At Home With Her: A Living Room Bursting with Color

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

I like to call our living room the Rainbow Room. While some rooms in our house have a stricter color scheme, like our sage green and gold bathroom or our blue and rust basement, in the Rainbow Room, anything goes. The carpet is pink, purple, orange, green, and turquoise, which helps make any additional colors feel eclectically cohesive.

We have a small house, so when we had our son, the living room quickly began to double as the play room. I absolutely love how the cheerful colors encourage curiosity, creativity, and joy, and how all of his colorful toys look like they effortlessly belong. We have so many special memories in this room, from our son’s first steps to him successfully blowing out the candles at his second birthday party. This is the room I choose to sit in if I have a few quiet moments to myself, and it’s the room where we all hang out when we have the chance to relax together as a family during our busy days. It really feels like the heart of our home.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is?

The Rainbow Room has been through several transformations, most notably as we began to thoroughly baby-proof it. One of the ways we did this was by moving our smaller houseplants into a DIY greenhouse. This keeps our plants happy and safe from grabbing fingers, while still letting us enjoy the color and life they bring to the space.

I’m a collector of sentimental knickknacks, which presented a particular challenge when baby-proofing. We added some floating shelves to one wall to be able to keep a few knickknacks out of reach, and we have some on top of the greenhouse, as well. We added baskets to organize our son’s toys underneath the benches we already had, but we keep some toys out on top of the benches for easy access and for their visual charm, which helps satisfy my craving for tchotchkes and trinkets.

We intentionally do not have a TV in this room so that the focus is instead on togetherness, conversation, and play. We do have many ways to listen to music, though, including vinyl, CD’s, cassettes, and Yoto cards (for our son’s screenless story and music player). Music is a big part of our lives, and it complements our time in this space very well.

Are there any particular pieces that have significant history to you or your family?

We have one chair in the room that has been in my family for over 40 years. We also have a chair that was in my husband’s apartment for about 10 years before we moved into our house together. I think those pieces lend the space a grounded, cozy feeling with history from each side of our family.

Much of the art has special meaning to us, as well. We have a framed photograph of my grandmother when she was 16, right before she came to the United States as a war refugee. We also have a painting, created by her sister, of the mill her family had to leave behind in Yugoslavia (now Serbia). We also have our son’s red one-month footprint framed, along with the first photo he took on my phone (he was two weeks old, so I call it “View From the Womb” because it’s just a blurry brown image) and a little set of three paintings he did at his first birthday party. I love having those visual reminders of our special moments, as well as including his artwork in the room where we all spend most of our time at home.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home?

When I was pregnant with our first son (I’m pregnant again now with our second), we spent my birthday setting up our first regular-sized Christmas tree in the Rainbow Room. We went to the tree lot to pick out a Fraser Fir, and then stopped at the store to get some garlands and lights to complement our shared collection of childhood and family ornaments. I was so excited to start decorating, but when I plugged in the lights, one strand twinkled while the rest stayed on without changing. Realizing we had accidentally bought two packs of normal lights and one twinkling (though all rainbow, of course), it was more than my hormones and weary body could handle right then, and I fell apart. I knew I wouldn’t be able to decorate as planned because, of course, the lights had to go on first. My sweet husband offered to go back and exchange the strand of twinkling lights while I rested on the couch.

As I lay there, with our cat curled up cozily on my stomach, I felt the unmistakable first kicks of our son. If we hadn’t gotten the wrong lights, I wouldn’t have slowed down to rest and feel the first hello from our boy, wishing his mama a happy birthday with his gentle little movements. It was a magical moment.

Is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

The front door to our house is in this room, and it has the sort of glass that leaves little rainbows on the wall when the sun is hitting it just right. A friend of mine also gave us a bumblebee sticker that adds additional sunshine rainbows when you put it on a window where the sun comes through. We also have a framed print by the artist Jonathan Pageau featuring Noah’s Ark, the flood, and the rainbow. All of these either helped inspire the room’s name or helped play into the sentiment of the Rainbow Room.

It feels like a place of peace and calm, beauty, and love—like God’s promise to never again destroy all life with a flood. Whatever we may have been through before, whatever crisis or tragedy that made it seem like there was only a slim chance of hope or survival, we have indeed made it through. Like the little dove Noah sent out from the ark, we’ve finally found a spot of land to build our nest—right underneath the rainbow’s gorgeous promise.

