When She Knew: From "Me" to "We"

In the beginning of the summer of 2016, I was in my mid-twenties and had recently graduated with a Ph.D. in medical science in my homeland of Canada. Several months earlier, I had interviewed for post-Ph.D. training positions at two U.S. institutions. I heard positive responses from both sites. It was a hard decision, but ultimately, I chose to join the group in Michigan, due to its renowned reputation in my field. Enhancing my professional competencies was on my mind when I moved by myself below the forty-ninth parallel; finding love was not. I had no idea that I would be gifted with both.

As I sat in my new office on my first day on the job, a male colleague, whose eastern European accent revealed he was not American, came to welcome me. He asked if I would like to join him for an espresso in his shared office down the corridor, where he had a coffee grinder and espresso maker ready to go.

I agreed without hesitation, even though (despite self-identifying as Italian-Canadian) I had never had an espresso before in my life! He introduced himself as Daniel, and reminded me that we had met at the seminar presentation I had given during my in-person interview. Ah, yes. I remembered him now as the very quiet and polite young man in the room.

These invitations for espresso became a workday morning routine. The following week, our coffee breaks were accompanied by cannoli he had bought from the bakery. Everyone is so nice here, I thought. However, I soon realized that Daniel was super nice—and especially so with me.

I bought a used bike my first week in Michigan so that I could travel to work without having to rely on the bus. Daniel’s daily commute was also by bike. At the end of the workday, he offered to ride back to my accommodations with me. It was nice to have company. Once we arrived, we bade our farewells and said we’d see each other at the office the following day.

Later that week, I learned that Daniel lived in the opposite direction from where I was staying, which meant that he was going an hour out of his way to accompany me home after a long day of work. And this was not just a one-time occurrence. He rode with me every day I came in by bike, and he did so gladly. When I asked him why he was doing this for me, he lowered his eyes and brushed it aside, saying that it was no big deal. That is when I knew that this was the man that I was meant to be with—before our first kiss and even before our first dinner date at a restaurant.

One day, Daniel invited me to his apartment for dinner after work. He cooked carbonara, selecting an Italian dish because the culture connected us: My last name gave away my family’s origins, and he had spent seven years studying in Italy before moving to Michigan the prior year.

We started seeing each other on weekends too, taking long bike rides through the farms just outside the city. I wanted to spend time with him, and I treasured and was thankful for every minute we spent together. My mindset switched from “me” to “we” overnight, which was a shift in thinking that had never happened to me before. When something really good (or really bad) happened in my day, he was the first person I wanted to share the news with.

In the early fall of 2016, most members of the team, including Daniel and I, traveled to a week-long work meeting in Vancouver, Canada. One evening after the sessions were over, Daniel and I went to visit my great-aunt, who lived in the city at that time. “How long have you been together?” she asked after greetings had been exchanged and we had chatted a bit. I rounded up when I replied, “Three months.” She could not believe that our relationship was that new. We fit perfectly together, she said, like a pair of shoes.

Early on in our relationship, when Daniel told me that he loved me, it was easy for me to respond that I loved him too. When I was growing up, my parents rarely said, “I love you.” As my mom would say, “We aren’t the type of people who throw that four letter word around easily.” There is nothing wrong with that, but you’d think that she was speaking about a swear word, rather than love.

Since the beginning, my relationship with Daniel felt natural, genuine, and comfortable—like, as my great-aunt had put it, a good pair of shoes. We can talk to each other about everything. We can each truly be ourselves.

When did Daniel know we were meant to be? He says that it was love at first sight, and within weeks of meeting, he knew that we were in it together for the long haul.

We got engaged roughly a year after our first official date and were married in my hometown exactly ten months after that. We make sure to tell each other "I love you" every morning when waking up and every night before going to bed. Looking back to when we first met, grateful is the first word that comes to my mind. I’m grateful to have him in my life. I’m grateful that, despite the odds, we both found ourselves in Michigan in 2016.

