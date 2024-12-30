A Different Kind of Cozy: German Gemütlichkeit

It was October when we moved to Germany. As a Californian, I fell in love with the beauty of autumn. The land turned golden, leaves drifted to the earth, and the trees looked on fire. The season enchanted me.

That is, until about a month later when suddenly we were on the brink of winter. It was not long before sunlight disappeared for weeks at a time, the temperatures fell to freezing, and the darkness of night arrived sooner every day.

We led a pedestrian life—often walking, biking, or taking public transport—which meant I had to go out in “bad weather” daily. In addition to not being used to the cold or the dark, as a new expat I was still adjusting to the culture and language. New in town, without any friends or community, I was drowning.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the Danish concept of hygge or the Norwegian concept of friluftsliv. German culture has its own iteration. Over time, what enabled me to settle well in Germany was coming to understand the concept of Gemütlichkeit.

Gemütlichkeit doesn’t have a direct English translation. Most German-to-English dictionaries translate the word to mean “coziness” or “comfort,” either of which might imply wearing oversized clothes or resting in a soft place. Gemütlichkeit includes this sentiment, but there is much more to it.

If you’ve ever seen Disney’s 1967 movie The Jungle Book you’ll fondly remember Baloo singing “The Bare Necessities” to teach Mowgli to worry less and enjoy life. The German translation of this song is titled “Probier’s mal mit Gemütlichkeit”—in English, “try it with comfort,” which clearly illustrates how Gemütlichkeit can’t quite be translated. This is because alongside comfort, the word encompasses a state of well-being. Gemütlichkeit is “about embracing a mindset that values peace, comfort, and a slower pace of life.”

Based on my research and experience, I’ve summarized Gemutlichkeit into four main concepts, and here offer a handful of practical ways you can create such an experience in your own life.

Atmosphere

An important aspect of German culture, “Gemütlichkeit is an ideal that Germans strive for in their homes, social establishments, and even in public spaces.” A gemütlich atmosphere can be made indoors and out. What’s most important is that it should reflect a relaxed attitude. A gemütlich atmosphere could take place at a very traditionally styled German restaurant. These rooms typically have large wooden tables and benches. They are usually very warm, inviting, and designed in a classic fashion.

The Scandinavian look and minimalism has also influenced German culture, so that hygge-influenced atmospheres are very popular among the younger generation. An invitation to spend “a gemütlich fall afternoon” with friends found its way to me a few times. I’ve walked into a hygge-influenced German apartment to find a table spread with bakery goods, wholesome snacks, warm drinks, tea lights, and comfortable seating.

Try this: You can plan a gemütlich atmosphere inside or outside. If you stay indoors in the winter, brighten the space with fairy lights and candles. Consider using natural seasonal decor, such as pine cones or tree branches.

You can experience a gemütlich atmosphere in nature, too. Studies have shown that spending time in green spaces can improve our health and reduce stress. Gather friends for a long walk, even in the colder months. Bring along snacks and coffee or mulled wine in thermoses. Take care to put on weather-appropriate clothes, like warm socks, good shoes, weatherproof pants, and a substantial coat. I’ve learned the hard way that hats, scarves, and gloves make more of a difference than you realize.

Simple pleasures

Gemütlichkeit can be experienced all year round, not only in winter. Any time of year, embrace the seasons. Think about food or decor that is natural to the present time of year. A gemütlich afternoon can be spent with fresh lemonade on a hot day at the pool or on a trip to the local botanical garden in spring.

Try this: Gemütlichkeit thrives on less complicated activities. Keep it simple. Read a book, paint, go on a walk, or take a bike ride. Whatever you do, make sure it’s not screen-related. Turn off the cell phone.

Community

To feel gemütlich, one can walk along the river on a sunny day or lie down in the grass for a nap. But more often than not, the gemütlich afternoon involves a company of friends. Vital to the sense of the word is a feeling of belonging and community.

Try this: Reach out to a group of people you wish you knew better, and start the community-building process. While spending time with people who know and care about you adds to the “well-being” feeling experienced in Gemütlichkeit, this can’t happen unless you start somewhere. Don’t be intimidated if you don’t have experience hosting. You can also make plans to meet at a restaurant or cafe.

Then again, if alone time fills you up, create time blocks in your calendar once or twice a week in which you can be solitary in an otherwise gemütlich atmosphere.

Make it a priority

Germans make time for Gemütlichkeit. A gemütlich experience is planned, setting time away from work, so that there is an opportunity to relax without hurry and without stress. It can be integrated into the work week or planned on the weekends. I’ve noticed that German society generally maintains a healthy sense of work-life balance, and I believe that this understanding of Gemütlichkeit has a lot to do with it.

Try this: Gemütlichkeit can be spontaneous, but is more likely to happen when planned. Be honest with yourself about when you can set aside time to purposely enjoy some simple comforts with friends. Weekends and Friday evenings are good places to start.

Gemütlichkeit helped me not only to endure the German winter, but also to survive the German summer, which I discovered meant enduring 90-degree weather with no air conditioner. Beyond the adjustment to weather, this concept helped me implement a healthier balance of work and relaxation, while encouraging time spent in community. Hopefully this cultural insight can add the same kind of life-giving inspiration to you.