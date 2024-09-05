5 Creativity Kindlers to Try

Do you ever feel an urge to create, but find yourself unsure where to start?

I’ve come up with some creativity kindlers—each designed to both stretch your creativity and help you gain a new sense of accomplishment. If the outcome is less than you desired, don’t give up. The old adage “Try, try again” is just as applicable here as it is to anything else.

01. Host a gathering of your own design

Host a tea party or dinner. Even if you end up looking up recipes, first try to create the menu in your head before you take to Pinterest or the web. Rather than perusing social media or Pinterest for table decoration ideas, brainstorm on your own with a notebook or planner.



Start with flowers, place settings, and serving dishes. What is in season in your area? (If you don’t know, visit your local farmer’s market for inspiration.) What is the color palette for these foods and plants? Keep it simple, but envision a tablescape with those particulars that sounds pretty to you. Look around your home to see what you already have that matches. Leave no drawer or cupboard unexplored!

02. Learn a hobby without using the internet

If there is a particular creative outlet you are interested in (such as floral arranging, cooking, or sewing), invest in an in-person class or a physical book that teaches you about it. While the internet can be a wonderful place to learn with its abundance of tutorials, it’s sometimes nice to take our learning off-screen—particularly if we spend a lot of time on screens for work. There’s no match for in-person instruction, which comes with the added bonus of community. As for books, they are quiet, slow companions that can be the blueprint for you to build your own ideas upon.



Pro Tip: Nearly every thrift store or used bookstore has a collection of how-to books ranging from ancient-looking woodworking to modern DIY crafts. Pick an informational one (not one that’s a list of designs to make) on the topic of your choice, and study it before you buy any new books online. For in-person classes, try your local community center, craft stores, or even the library.

03. Treasure hunt for home decor

Instead of going to Home Goods for seasonal decor, try the local thrift store. If you don’t see something the first time, try again the next week. If something really catches your eye, ask yourself why you like it. Color? Texture? Have you always dreamed of it?



If it’s because someone else has it in their house or it’s the current hot trend, put it back on the shelf. If you want to buy it because it is an irresistible piece you can see in your home, purchase it. Bring it home and put it in the best place you can think of, even if it means rearranging other furnishings. Over time, you’ll learn to refine and develop your own taste.

04. Experiment in your kitchen

Shop your fridge and pantry for ingredients you think might go together for a meal—without looking up a recipe. Instead, make up your own as you go. You may not be able to make unique breads or fancy desserts this way, but you will most certainly be able to cook, season, and pair a simple meat dish, a vegetable side or a salad, and some fruit.



There may be some flops at first, but you might be surprised by how much impromptu cooking frees you to experiment in the kitchen. Once you gain that experience, paired with having a couple recipes for breads and basic techniques under your belt, you will be able to tweak many dishes to your own flavor and even invent new ones.



05. Paint and sip at home

There are many venues that host “paint and sip” nights, where everyone in the group re-creates the same image. For a twist, try doing this at home—and find inspiration yourself, using it as an opportunity to develop a new skill.



Sip wine, tea, or another beverage while you listen to a song, and draw or paint an image of what it brings to mind. If free-handing feels too daunting, start with a simple tutorial on YouTube (search for a phrase like “how to paint a rose” or “how to draw a cottage”). The next time, find a photo of the same thing you unpainted, and employ some of the techniques you used from the video to bring the photo to life. The third time, create the same object or scenery, but do it completely from your mind’s eye. You can repeat this process over and over until you are comfortable doing it with anything you come across.



A final word: If you are worried about too much clutter as you create, make yourself the rule, “For every piece that comes in, another piece must go out.” Whether you sell or donate those outgoing pieces is up to you. You may be surprised at how your style evolves or what you end up getting rid of that you thought you’d always keep.