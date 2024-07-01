It’s Time to Reconsider the Virtues of a Romance Novel

Some reading preferences are easier to talk about than others. To sit in an airport with an open copy of To Kill a Mockingbird in front of you feels praiseworthy. Showing a friend or a curious stranger the cover of said novel might even let you indulge in a little scholarly pride.

Contrast that sentiment with sitting at that same airport, holding a copy of the latest juicy beach read. Would you still show that friend or stranger the cover of your book? Hopefully the answer is yes, but perhaps you wouldn’t feel as proud of your reading choice.

There is a spectrum of thoughtful to less-thoughtful romance novels, but to my mind, the whole genre often gets dismissed too easily. Whether it’s chick lit or rom-coms, romance novels are the type of books that many read, but few enjoy with assurance. Readers tend to justify their choices with lines like, “It’s fun, but it’s just fluff.” Or, “It’s a nice break from more serious reads.”

Perhaps the qualities that are so often disparaged in this genre are the ones that make the books so vital. We all know that sadness and disappointment exist, but this is no reason to discount the happy, humorous, and heartening parts of life. In addition to entertaining us, romance novels can help us to look forward to better days during times of emotional hardship. Far from being merely escapism, they offer hope that genuine connection is both possible and worth the wait. Happy endings and “all the feels” may be qualities you won’t find in, say, Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse-Five, but the literary world would be bereft without this lighthearted perspective.

What makes a romance novel worthwhile? Everyone’s mileage varies, but if you ask this writer, it’s a combination of believable characters, empathetic storytelling, and a plot that tackles more than just chemistry (although that’s an indispensable feature). With these features brought to bear, romance novels can be catalysts for self-discovery and inner growth just as much as so-called “serious reads.”

If you’re in the mood for swoony fun that makes you think as much as it makes you laugh, one of these novels may be just the ticket for a book you can be proud of reading. For ease of choice, each title has been categorized as either “open door” (steamy scene depicted, but not graphically), “closed door” (steamy scene alluded to but not depicted in the text), or “PG.”

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle

Category: open door

The beloved enemies-to-lovers trope gets a surprising makeover in Hogle’s hilarious and heartwarming debut novel. Naomi barely remembers what it was like to be in love with her fiancé, Nicholas. Between frustrating wedding planning sessions with Nicholas’s overbearing mother and feeling neglected and undervalued at home, she’s pretty sure that her happily-ever-after no longer has anything to do with the man she once couldn’t live without. But if she calls off the wedding, she’ll be on the hook for deposits she can’t afford.

What’s the answer? Wage subtle war against Nicholas in the form of sabotage and snark until he throws in the towel himself! What she doesn’t expect is for Nicholas to take up the challenge in a way that forces them to re-learn how to love each other.

How to Walk Away by Katherine Center

Category: closed door

Margaret’s life has turned out exactly how she wants it: She’s newly engaged with a great job offer and her family mostly gets along. After a horrendous accident, she’s left with no job, a missing fiancé, and her family imploding after the return of her estranged sister. Between the sisters’ zany reconnection and Margaret’s irritable-friends-turned-something-more with her grouchy Scottish physical therapist, there’s no shortage of laughs and love.

Vladimir Nabokov is credited with saying, “The writer’s job is to get the main character up a tree, and then once they are up there, throw rocks at them.” What’s amazing about Center’s novel is how all the rock-throwing leads so gracefully to humor, growth, and a happy, imperfect ending.

In a Not So Perfect World by Neely Tubati Alexander

Category: open door

It’s safe to say that Sloan would be more comfortable taking on the zombie apocalypse than unsnarling her life. She’s in the running for a prestigious job with a gaming corporation, but only if she produces a killer prototype game and promises the “boys’ club” execs not to get into a relationship while she’s working for them. Oh, and her philandering ex has just gotten engaged.

When her kind (and cute) neighbor Charlie asks her to come on a Caribbean vacation with him to prove to his ex that he’s moved on, she sees it as an opportunity to work on her job application game. But it may also prove to be a disaster when she starts to fall for Charlie. Alexander gets bonus points in my book for the rep for women in coding.

Daddy-Long-Legs by Jean Webster

Category: PG

Fear not, fellow arachnophobes, this book has very little to do with its titular creepy-crawler. In this sprightly turn-of-the-century novel, orphan Jerusha Abbot unexpectedly receives a free ride to college from an unknown benefactor. In exchange for room, board, and classes, all she has to do is write regular letters to her sponsor to give him progress reports.

As enterprising as she is witty, Jerusha changes her name to Judy and begins to treat the letters as a real friendship, poking fun at her mystery sponsor and providing him with hilarious play-by-plays of college life. I won’t spoil the romance for you, but once you see it coming, you’ll be hooked.

Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez

Category: open door

He needs a wedding date. Her brother needs a new kidney. It’s a tale as old as time, but with more cute dogs and cursing parrots.

Dr. Briana Ortiz and Dr. Jacob Maddox work in the same hospital. After a rocky first impression, Jacob’s secret good deed for Briana’s brother comes to light, and the two form a friendship cemented by Briana’s offer to be Jacob’s fake girlfriend for an awkward family event. (Fake dating never gets old.) The only problem is that both Jacob and Briana are beginning to catch feelings, but remain convinced that the other wants nothing more than friendship. Please be advised that miscarriage is discussed which, although handled with sensitivity, may be a painful topic for some readers.

Same Time Next Summer by Annabel Monaghan

Category: closed door

Sam is not excited about returning to her family’s Long Island summer home after years of being away from the beach. For one thing, she’s not sure how her buttoned-up fiancé, Jake, will deal with her artsy, erratic parents. For another, she’s heard that her high school boyfriend, whom she hasn’t heard from since the horrible summer when he broke her heart, is back.

She has spent the intervening decade making sure that her life will never go as thoroughly off the rails as it did when she was seventeen, but now that she and Wyatt are forced to reconnect, she’s beginning to wonder if controlling every outcome has distanced her from her true self. This second-chance romance thoughtfully deals with grief, family trauma, and re-learning emotional openness.