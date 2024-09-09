Dating Unscripted: Sometimes It’s Simple

I hesitated to share this story, because at its core is a shockingly simple piece of dating advice that it took me longer to realize than I would have liked. It’s one of those rules considered common sense, but also one that I’d ignored amid dating jitters that had turned me back into my more awkward fourteen-year-old self. (Look no further than first dates for a short trip back to your teenage years.)

This advice is that I’m allowed to simply not like a guy. Believe it or not, there is a middle ground between loving a person and despising their guts, neither of which usually develops in full on a first date.

After going on a date one chilly October evening last year and suffering through what I’d come to recognize as a pattern of general approval followed by confusion and indifference, this obvious truth finally dawned on me. Now, I wouldn’t call myself an experienced dater. It took until my last semester of college to finally get asked out on an official date, and that was only just over a year ago!

My lack of dating experience, in part, had me thinking I needed to give every single man a fighting chance to win my heart. Because surely, if I didn’t go on a date with each man who showed interest, I might miss him. You know, the man I’d choose to spend the rest of my life with and love forever.

Maybe this particular man I have vague feelings of indifference toward could be the one. Maybe he’d grow on me, like those sneaky little mushrooms that appear on trees in the woods. I doubt those trees saw it coming, so maybe I wouldn’t either. Maybe I just needed to keep going on dates with this guy and eventually, he’d become as endearing as a little mushroom—a comforting thought, indeed.

This misconception caused a pattern to develop in my dating experiences. Here’s how things tended to go: I’d meet up with some fairly decent fellow, we’d talk about normal first date things, the hours would pass relatively smoothly, and I would go home feeling confident and open to a second date.

But then, as I retold all the juicy—or not so juicy—details to a friend or sister, confusion would strike. Did I really enjoy spending time with that man? I’d recall general feelings of contentment, but then things forgotten due to nervousness or excitement would resurface in my mind—things like his unusual opinions, those unrelatable hobbies, his strange sense of humor, and so on.

Yet there seemed to be no absolute evidence of our incompatibility, nothing I could shake my head over and point at when others would ask why I turned down a second date. The hours (or days) after such a date would morph into a discombobulating period of dissection, with my mind racing to figure out my feelings. I would mull over every detail, and still find myself either just as uncertain or alarmingly indifferent. I hadn’t felt bad about the date initially, so what was happening?

I came to see that my incessant desire to make sure I wasn’t being too hasty, particular, or even cruel made first dates a whirlwind of conflicting impressions. My gut would tell me this man was not someone I’d want a relationship with, but my mind would blot out that negative strike on my date’s record and give him another shot. And then another. Oh, and just one more. Because maybe he’s secretly exactly what I’m looking for?

By the end of the night, I’d convince myself that these men were funny, interesting, or attractive, when I truly did not care for them in the manner one should care for a romantic prospect, even just a budding one. I would restlessly evaluate the faulty information my brain had gathered, all the while ignoring the knot twisting my gut into pretzel shapes. It’s a rather exhausting cycle to run through after every date, even if you don’t date often.

Things don’t always have to be that deep. Sometimes, you simply don’t care for a guy. It doesn’t mean you hate him or that he doesn’t have good qualities, and it certainly doesn’t mean you’re not getting yourself “out there” (wherever that is) enough or failing to give a guy a chance. Sometimes you need to listen to your gut and cast off any naysayers who think that’s not a good enough reason to stop things where they stand.

Ultimately, I don’t believe turning down a second date will cause me to “miss” finding my husband. I’ve come to have greater faith than that—or rather less certainty that I’ll negatively alter the course of my life just because I admitted that I’m simply not that interested in a guy who I know is not for me.

