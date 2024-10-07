Travel with a Local: Lander, Wyoming

Why should we visit your town?

Nestled in the foothills of the Wind River Range, in the Apple Valley of Wyoming, the town of Lander is a small but tight-knit and lively community boasting a surprising amount of activities for its population of 8,000. It lies overshadowed by the red clay buttes and snow-capped mountains, warmed by more than the national average of sunny days.

To any travelers coming through the Midwest or up from Colorado, the town is en route to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park (each about three hours away). Many tourists stop here for a night or two while driving to those larger destinations, but Lander itself is a hidden gem. Barely twenty minutes outside town is Sinks Canyon, the gateway to the Wind River Range. Around the area are nationally known rock climbing, rappelling, backpacking, camping, off-roading, fishing, and hunting opportunities.

The Winds Edward Collins

In town there are museums, shops, a local arts center, a movie theater, a library, two weekly farmers markets, local breweries, and multiple restaurants. Every year there are festivals such as the One Shot Antelope Hunt, Lander Brewfest, Lander Presents, Apple City Festival, International Climber’s Festival, and many marathons and runs.

Lander is also the home of Wyoming Catholic College, The Eagle Bronze Foundry (world-famous for its Cabela’s statues, among others), and the world headquarters for NOLS. If you don’t want to road trip in, Riverton Airport (RIV) is a mere thirty-five-minute drive away.

Where should we stay?

The natural best option, particularly for campers, is Sinks Canyon Campground, which has tent sites, RV sites, and even a couple yurts for rent. City Park tent sites are also available. In town, the Inn at Lander, the newly renovated Lander Motel, and the Pronghorn Inn are the more local options, but there is also a Holiday Inn Express.

For a boutique hotel experience, try the Mill House, situated in what was the town’s first flour mill. If you’re more of a bed-and-breakfast person, book at the Bunk House, which provides pack llamas to the whole east side of the Wind River Mountains.

The Bunk House Maria Fredriksson

Where should we eat?

Lander boasts more than a couple restaurants whose owners have traveled the globe (Europe, most prominently) in order to bring recipes back to their local community. Iconic Gannett Grill is the place to go for local beef, beer, and live music in summer or trivia in winter. Cowfish hosts the local Lander Brewing Company, with a pub on one side and a higher-end menu available on their sit-down side. Across the street, Mulino Bistro serves Italian dishes with a modern twist and offers a full bar.

As far as breakfast and lunch go, The Middle Fork offers top-notch, delicious options. Be sure to try their fry sauce on the side. The Oxbow is your typical mom-and-pop diner (think Perkins or Marie Callender’s, but better because it’s local and the portions are amazing).

In summer, be sure to stop by the Scream Shack, everyone’s favorite shake and ice cream shop, just outside of Gannett Grill. Arrive early in the evening or you will find yourself at the end of a long line!

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

Lander has a serious amount of coffee shops for such a small population. In addition to a couple drive-by options, you might try newly remodeled Sinks Coffee on Main Street, tucked into the corner of the Wyoming Catholic College campus. The shop carries a sandwich selection and has a nice bustle between the college students, its downtown location, and its captivating interior.

The Lander Bake Shop has a brick-wall interior, extensive coffee and tea menu, and both regular and gluten-free baked goods.

Tucked a block away from Main Street is Lincoln Street Bakery. Not only does it supply some of the best sourdough and baked goods to local grocery store Mr. D’s and restaurants around town, but it also has a full breakfast and lunch menu and doubles as a classy local bar at night.

What sites should we see?

The Lander area has so much to offer, it’s hard to capture it all in a single article! Beyond the various annual festivals mentioned above, I recommend stopping by the Chamber of Commerce or visiting Wind River Country online for updated weekly events lists.

If you travel with younger children, you might choose to see the toy library, children’s museum, and city park playground. The Rock Church offers a splash pad, pool, rock climbing wall, and more for families with younger or older children. The Pioneer Museum is well worth a visit as well.

Sinks Canyon Park has the most accessible trails, including a nature trail and Bruce’s Bridge Trail, which goes up to a natural water slide. This is where you go for rappelling and rock climbing—including a via ferrata. If you continue up the switchbacks, be sure to pick up a map at any of the ranger centers so you don’t miss out on the myriad of day hikes and lake trails. Sinks Canyon is the entrance to most of the backpacking trails into the Wind River Range.

Sinks Canyon Grace Coughlin

The Independence Day Rodeo and fireworks are equally renowned. People travel from states away to enjoy town barbecues, rodeos, and a parade. Out-of-towners double the population over the Fourth of July weekend. Be sure to plan ahead, because lodgings book like wildfire.

Once you’ve combed through all the activities in Lander and are still headed for the Tetons, be sure to plan a day in Dubois at the National Museum of Military Vehicles. This spectacular collection was built by a local connoisseur of military vehicles and includes the musket that fired the “Shot Heard Round the World.” It’s about an hour from Lander, but you’ll need hours more to cover the museum.

The real Wild West—a land of mountains and cowboy culture—is alive and well in Lander and just waiting to welcome you. Enjoy your stay!

Editor’s note: Travel with a Local gives the jet-setting (or road-tripping) woman inspiration for a quick weekend trip, or suggestions for when she’s just passing through a town for work. If you’d like to write about your town, review our Readers Write guidelines here.