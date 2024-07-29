Dating Unscripted: Overcoming the Struggles of Dating with Endometriosis

For as long as I can remember, I have suffered badly with my periods. From the age of 12, severe pain and heavy bleeding became the norm every month. The older I got, the more the problems amplified—rupturing cysts caused extreme pain, and with that came exhaustion and so much anxiety.

Throughout my adult life, I’ve been misdiagnosed multiple times, or simply told there’s nothing wrong (hard to hear when the pain became so severe I would faint or vomit). I have been in hospital on several occasions—during a particularly worrying incident around my twenty-first birthday, I started hemorrhaging blood, becoming severely anemic and needing four blood transfusions.

I finally had laparoscopic surgery in my mid-20s, but still wasn’t any closer to a diagnosis that finally came a few years later: endometriosis. According to the World Health Organization, about 10 percent of women and girls who are of reproductive age have this condition.

Trying to navigate the dating scene while suffering from an extremely painful and life-defining illness such as endometriosis is tough—there are no two ways about it. But what makes it more difficult is the lack of understanding exhibited by some dates.

Some of my past boyfriends have been understanding—when I was 16, the boyfriend I had at the time even helped me get doctor’s appointments. (It helped that his parents were doctors.)

But in my early 20s, prior to diagnosis, I faced challenges on a new level. One symptom of endometriosis can be painful sex for women, a symptom that can remove sex from being “always available” in dating. Apparently this can be a turn-off for men.

I remember one instance in particular. After telling him about what I was going through, my date feigned compassion at first, but I didn’t hear from him the entire following day. We had been on six official dates and the occasional unplanned one, and we had been texting every day. It seemed promising, like it could have been leading to something more.

I agonized over it for the entire day, really scared that he’d been put off. I sent a text to apologize—looking back, it makes me cringe. Apologize for what, exactly? A chronic illness I didn’t ask for?

My fears were confirmed many hours later. My date texted me late in the night to say I clearly had things I needed to sort out—and that we shouldn’t see each other anymore. I was enraged, mortified, and sad.

This experience, painful as it was, was pivotal in my attitude toward my illness. I was no longer shy about talking about the issues I had, but instead made sure endometriosis was the first thing I mentioned. Frankly, if a date can’t handle my health, then they’re not worth my time. After years of suffering, I’ve learned that my happiness comes first.

Although it has taken a number of years, I have learned that I deserve better than to be ghosted for something I can’t control. I have learned that those who are unwilling to empathize don’t deserve my love. And I’ve learned that I am stronger than all of my hardships combined.

I have also found a boyfriend who will walk with me through my struggles. My current boyfriend has been by my side throughout an eight-week-long flare-up of bursting cysts on my ovaries. He hasn’t run away or flinched, even when I mention my period.

I’m also surrounded by fellow Endo sisters, clued up on the latest research, and we finally have some hope for the future.

