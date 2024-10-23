When Listeners Don’t Consent: A Response to Audible’s ‘Embrace the Smut’ Comment

When a woman posted on Instagram Threads’ “Bookthreads” asking for romance titles that didn’t contain explicit scenes, the audiobook service Audible responded to her with these words: Embrace. The. Smut.

In the past few years, books with sex scenes have become a sensation on TikTok’s “Booktok,” with readers posting under tags like #spicybooktok and #smut. Following this trend, Audible’s response may have seemed like a pop-culturally appropriate thing to say—but a short-sighted one.

Over three-hundred comments later, the audiobook company apologized on the thread, saying, “Like Icarus we flew too close to the sun on this one. We apologize and affirm that we support our listeners' preferences and hope that all feel welcome in our community.”

Some readers engaged in the conversation found Audible’s apology to be half-hearted. Anne J. Hill, owner of Twenty Hills, a smut-free indie press, messaged Verily that Audible could have recommended one of their many authors who write “closed door” literature, meaning intimate details are minimal or happen off the page. She recommends Quill & Flame’s Lost Shift by A.J. Skelly or Golden Crown Publishing’s What Are Friends For? by Sarah Sutton.

And Moriah Chavis, author of Heart of the Sea, explained in a post how romance and smut are not interchangeable. While smut is sexually explicit material that should only be marketed to adults, romance is a spectrum. It includes “courting, wooing, or dating someone. Romance books do not have to have sex to be romance. Only smut is open door.”

Even readers who admitted to loving smutty books agreed in the thread that Audible went too far. Why alienate an entire reading population, many of whom don’t use books to titillate, whether due to preference or religious beliefs?

Survivors speak up

What’s more, Audible’s short-sighted comment didn’t consider sexual abuse survivors (SA) triggered by these scenes.

Kristie Tse, psychotherapist and founder of Uncover Mental Health Counseling, spoke with Verily via email about how SA survivors can have intense emotional responses and retraumatization from narratives that glamorize or normalize the “very experiences these individuals are striving to heal from. The portrayal of unrealistic or coercive sexual dynamics can disrupt their journey toward understanding consent and healthy relationships.”

According to anti-sexual violence organization RAINN, one in six women have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

Telling them to “embrace the smut” can be harmful to their healing. Further, coming as a response to a request for less explicit material, it can appear to be pushing unwanted sexual content.

Smut can also affect those recovering from sex addiction, Ruth Camp, a licensed psychologist and mental health counselor at AddictionResource.net, emailed Verily. It can thwart their recovery by opening up the addictive pathways of their brain, making it difficult to stay the course with healthy behaviors.

While it’s easy to gloss over a few pages in a physical book, it is much harder to do that in an audiobook where one cannot predict a scene’s endpoint. Whenever I’m listening to an audiobook that suddenly turns steamy, I feel uncomfortable, even when no one else is in the room. While I’m not completely opposed to a little steam, my tastes lean toward “less is more.”

Of course, not everyone feels this way. Given the cultural popularity of #smut, Audible offers a “Romance Package” that allows listeners to skip straight to the sex scenes using the “Take Me to the Good Part” feature. To me, it seems that if Audible can take the time to make romance packages, they could also offer their more sensitive readers a “Skip the Smut” feature.

Many sex scenes come up unexpectedly in what appears to be safe content, says Adam Zagha, an Addiction Recovery Specialist and Founder of Numa Recovery Centers. He spoke with Verily by email, explaining that because of this, additional content awareness empowers individuals in recovery and survivors of sexual abuse to decide if and when they are ready to engage with this material and reduces their risk of relapse or re-traumatization. To stand up for and protect our most vulnerable readers, Zak believes we need to ensure they receive an informed, considerate path to literature consumption.

While Audible does have a clean, closed-door category, some readers complain it’s more difficult to find than the smut. It’s labeled “non-spicy,” as if books without smut are bland. One thing’s clear: Audible could do better.