, the very first Christmas centered around an infant.

— Carolyn Ferguson, Social Media Coordinator

“A Thrill of Hope”

I always look forward to Christmas. But this year, I’ve felt a particular longing for it.

We’ve navigated some big hard things in the past couple years—at times, I have looked back at the 2020 lockdowns and thought they were easier to cope with. We’re on the other side of these things now, and I’m tired.

I know I’m not the only one. I’ve watched friends walk through hardships recently, too. Friends have gotten divorced; lost children, parents, and siblings; struggled with infertility; and faced terrifying diagnoses. There’s so much pain. We are all so weary.

Perhaps that’s why I actually noticed the words to “We Need a Little Christmas” this year. On the surface, it’s a song about decorating with urgency—”Haul out the holly,” and all that.

But if you listen closely, there’s a deeper message. “For I've grown a little leaner, grown a little colder / Grown a little sadder, grown a little older,” the merry voice sings out. It’s a heart in need of joy—no wonder there’s a sense of urgency.

A few lines later, the words ring out, “For we need a little music, need a little laughter / Need a little singing ringing through the rafter.”

I feel that in my bones. I think that’s why I hung evergreens with bright red bows on my front door the week before Thanksgiving, and why I began playing Christmas music at the beginning of November. While some might see this as skipping the season of Advent, I see it all as part of the preparation—making space in my heart and home for the true Joy of Christmas.

Along with Joy, I keep finding reminders to tether myself to Hope. I keep coming back to one line from “O, Holy Night”: “A thrill of hope—the weary world rejoices.”

“A thrill of hope.” When we look to the manger, Christmas gives us, the world-weary people, the Hope we so desperately crave.

— Kellie Kotraba Moore, Managing Editor

‘Tis the Season for Mixed Emotions

I found out we were expecting our second child the Sunday after Thanksgiving thirteen years ago. I carried that child through Advent and into Christmas, and learned that I’d lost him at an ultrasound in mid-January. Every year, my experience in remembering him is different. This year seems to be a year for tears, which is okay. I’ll see his name, Ethan, somewhere or hear of someone else’s loss, and my heart aches for this child I never saw outside of an ultrasound.

When we choose tags from our church’s giving tree to buy a present to someone in need, my living children always pick ones for a boy or girl about their age. I take one for a boy who would be Ethan’s age. I continue to think of what I would have gotten him as I shop for our other children. I miss him, but there is also joy in this time of year because it’s the time I had with him.

The next Christmas, I held a brand new baby boy in my arms—our third child, even though it looks like he’s our second. When they laid him in my arms just before Christmas and he grasped my finger, I knew hope in the most tangible way I think I ever will.

Preparing to celebrate that child’s twelfth birthday is getting me teary this year, too. In the scheme of things, less than a year between a loss and a healthy baby doesn’t seem that long, but I couldn’t know how things would turn out when I was living through that time.

This year has been hard in different ways, and so this Christmas I’m trying to take the long view, which I think ultimately means staying in the moment. I can’t know how the hard things will turn out. I don’t know how long the gentler seasons will last. And so I’m striving to be grateful for the season my family is in and to make sure each of them knows what a gift they are to me.

— Lindsay Schlegel, Associate Editor

Relaxing Into Joy

Dear readers, let me reveal my Advent resolution (I can hear your groans—oh no, not another season invaded by the mania for goals). You’ll be relieved to learn I’ve resolved to lower my expectations for Christmas.

For this crowning holiday of the year, so much planning happens—planning that is more like daydreaming. I picture what the house will look like and smell like after we are done making the air-dry clay ornaments and the orange slice garlands and cutting up yards of baker’s twine to use instead of ornament hooks. I often spend weeks imagining the design of our Christmas card, due to my passion for pretty paper. But most of all I daydream about people. I picture my kids’ faces in the glow of the lights, large gatherings at my home, who’ll get along, who’ll be impressed, who’ll be present.

But I don’t want that planning to control my feelings about the season. No garland will change the fact my house has a “snout nose” with the garage protruding from the front. My child’s face may be shining in the lights… but with tears, because Spotify switched to an ad from George Michael’s “Last Christmas” and it’s a major tragedy. Some guests will get pneumonia and have to stay home. Seriously, why so much pneumonia this year?

I’m comforted that this approach seems to match the first Christmas. I imagine the Wise Men, talking to an angel about what to expect from the Newborn King.

“Will he have servants surrounding him?” they ask.

“No, lower,” says the angel.

“A large house to live in?”

“Lower.”

“A decent bed to sleep in?”

“Lower…”

They accepted the Christmas King as he was, when they found him lying in a feedbox. I want to relax into joy and celebration the same way. I hope everyone has the picture perfect holiday season they’ve been dreaming of, but I resolve to place my personal bar near the floor. After all, if my Nativity scene is accurate, that’s where I’ll find Baby Jesus.

— Margaret Brady, Associate Editor