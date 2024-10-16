Mastering the Art of Consignment

You’ve purged your closet. You’ve evaluated every item in your drawers. You have a pile of clothes in need of a new home. Where will that home be?

Most people take their unwanted clothes to the thrift store, but I prefer to consign first and donate the rest. In brief, consigning your clothes (or other goods) means making an agreement with a shop that says they can offer your items for sale in their establishment. They may or may not buy your items up front, but if an item finds a buyer, you both get paid. It’s not necessarily a way to make quick money, but the investment of your time can pay out well.

In consigning my clothing, I trade pieces I’m not wearing for money, store credit, or new-to-me attire that feels fresh, practical, and/or better fits my current needs. Occasionally, I find something in a consignment shop I drool over, which ends up taking its place as the crème de la creme of my closet. And the best part is that most of the time I don’t even remember what I traded out for my new favorite item.

Perhaps you’ve tried consigning your wardrobe without luck. Nothing is worse in a consignment shop than hearing, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t take anything today.” A flush crosses your face, you swipe your unwanted bags, and you dart out with your head down. Yes, it’s embarrassing. And yes, it’s happened to me.

Like most things, there’s an art to consigning, and it’s something you can learn to do well. I’ve spent the last fifteen years making hundreds of dollars by trading out my family’s clothing through consignment shops. I promise—the occasional awkward moment is worth it.

Here are my top tips to help you have a positive experience.

01. Consign according to the seasons. Call ahead before bringing seasonal items to make sure the shop you’re interested in working with is buying them. If you bring a thick wool coat in the middle of summer, chances are a shop won’t take it. The only exception to this rule is when the shop is preparing their racks for the next season's changeover.

02. Presentation goes a long way. If you want your clothes to shine, don’t bring them wrinkled and stuffed into trash bags. Ironed or nicely folded, clean clothes have a much better chance of catching a buyer’s eye.

03. Scrutinize the condition of your clothing. So often, an article of clothing I brought in has been turned down for a tiny stain I didn’t notice. Before you go, examine each piece carefully. Ensure all zippers work, buttons are sewed on, stains are removed, and holes are not present.

04. Be realistic about current trends. Consign only clothing you still like, but you don’t wear enough to keep. Trends change quickly, which can affect a consignment shop’s market. They make money by offering the most in-style used clothing possible. Items that aren't currently in are best donated to the thrift store.

05. Learn to let go. You may have worn a slinky, sequined dress to a gala where you had the best hors d’oeuvres of your life. But becoming sentimental with clothes causes closets to become crammed and disorganized. Instead of letting that dress rot in your closet, part with it now so you have a better chance of making some money on it—and so another lucky someone can enjoy a night out in it!

06. Keep your target audience in mind. Different stores have different aesthetics. In my neighborhood there is a higher-end consignment store, catering to women in their mid-thirties and above. They do not take fast fashion brands like Target or SHEIN. The next nearest consignment store serves a younger clientele, who is more concerned about trends than labels. This demographic also loves vintage and funky finds.

I divide my clothing into what I think is mostly likely to land in either shop. Still, sometimes I offer up a perfectly good blouse or pair of pants and a buyer informs me they are already overstocked with those items. This can be frustrating, but it’s all part of the process (it means I did, in a sense, hit the mark!). Get to know your shops, beginning by calling ahead to see what they’ll consider.

07. Try elsewhere or try again. Buyers are subjective, and they have more than your selection of items to consider in stocking their shop. When an item is rejected, resist trying to persuade your buyer to choose it, even if you believe your item has resale value. Instead, smile politely and bring the item elsewhere (you might try Poshmark or eBay) or return it another time. Once, I brought in a lovely robin’s-egg-blue Anthropologie dress for resale, but the buyer didn’t take it. Later, I returned with the same dress and a different buyer purchased it!

08. Be familiar with a store’s policies. Some shops offer money up front, while others pay after an item sells. Many give a certain percentage for cash versus trade. Often, there is a limit to how long a shop will keep an item on its shelves; you’ll want to know what happens thereafter.

When consigning, everyone gets rejected. Try not to take it personally and instead to enjoy the process. By taking a little extra time to consign versus donate, you’ll keep more money in your wallet, refresh your wardrobe, and prevent clothes from going to landfills. Happy shopping!