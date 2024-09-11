Fostering the Kitchen Sink Connection

Only a few dishes lie in wait for their washing as I make my way over to the kitchen sink in the early afternoon, eyeing the coffee maker and wondering whether I’m tired enough to justify making a pot. A blur of gray catches my eye and I look up to spy a squirrel with a half-eaten donut in its mouth racing up the tree in front of the kitchen window. It rushes off into the unseen attic crevices of our old home to stash its deep-fried treasure. I chuckle to myself and turn to the dishes.

My kitchen sink isn’t particularly aesthetically pleasing. In fact, it’s rather ugly with its thick black linoleum. It leaks in random places, and there is grime underneath the rim that I just can’t seem to remove. But despite the shabby exterior, there is something staunch about it that grounds me. You’ll find me there morning, noon, and night, either prepping, cleaning, or letting my thoughts wander as the dishes soak in the suds. And while sometimes I might be physically alone there, I feel a sense of connection knowing that many others share, at that very moment, the same simple task of washing the dishes.

Growing up, the word Saturday was almost synonymous with cleaning in my family. As soon as any child was able to use a dust cloth or push a vacuum properly, he or she was assigned a chore at the appropriate ability level. Every Saturday, we had to complete our designated chore before other leisure activities or school assignments. Exceptions were made of course, but the older we grew, the more my parents expected us to balance these responsibilities.

In similar fashion, all the kids were expected to help clean up every night after dinner. Over the years, various strategies were devised to organize this bemoaned task. Clean-up teams were carefully designed to place compatible siblings together, timers set to encourage productivity, and music was always in the air to keep spirits uplifted.

Chores were a part of my family’s way of functioning. We complained and tried to avoid them, but we never questioned why we did them. As a family, we all had roles in keeping the home running smoothly, and the older you grew, the more this responsibility increased. It made sense to us, as much as we disliked it.

In a small study done at the University of Minnesota, researchers found that engaging in family chores between the ages of three and four were the best predictors of a person’s success in their mid-twenties. Markers for success included completing education, beginning career paths, healthy relationships with family and friends, IQ, and whether or not individuals used drugs. The earlier children became involved in household chores that met their abilities and developmental statuses, the greater their chances at continuing to help with chores as they grew older—and the better their chances for success after leaving the nest.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that chores are important for success. Household chores mean learning how to manage responsibility and understand one’s role within a family, not to mention practicing discipline, time management, and selflessness. All these consequences would seem to tip the scales in favor of chores.

Yet surprisingly enough, while most parents agree that chores are important, it turns out that many parents don’t put their beliefs into practice. A research poll of 1,001 parents found that while 82 percent of parents grew up doing chores themselves, only 28 percent of parents assigned chores to their kids. As parents, it’s way too easy to let kids’ help with chores slip through the cracks, because often it's easier to just do them ourselves. If it seems more cleaning for parents equals less work overall, I’d say the real work is the disciplining that will need to happen later on; a sink full of dishes won’t fight back like a stubborn teenager. There’s simply no way around some battles, but I believe these relationships can develop better once parents begin to understand how time at the kitchen sink actually increases connection between family members.

When I was a kid, I knew it was good and helpful to keep a clean home. I knew I was helping my family. It wasn’t until I grew into adulthood that I realized how chores were not just a way of accomplishing a list of cleaning tasks, but also a way to create a sense of belonging within a family—a way of telling each family member that he or she is needed, that their action or nonaction affects every single other person living under the same roof.

Most parents find it easy to take on most of the household tasks because they know that without their effort, their home would become a stagnant, dirty, uncomfortable space. Parents, as creators of a family, know how much they are needed. Allowing children to share in the struggles of running a home helps them recognize they are needed as well. And this sense of belonging strongly contributes to the future success of every family member.

Facing the routine chores of running a household is never easy, but doing them for love of my family makes it manageable. Doing chores alongside your family can actually make them a joy. While I secretly rejoice that I’m no longer required to clean the kitchen when I visit my parents, I enjoy seeing my younger siblings continue to cultivate a culture of belonging by shouldering the chores I once undertook and jumping in to help when they need a hand. As the old saying goes, “Many hands make light work.” Just so, a greater sense of shared responsibility amongst family members makes a strong family bond.