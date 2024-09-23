Travel with a Local: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Why should we visit your town?

Voted North America’s most livable city in 2023, Vancouver is an outdoor enthusiast’s wonderland. Our city was the home of the 2010 Winter Olympics and is most well-known for the mountains (and slopes!) that helped it win this honor. But it’s so much more: The local city scene is vibrant enough to keep foodies, history buffs, and coffee experts equally entertained. And it’s one of the few places in the world where snow-capped mountains can be admired while lying on a sun-kissed beach.

Whether you’re here for cherry blossoms in spring, seaside bike rides in summer, or all the fall colors, you’ll find Vancouver always overflows with captivating natural beauty. Just remember to bring an umbrella (they don’t call it “Raincouver” for nothing).

Where should we stay?

If downtown convenience is what you’re after, consider one of the West End’s charming B&Bs. At Barclay House and the West End Guest House, you can take up residence in one of the historic heritage homes that line Vancouver’s streets, enjoying beautifully refurbished accommodations while dining on delicious crepes. If uptown is more your style, consider a waterfront view at the Granville Island Hotel or Kitsilano Beach Point B&B.

Any AirBnB should do you just fine, though. The city is easy to navigate via transit or rental car, no matter where you stay. You’ll likely be busy enough that all you really need is a clean place to rest your head.

Where should we eat?

Vancouver offers a cultural kaleidoscope of food options to address all dietary preferences and needs. The possibilities are truly endless! Some personal favorites include Nuba for Lebanese food (try the chicken shish tawook); Sushi Mura for the best spicy salmon sashimi; and MeeT for vegan food that’s so good, even the carnivores in your life will be drooling.

If you’re here in January, check out the Dine Out Vancouver Festival to sample local favorites at a fraction of the price. And don’t leave without trying a scoop of honey lavender ice cream at Rain or Shine, where you’ll find tons of vegan and dairy-free options too.

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

Like our neighbors in Seattle, we Vancouverites are coffee people. But unlike in Seattle, people don’t come here for Starbucks. JJ Bean and Breka are local hotspots—I have to be careful not to overdose on their Chai lattes and red velvet cakes, respectively—that each craft a solid medium roast.

For cozy vibes, check out the brick walls and marquee lights featured at 49th Parallel on Main. And if you’re a live music aficionado, Trees Organic Coffee offers an open mic night every Thursday, along with some of the city’s best cheesecake any day of the week.

What sites should we see?

Vancouver is an eclectic mix of indoor and outdoor escapes. A leisurely bike ride along the Stanley Park Seawall is a favorite for tourists and locals alike. Mount Pleasant is a coffee lover’s haven and offers the best selection of thrift shops in the city.

Science World is the city’s most fun and interactive museum (take it from me, I worked there!). The Museum of Anthropology is a beautifully curated nod to the unceded Indigenous lands on which our city resides.

For my nature-loving friends with car access, you can’t miss Garibaldi Lake or outdoor climbing in Squamish. If you’re feeling really bold, try hiking the notoriously difficult Stawamus Chief! While you're exploring the city, don’t forget to check out the murals tucked around every corner, especially my favorite one located at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

As I’ve grown older, I’ve become less fond of metropolitan cityscapes, but this city that I’ve called home all my life will always be at the top of my list. Between tulips in April, sunflowers in July, and coffee shops and outdoor sports to keep you busy during the colder months, Vancouver is a four-season city with something for everyone. You may find yourself wanting to bottle up the ocean breeze and mountain air to take home with you. If you love the lush greens and blues that paint our cityscape, you’ll just have to come back for more!

Editor’s note: Travel with a Local gives the jet-setting (or road-tripping) woman inspiration for a quick weekend trip, or suggestions for when she’s just passing through a town for work. If you’d like to write about your town, review our Readers Write guidelines here.