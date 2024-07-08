How to Forge Your Definition of Success

If I’m being honest, the word success, at least as defined by the broader American culture (wealth, power, prestige), has always intimidated me. Big and powerful manifestations of so-called success have never resonated with me. I’m willing to bet this is true for many, if not most of us. Real success lies not in its cultural connotation, but in the seemingly small and mighty ways we each dare to define it.

Much less about a blind striving to climb the proverbial ladder, true success comes down to an intentional discovery of our own unique purpose in life. That greater purpose is one we strive after and is the essential sum of our dreams, large and small.

Embarking on the journey of discovering your personal definition of success starts with reflection. Articulating your expectations of what success should look and feel like once achieved is essential for shaping your most authentic dreams—and then sharing those dreams with others.

Know thyself

Your version of success is dependent on many factors. Chief among these factors are your unique values. Taking regular and quality time to reflect on what matters most to you, along with an honest assessment of the season you find yourself in, sets you up for determining what success will look like in any given area—be it physical, personal, or professional.

Routine journaling is a great way to unpack other factors impacting how your success will look, depending on the goals you’re setting. (Want to make your goals more achievable? Using the S.M.A.R.T. framework is an effective way to clarify your objectives and determine how success will be measured.)

Be mindful and take heed that the amount of media you consume may not outweigh the amount of time you’re conjuring up and investing in your own dreams. Spending more time viewing the lifestyles of others (a recipe for comparison) will only rob you of the ability to truly sharpen your vision of your own. The grass simply isn’t greener in our feeds—but it is where we water it.

A more effective method is to consider the people in your life you would qualify as most successful. Ask yourself why you feel this to be true. The answer is likely to illuminate the various ways you see and define success, perhaps in ways you have not yet considered.

Welcome accountability

There is perhaps nothing more important in the process of chasing your dreams than inviting family members, confidants, and friends into them. When we entrust what we’re working toward to others, we foster a sense of trust. At the same time, you might find a boost in confidence in yourself. Trust and confidence are cornerstones for achieving your goals.

You can extend this sense of community and accountability by finding others who share similar dreams—whether that’s running a 5K, half-marathon, or marathon; starting a passion project, business, or non-profit; or buying a house—and asking questions about their experiences. In doing so, you’ll find mutual motivation in planning and learning alongside each other.

Need help clarifying your dreams? Consider adopting a mentor or coach to aid in shaping your personal definition of success. Schedule regular checkpoints, whether in person or online. Never underestimate the power of speaking your dreams aloud.

If you want to give yourself the time and space to let your heart speak, consider initiating a pen-pal relationship with someone you trust. Another great way to share your dreams alongside others is hosting a vision board night. Gather magazines, books, photos, and other hard materials and create a compilation that makes your heart sing. Welcoming accountability helps you get concrete and creative about bringing your dreams to life.

Your version of success will likely vary from mine, in the same way my dreams will vary from yours. These differences are worth celebrating! When we distinguish, respect, and encourage unique dreams in each other, we are much more likely to feel successful on our own terms—and have more fun along the way.