A Nostalgic’s Guide to Navigating the Holidays

I’m often struck by the recurrence of the song “Auld Lang Syne” in movies both old (like It’s a Wonderful Life) and more recent (like Elf). In popular culture, the song seems to be used most frequently on or around New Year’s Eve to mark the entry into the new year or to set a meaningful moment apart.

Every time I hear this song, I’m hit with a wave of nostalgia. The old times past that the song remembers strike a chord deep within and bring up the desire to pause time. There’s a longing for things to stay the same, for time not to pass by, for all those I’ve ever loved to be kept safe and well and near.

A word that brings together the words for a return home (nostos-) and pain (-algia), nostalgia is something we may find ourselves experiencing especially during this last month of the year, as we prepare for the transitions in and out of holidays and the passage from one year to the next. From its earliest days, nostalgia has had the connotation of homesickness. Whether that longing for home takes the form of past places, people, or circumstances, it can be hard to both enter into the merriment of the holidays and make space for this unique kind of grief.

The depth of nostalgia we feel at this time of year is based on a variety of factors—our temperament, our life circumstances (e.g., perhaps we’ve lost someone very dear to us in the past year or we can’t be with loved ones during the holidays), and the phase of life we’re in (for many of us, nostalgia seems to deepen with age). I imagine this little guide to be most useful for those who, for whatever reason, feel a bit stuck in sadness during this season.

Renewing our memory

As a full-fledged nostalgic, my own “homesickness” often takes the form of fear coupled with forgetting. For example, even though I’m with loved ones for the holidays, I am tempted to hone in on the fact that we are all getting older, that life has changed and will continue to change, that loss accumulates across a lifetime. I don’t as readily remember the good times we’ve had together.

A good remedy is to flip the script. Instead of projecting into the future, remembering the beauty of times past helps make me more present. I keep thinking of a quote I recently saw from the late Pope Benedict XVI: “It is the beautiful task of Advent to awaken in all of us memories of goodness and thus to open doors of hope.” As a Christian, I believe Advent (marked by the four Sundays leading up to Christmas) is a time of preparing my heart for Christmas. The idea that part of that preparation might involve remembering is a lesson I want to keep close.

Ideas to try

Think back on the people you spent time with in the past year, the places you visited, and the unexpected blessings. Pick 2-3 experiences to focus on, either in thought or with a pen. Elaborate on those moments through the lens of gratitude. In the spirit of not ignoring difficulties, it might be useful to reflect on and/or write about 2-3 sadnesses or disappointments of the past year. Were there any lessons learned? Any silver linings? Any moments of unexpected blessings that came from those times? Watch old home videos or open up a photo album or scrapbook, if possible, with a loved one. Together, remember old times. Consider hosting a casual gathering of friends or family where each person shares a treasured memory. This might be especially useful for those who are grieving recently lost loved ones. Use, wear, or display belongings a loved one has given or left you. Use this as a springboard for remembering them.

Focusing on present joys

Perhaps the hardest thing about this time of year is that we’re pulled in so many different directions–toward holiday parties, into stores for last-minute shopping, into our own heads brimming with to-do lists about needed preparations. This is another circumstance in which nostalgia can show up. “What if this year isn’t as good as last year?” “If I skip this tradition / party / visit, etc., will I hurt others?” “I really miss ____. Can I even celebrate this year without him / her?”

I’ve found that the reset for these anxious questions is returning to the present and noticing the little joys that make up each day. Noticing helps us slow down and realize traditions can be flexible from year to year, and this year our preparations and celebrations might look a bit different than in past years.

I’m a big fan of the concept of “glimmers,” a term coined by licensed clinical social worker Deb Dana. Glimmers are the opposite of “triggers,” and as an article on the Newport Institute website says, “Glimmers are those tiny, seemingly insignificant moments when you feel a sense of joy, pleasure, peace, and gratitude…Dana notes that glimmers aren’t grand experiences. On the contrary, she says, ‘They’re micro moments that begin to shape our system in very gentle ways.’” These moments are little things like seeing the grandeur of a full moon rising golden on a chilly night, hearing a song you love, getting a whiff of a favorite scent, or learning an endearing new detail about a friend.

Noticing these moments, The Newport Institute notes, is good for your body: “Glimmers…help your nervous system relax. Over the long term, noticing and appreciating glimmers can help you build emotional resilience and develop a less overactive nervous system. You’ll find yourself in a state of regulation, connection, and safety more often, because you have more neural connections that are programmed for ease and rest.” For the nostalgic-minded, feeling connected and regulated in the midst of remembrance or longing can bring healing.

Ideas to try

Consider crafting a little note of gratitude each evening in the days leading up to the holidays. I love opening up these cards a year later and reminding myself what stood out to me. Much of what I noticed and appreciated were glimmers. Carve out a bit of time each day for quiet. Even if you can only get 10 minutes, allow yourself a moment to regroup, check in with how you’re feeling, and to do something restful like listening to quiet music, reading something inspiring, or just being. Consider if there is any extra media you can temporarily cut out. The bombardment of holiday email ads alongside the regular social media content, movies, and articles we consume make it easy to become mentally and emotionally drained. A step back can help make the present moment more real. Plan a phone, video, or in-person chat with a good friend or close relative. If it’s possible to spend time in the company of a child this Christmas, notice the wonder and excitement with which they approach the season.

Though true that this time of year can be tough for those who feel nostalgic for past times, places, and people, it is also true that we can gently move through these days, allowing ourselves to open up to the possibility that this season holds surprises, and that the coming year will bring new vistas, friends, and goodness in forms we never could have imagined.

And if, like me, you tear up to “Auld Lang Syne” at the stroke of midnight in the brand new year, I encourage you to celebrate those days gone by with hope that the coming year has much to show you.