3 Classy Ways to Wear Shorts in 2024

As the sun graces us with its warmth, we’re ready to elevate our summer style with a nod to timeless sophistication. In 2024, women's shorts trends are embracing the allure of quiet luxury, infusing classic silhouettes with a touch of elegance. While these looks are currently “trending,” in reality they’re simply basics that never really go out of style! Here are chic ways to wear shorts this season.

01. Timeless tailoring

If you're ready to throw out the cut-off shorts of your younger years and invest in more refined options, we've got you covered. This summer, we’re looking at structured shorts with clean lines and timeless design. Opt for high-waisted styles with pleats for a touch of old-world charm. Soft pastel hues or neutrals such as ivory, camel or blush are easy to combine with other colors. Pair them with a wardrobe staple, loafers or slides, and a belt for a look that exudes understated elegance—perfect for a leisurely brunch or a day of exploring the city in style.

Royal example: Kate Middleton

Other outfit inspo

02. Flirty fabrics

Shorts made from quality textiles are an effortless option for a night out. Think silk, satin, and fine linen—materials that drape and create a sense of elegance. Black or navy shorts paired with a vest or blouse and a pair of heels will look just right for dinner al fresco or a fun summery cocktail.

Royal example: Megan Markle

Other outfit inspo

03. Pretty patterns

For options that will stay in your wardrobe for years to come, choose classic prints that never go out of style. From timeless seersucker stripes to gingham, prints with a heritage feel are making a comeback. Look for shorts with subtle motifs, eyelet, or delicate embroidery for a romantic aesthetic. Pair them with a crisp white button up and espadrilles for a look that's feminine and timeless—perfect for summer barbecues or a day spent browsing farmer’s markets.

Royal example: Queen Letizia

Other outfit inspo

Women's shorts looks for 2024 are all about embracing timeless allure. Whether you're drawn to tailored silhouettes, luxe fabrics, or classic prints, there's a style to suit every occasion. With classic styles, go for quality over passing trends, and look for pieces you will come back to for years to come. After all, true style knows no expiration date.