How My Son and I Navigated Social Anxiety—Together

More adults populated the small pre-primary classroom than children. In fact, we were six to one: an early childhood educator, an early developmental interventionist, an occupational-therapist-turned-clinical-interventionist, a program implementer for the early intensive behavioral intervention (EIBI) program my son was participating in, a dad, a mom (me), and my son.

My son, however, was in his glory—the focus of six adults, most of whom had become some of his favorite people because they came to his home regularly just to play with him. And here we stood in a classroom filled with toys, books, gadgets, and pictures, all within his curious reach.

“He’s doing so well,” one of the team whispered with an eye on my boy while he dug through the indoor sandbox.

“I’m so impressed,” another said.

“He’ll love being here,” offered yet another.

I smiled and nodded. I started to believe them.

His future teacher led us down empty hallways to the cafeteria where the after-school program was housed. She explained that this was the best route for the pre-primary class to go outside, and the after-school program directors shouldn’t mind us popping through.

She didn’t know they wouldn’t be the ones with a problem.

The moment we stepped through the twin glass doors, my son froze. Several children ran up to us. One pointed at me and declared, “I remember you!” even though I had no memory of her precious face. Another boy ran over to the teacher and exclaimed a story to her so fast I couldn’t make sense of it. Yet other children crowded around us like popcorn, all chattering and questioning who we were and if we’d come play with them.

My son hauled his hood over his head, his eyes wide. He crouched down and shook his head. He made engine noises. He stared at me, seeming near tears. “No,” he said. “I don’t, I don’t.”

All the adults, on alert for such a reaction, immediately turned and started making assuring comments. “Of course,” “No worries,” “We don’t have to,” “We can go another way,” and so forth.

Me? I fought back tears.

I’d known this would happen. How could I have been so naïve? How could I have so easily believed this transition would happen without any issues? Of course he loved the classroom; not a single child demanded socialization from him. It was quiet and dim, with only a few whispering adults. How would he integrate in a classroom? How would he do it? How would we do it?

My son and I have a lot in common. While many people see him as a replica of his father as a child—takes his toys apart, often found with a screwdriver in hand, and needs to know how every electronic device works—they don’t see the anxious child beneath the silliness. The one who fears his peers because they’re so unpredictable and might laugh at him. The one who fears being singled out, set apart, and told to go away because you’d rather tip the toy over and examine it than race it along the floor. How do I see this boy so well? Because I was that child too.

Attending traditional school is not just a transition for him, it’s a transition for us as a family. We spent a year together at home playing games to learn shapes, numbers, and letters, and spying on nature. Then flour, eggs, and milk suddenly cost far more than they used to and our mortgage increased. Some days my husband and I looked at the bank account and wondered if we’d need to borrow money from our parents to buy groceries that week. I knew staying home and educating my three children wasn’t an option anymore. I had to work, and that meant my boys had to go to school.

As I prepared to transition my three boys into school, I prepared to transition myself from primarily a stay-at-home mom to a mom working from home in freelance website design, editing, and writing. If I wanted to be an author as well, this transition included pushing my manuscripts harder and showing I had an audience ready to hear them.

Days before that afternoon in my son’s future classroom, I woke early to pack my own lunch and book bag to go to that same school, though for a different reason. I packed my book and a picture book from my publisher to go speak in seven classrooms about being an author and working at a publishing house. We loaded our children in the van so my husband could drop me off at the school and then take the kids to his parents’ house. Yet with each minute closer to the school driveway, my gut snarled and bubbled. My hands felt weak and shaky, like their muscles had dissolved. I gripped the van door and gave brief, nearly inaudible replies to my children and husband.

As my shoes clacked along the tiled floors inside, my brain worked on an escape plan. I could run. Pretend this day had never been planned, never scheduled, and simply call Daniel to turn around and bring me home. I could fake the stomach flu. Maybe I could pass out right here in this hallway.

I lifted the schedule the vice principal had printed for me. I peered at the classroom doors and saw I had gone past my first one. I sighed and turned around.

I shook a finger at my anxious brain. Stop it. You made a commitment and this is your job now.

Then another part of my brain cleared its throat. How do you expect to tell your son to come here every day when you can’t even make it through a few hours?

I sucked in a shaky breath. A gentler voice prodded me. Just one class.

I took another deep breath. One of the ways I had conquered such panic in the past was by giving myself small steps toward victory, letting each one be a win of its own: Just one class. If you can do one class, then you can reconsider going home. See how it goes. You can do one twenty-minute presentation.

I creaked the door open, my anxious brain screaming the entire time.

The teacher looked up from her desk and clapped her hands together. “Class! Remember I told you about our special surprise? An author is here to talk to us!”

My breath shook on the way in and out. I chewed my tongue and swallowed hard, praying the pumpkin waffles in my stomach would stay put.

I spoke. I read in ridiculous voices. I asked silly questions. I listened to earnest answers. I called on wiggling hands stretched to the ceiling. I thanked them. I left the classroom—and I went to the next, and the next, and the next.

“So this is what you do?” teachers asked me in the hallways. “Not always,” I told them, “but now I do.” I told them I think of myself first as a mom, but then I’m an author supporting herself and her family with multiple side hustles. But yes, this is becoming my life.

Now I remembered—that little girl who said she remembered me had seen me. Maybe she was one of the ones who whispered, “That’s the author,” as I snuck in at the back of her class with my lemon-yellow backpack in tow.

“How’d it go today?” the vice principal asked as I gathered my things in the final classroom.

My head throbbed. My feet wanted to murder my high-heels. My still-recovering sore throat longed for nothing more than for me to shut-up. “It went . . . so, so well,” I told her. “Thank you for setting this up for me.”

Deep breaths and kindness with myself got me through the bout of social anxiety. Whereas I often employ shame on myself, this day I chose gentleness and kindness. Maybe a gentle answer turns away more than just wrath.

And maybe I could employ the same gentleness and kindness with my son.

I stood in that same hall with my son days later, preparing him to become a student. I squeezed his shoulder. “What do you think?” I asked. “Do you think we can come back again?”

“I think so,” he said.

That was a few weeks ago. He’s gone every day since. Each morning, I rub his back to wake him up, and while he gets dressed I make his breakfast and pack his lunch. After I clean up the kitchen and make the beds, he helps clean his room. Finally, we both head out to the bus stop, side by side. We walk on the bus together, and when he asks for an extra hug and kiss, I smile and say yes. I’m seeking to choose patience for him.

Today he overheard me talking to one of the program implementers and thought I said he wouldn’t be going to school on Friday. “But I want to go to school on Friday!” he cried out.

“Yes, you will,” I said, trying to hold back a laugh. “I’m glad you like school.”

We’re doing it. We’re transitioning to a new season of life. Social anxiety and all. Together.