A Beginner’s Look at Home-Fermentation

You might be aware of the fact that you are not quite alone in your body—you are also the home to trillions of bacteria and other microbes that make up what’s called the gut microbiome. These many microbes are crucial for countless aspects of our health, including our brain function, immune system, digestion, heart health, and metabolism.

Gut microbiome research is still in its infancy, with new discoveries being researched every year. One fact that we know for certain is that we can positively impact our microbiomes by consuming probiotics, which are strains of beneficial bacteria. Probiotics are available as supplements at any pharmacy, and typically contain around 1-10 billion CFU (colony-forming units) per pill, with some of the more high-potency brands containing closer to 50 billion CFU.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking a probiotic supplement, but they’re simply not necessary if you’re aiming to improve your gut health. Humans have been feeding their microbiomes practically since we began feeding ourselves; we just didn’t understand the immense benefits we were receiving.

Fermented foods have long been a staple of the human diet, as fermentation (the process of microorganisms like yeast or bacteria breaking down sugars in food and producing carbon dioxide, as well as either alcohol or acid) is a means of preserving perishable food. Fermented foods can provide even more benefit than an expensive probiotic supplement—plus, they’re delicious!

Consider this: The highest potency probiotic supplements have around 50 billion CFU. Just a tablespoon of the juice from sauerkraut contains an astonishing 1.5 trillion CFU. An ounce of kefir contains around 300 billion CFU. Yogurt can have up to 500 billion CFU per serving.

The other wonderful thing about fermented foods is that they’re much simpler (and cheaper) to make at home than you might think. These “living foods” often take a bit of concentration or extra steps the first time you make them, but thereafter, you are able to re-inoculate future batches of the ferment with your previous bacteria strains. This typically looks like saving a bit of the previous batch to mix in with the new recipe, meaning that you often aren’t purchasing anything other than the raw, fresh ingredients.

This list is not meant to be an in-depth guide to making every ferment, but instead a jumping-off point. All these ferments are ones I’ve made in my own home kitchen, spending minimal dollars and time. Each food is linked to a more detailed recipe if you’re interested in trying it out for yourself.

A note about health and safety: Whenever fermenting foods in your home kitchen, it’s important to follow food safety guidelines. Keep your workspace clean, use clean hands and washed veggies (if applicable), and keep an eye out for any molds that may develop. If the look or smell of your ferment seems off, play it safe and discard it.

Sauerkraut is by far the simplest and cheapest ferment you can make, and it boasts an extremely high probiotic content. All it takes is cabbage and sea salt, plus some elbow grease. Start out by thinly slicing your cabbage (green and red cabbage both work) and weighing it. Multiply the weight of your cabbage by .02 to figure out how much salt to use, then sprinkle the salt over the cabbage and bruise it with your hands, massaging the cabbage so it begins producing liquid. Once the cabbage begins to wilt, put your mixture in a tall glass jar and pound it down with either a sauerkraut pounder or the back of a wooden spoon.

After about two weeks of fermenting on your counter, your sauerkraut should be ready to eat! Serve as a side or a sandwich topping, or eat it by itself.

Homemade yogurt seems very impressive, but it’s deceptively simple. I choose to make mine in an Instant Pot, but you can also use a crockpot. Yogurt is made by heating up milk to kill any potential bad bacteria, then adding probiotic cultures and letting it sit at a warm temperature (around 115 degrees Fahrenheit).

You can buy dried starter cultures online, or you can use a quarter cup of a store-bought yogurt. If you go this route, choose a plain yogurt that has no sweeteners or flavors added. When you’re ready to make yogurt again, simply add a quarter cup of your previous batch to your new batch.

Strain the yogurt to make it Greek-style, or keep it as is for a runnier yogurt that is great for smoothies.

Milk kefir is not as popular as yogurt, but has a much higher probiotic content. If you’ve never tried it before, consider buying a bottle from the store to see if you like it before making your own. Milk kefir is essentially a bubbly and thickened milk with a strong yeasty flavor. The only way I consume it is in smoothies, but many people drink it on its own as well.

Kefir is made by adding kefir grains to milk and letting the mixture sit on the countertop for around a day, until it begins to visibly thicken. A batch of kefir will generate new grains every time it ferments. I keep my milk kefir grains in a small jar in the fridge, then add them to around twelve ounces of milk in a glass jar to make a batch. Once I’ve noticed that the milk as thick as Jell-O, I strain out the grains. The milk kefir is stored in the fridge like yogurt. This is a great way to prevent nearly-sour milk from going bad.

Homemade kombucha is slightly more labor-intensive than the previously mentioned ferments. It involves two main stages: the bulk ferment and the bottling. Start by brewing a large batch of very strong tea and sweetening it. Once your sweet tea is cool, pour it into a large jar or pitcher and add a scoby, which is a kombucha starter that can be also purchased online. Leave the tea with the scoby to ferment on the counter for around two weeks, tasting every so often. End the fermentation when it tastes right to you. Make sure to save your scoby (along with the new scoby that was created from fermentation) to use in your next batch.

Now for the fun part: bottling. Purchase some glass swing top bottles that will seal completely, as an airtight close is necessary for making your kombucha bubbly. Remember: Fermentation creates carbon dioxide! In other ferments, you do not seal the lid of your vessel completely, to ensure that gas does not build up in the ferment. With kombucha, you do the exact opposite, which makes it into a fizzy beverage like a soda.

Once you have your bottles prepared, add your kombucha plus some kind of flavoring. Whatever you choose, the flavoring needs to have sugar, even if it’s the sugar naturally found in fruit, in order to continue the fermentation process and create carbon dioxide. I’ve had great luck with cut-up fruits and herbs (strawberry and mint is a delicious combination), but it’s easiest to use a few ounces of fruit juice.

Browse the kombucha aisle at your grocery store to get ideas for how to flavor your homemade brew. The sky's the limit! Allow your bottled kombucha to sit on the counter for another couple of days before enjoying it chilled.

Finally, there are many types of fermented condiments. My favorite recipe for a fermented hot sauce involves fermenting fresh peppers and blending with aromatics and spices to create a bright red sauce. We’ve also had great luck with fermented mustard, which my husband typically makes for Christmas gifts.

You can make fermented ketchup, fermented mayo, and of course fermented pickles. Fermented condiments and sides are typically projects that can be done in large batches once or twice a year—especially if you want to give some away as gifts—rather than ongoing ferments, like kombucha or kefir that you continually make and consume.

Although fermenting at home may seem intimidating, it can be a lot easier than you think. Again, the first time you make a ferment might involve meticulously following a recipe and potentially purchasing a starter culture or other supplies, but future batches can often be started in a matter of minutes. A kitchen full of ferments bubbling on the counter is a living kitchen, accessible to anyone willing to learn a new skill or two.