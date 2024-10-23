Saying Sorry Is the Seed of Strength

Never say sorry.

I heard these words for the first time roughly fifteen years ago. I had teased the teacher’s pet loud enough for the class to hear. Everyone laughed, and it felt great . . . for about ten seconds.

Later that day, I called my classmate and apologized. I was very sorry, I should not have said that, there was no excuse, and I hoped she’d forgive me. I also later told my friends and the professor that I had apologized, because a public offense requires public reparation.

And then some of my fellow students let me have it: You should not have apologized! She’ll only be worse now! Never say you are sorry!

They were partly right. The young woman did not forgive me and was extra rude to me thereafter.

But was I really unwise to apologize?

A time and a place

In recent years, I’ve heard the advice to stop apologizing from many different places: in person, in movies, on websites, and in professional advice aimed at women. The idea rests on the important truth that if you are always apologizing for yourself, you are probably acting unwisely.

Self-deprecation from a hostess, for example, only serves to make people think more poorly of their experiences at her home. I agree that, as Julia Child famously wrote, you should never apologize for the soup you’re serving, even if it is a bit over-seasoned.

But this is where I think such advice should stop—with the over-seasoned soup. In the world of right and wrong, which is unconcerned with soup, I would offer different advice: that saying sorry is the first step toward developing both moral credibility and moral strength. A willingness to apologize is a fundamental precondition of fortitude. In fact, apologizing is strengthening and protective. So, much of the time, when you wrong someone, you should apologize.

Drawing the line

What does this mean for women? First, it is important to note that women in our culture are often conditioned to take responsibility for the emotions of others to an inappropriate degree and to take the fall when things go awry. We tend to apologize whenever there is a conflict, even when the other person is greatly (or entirely) at fault. This kind of behavior can make a person appear incompetent and unprotected, and can even make her believe such things about herself. This kind of humility only serves to get you wrongly humiliated.

The connection between apologizing and weakness gets turned on its head, however, when we think about a different kind of humility, one that involves a very different kind of willingness to apologize. The virtue of humility is different from the self-annihilating kind as well as from false, toady-ing humility.

True humility is the virtue responsible for reining in self-righteousness and pride. It’s the kind of thing that prompts a parent who has just blown her top at her teenager to take a deep breath and apologize for her harshness, without taking back any deserved discipline. It is what prompts a woman who keeps interrupting a soft-spoken friend at a book club to later take her friend aside and say, I’m sorry for interrupting you. I value what you have to say, and I’ll try to do better in the future.

In both of these examples, an apology is necessary not just to smooth over hurt feelings, but also because the failure to apologize would lower the person’s moral credibility. Moral humility does not prevent a healthy self-image or honesty about your strengths; rather, it strengthens your ability to take a moral stand and to set an important boundary when needed.

The mother who apologizes to her child when appropriate works against hypocrisy and gains greater standing and moral influence in her child’s eyes. Again, we are talking about the practice of saying sorry when you are wrong—not whenever anything goes wrong or anyone is upset, but when you know you have done something wrong—and it’s the foundation of developing moral credibility.

Apologize now to stand firm later

We also need to say sorry because we cannot develop interior moral strength without this practice. Yes, people can have strong wills without humility, but without humility they cannot have more fortitude, which brings greater internal peace and consistency.

Just as apologizing appropriately helps you gain moral credibility with others, knowing yourself to be willing to apologize helps you gain an accurate moral view of yourself. The result is that when you find yourself in a difficult moral situation, you will have more interior strength from which to draw as you attempt to stand firm. You will know you are taking your stand from a well-scoured conscience, not out of simple pride. You will know that you are not doing it “just because you want to be right.”

Let’s look again at the example of my apology to my fellow student years ago. Again, in one sense, my apology did not work: She did not forgive me. My apology also gave her some power over me: She was pretty unkind afterward.

[In the era of cancel culture, I would not recommend that someone who is threatened by cancellation apologize publicly, even if minorly at fault, as such apologies usually lead to public annihilation that is by no means just. Sometimes it is better to handle things in a different way. Good discernment is key, lest we throw ourselves to the wolves.]

This, however, was a situation in which I was clearly and totally in the wrong. So although the young woman whom I had offended did not forgive me, my apology probably did repair my moral credibility in the eyes of my classmates and professor. They had seen me do something obviously unkind, and when I acknowledged this, it let them know that despite my failures, I do hold myself to a high standard of behavior. Even more significantly, this apology allowed me to reconcile with myself, to forgive myself, and to recommit to doing the right thing going forward.

Future you will thank you

The longer-term effects of such an apology are even more important than these short-term ones. When the virtue of humility is practiced over time through self-examination, openness to correction, and sincere apologies, it works to prepare a person interiorly for future situations in which she may need to take a strong moral stance without apology. It prepares the ground in which moral fortitude, which is sorely needed when something much bigger than a dust-up with a classmate eventually occurs, may grow. She who is faithful in the little things can then be faithful in the greater ones, to paraphrase Luke 16:10.

Perhaps one day you will determine that you need to take a different stance on a local controversy than some of your friends. Here, only the continued practice of humility will protect you interiorly; knowing that you really will apologize if you discover that you are wrong, you will have the fortitude to resist outside pressure to recant or apologize against your own conscience.

The same goes for if you need to turn down a scholarship or a job opportunity because it requires a statement of belief that you can’t in good conscience make. You may get some blowback, but you’ll know you did the right thing, because you know how to examine your conscience instead of operating from a false sense of moral superiority.

When you cultivate the practice of honest, appropriate apologies, you are more likely to develop the fortitude to stand against major moral dangers. Because ultimately, the point of an apology goes far beyond the attempt to mend relationships. Even a perfect apology cannot force forgiveness. Rather, the most important reason to apologize is to take moral care of ourselves, both publicly and privately, so that we avoid falling into the trap of self-righteousness and pride. This is the only way we can develop the fortitude to go on trying our best, to do what is right when the going gets really tough.

So no, don’t apologize reflexively. But do examine your conscience and stick to your values. Clear that conscience when you need to, and know that doing so is not weak; it is the seed of moral strength.