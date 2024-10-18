Travel with a Local: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Why should we visit your town?

Ann Arbor. Mention of this Michigan city evokes images of the University of Michigan and football. But to think that’s all the city has to offer would be a terrible mistake.

From local eats to boutiques, from nature walks to impressive museums, this college town offers fun for the whole family, not just college students.

Where Should We Stay?

While there are plenty of places to choose from, the Graduate hotel offers an amazing location advantage. Steps away from the heart of the city, this home away from home offers a variety of accommodations that are perfect whether you are traveling alone or with the whole family. The Graduate also offers bike rentals, allowing you to explore even more of the city during your stay.

Where Should We Eat?

Whether you’re visiting Ann Arbor for the first or the hundredth time, you can’t go wrong with Zingerman’s Delicatessen. Recipient of numerous awards, Zingerman’s was founded in 1982, and it remains a favorite stop for locals and visitors alike. This quirky little Jewish deli offers not only handmade sandwiches made with quality ingredients, but an entire shop chock full of special vinegars, jams, freshly baked bread, cheeses, and more.

Or you can venture downtown and grab some tasty Cuban-inspired street food at Frita Batidos! This restaurant allows the customer to choose the meat you want for your “frita” (burger). If you’re feeling spicy, chorizo may be the perfect fit. If you’re vegan, opt for their black bean burger with chipotle mayo. Be sure to top your meal off with a delicious “batido” (Cuban-inspired milkshake)!

Frita Batidos Destination Ann Arbor

A favorite dinner option is Jerusalem Garden. This local restaurant allows customers to experience incredible Palestinian cuisine. Whether you’re craving falafel or shawarma, Jerusalem Garden provides great portion sizes with even greater prices.



Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both?)

Zingerman’s Next Door Cafe can be found, well, right next door to their famous deli shop. This little coffee shop offers everything you want in a coffee shop: black, au lait, mochas, lattes, plus a delicious selection of pastries. Not a coffee person? Zingerman’s Next Door Cafe also offers an entire hot chocolate menu.

About 10 minutes from the heart of the city is Songbird Cafe. A rustic-chic retreat from the hustle and bustle of downtown, this coffee shop is perfect for brunch or a cup of one of their specialty lattes. While it is also a great place to bring your laptop for some work, Songbird has limited hours for using their WiFi—which just means this is also a great place to unplug and read a good book.

What sites should we see?

The University of Michigan’s Art Museum and Natural History Museum are homes to impressive exhibits that you can explore for completely free. If you’re a nature lover, be sure to check out the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum. Between May and June, the peony garden at Nichols is in full bloom, perfect for photography lovers and family pictures.

If you’re in town during the hot summer months, pack your inner tube or kayak. The Argo Cascades feature a number of mini waterfall-like slides for a fun adventure on the Huron river. You can also simply float or kayak on the calmer waters (tubes and kayaks are available to rent at the livery).

Argo Cascades Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation

Finally, if you’re bringing the kids, be sure to check out the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. Children can explore ten exhibits, brushing giant teeth in the Keep Smiling Gallery or pretending to own a 1930s general store in Lyon’s Country Store. On the last Saturday of each month, kiddos can get up close with native Michigan animals with Critters Up Close.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

And of course, there’s always the chance that there’s a football game at the Big House. No matter your age or interests, adventures always await you in Ann Arbor, Michigan.