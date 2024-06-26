Meet the Women Who Left the Sex Industry to Make a Difference

Shelley Lubben was a controversial figure in the world of pornography. Once a prostitute and a porn star who appeared in approximately 15 movies, she later quit the industry to help other women get out.

In 2008, Lubben launched the Pink Cross Foundation, a faith-based organization created to evangelize and offer support to people wanting to leave the sex industry. She was met with backlash and accused of lying and exaggerating some of her claims about the damage done to her by pornography. In 2016, she shut down the Pink Cross, although another foundation was founded in 2010 in her honor. In 2019, she passed away with little fanfare, despite all that she had done to help women.

“There is no intimacy, and it is all mechanical and beastly. Often the women are vomiting off the set, and most of the actors are doing drugs and alcohol,” she once told the faith-based nonprofit site CBN. In the interview, Lubben said that the adult film industry had destroyed her: “I lost any piece of Shelley on the porn set.”

Five years since her death, it would seem we could still use her wisdom.

Today, the global demand for pornography is unprecedented. Pornhub was the sixth most visited website in the United States in November 2023, according to the traffic-analysis website Semrush. In 2022, the U.S. market for adult online content had an approximate value of $977 million, according to Statista.

On the fifth anniversary of Lubben’s death, we’re taking a look at other courageous women who have left the industry and are aiming to make a difference.

Meet Brittni De La Mora

Everything changed for Brittni De La Mora when she walked into a strip club at the age of 16. She’d gone over the border to Mexico with some friends to have fun. She ended up getting pulled on stage, where she was met with praise and dollar bills. Being on stage and hearing the praise and validation was intoxicating; she felt seen as beautiful and desirable. One evening in college, she met a couple of producers at a strip club who told her they loved her—and that she was going to become a star.

“I heard the word ‘famous,’ and that was what I wanted when I was a child,” De La Mora told me in a video interview. “I just want everybody to notice me; I want to feel validated. I want to feel like I belong, right? And so I was chasing that.” So began a path that would change her life.

Doing pornography was new and exciting—until De La Mora caught her first STD after only a month. Her producer told her that this was normal, that she should just get a shot like everyone else. It seemed to be the norm to simply take antibiotics and continue working, sometimes constantly. She estimates that at one point, she did 70 days in a row with no break. In her own experience, De La Mora says many women don’t last more than six months in pornography, so companies want newcomers to work a lot because they don’t know how long they will stay in the industry. According to anti-porn organization Fight the New Drug, women remain in the industry for an average of three years—a significant drop from the nine-year average in the 1970s.

“I just started to see that I was in an industry full of narcissists, people who just want to take advantage of you,” she says.

In 2011, Complex listed De La Mora among the 100 Hottest Porn Stars, and in 2012, Maxim magazine named her one of the top 12. At just 25 years old, she was at the pinnacle of her success. However, there was a dark side to the fame. She recalls a director calling her fat, even though she was not overweight. To lose weight and numb the pain, she turned to cocaine and other drugs, including GHB, which is often used as a date rape drug.

“I would buy that [GHB] just so that I could take some and sleep for days at a time because I was so depressed. Like, I didn't even want to be awake,” she says. “It was a very toxic industry.”

She wanted to change her lifestyle. Three years into her career, she had recently gone through a breakup and was coming down from heroin, and thought, “What am I doing?” She called her grandma and went to live with her in San Diego, where she started going to church. But soon enough, De La Mora met a man. At this point, she says, men were a weakness for her, and this man turned out to be a pimp who convinced her to continue doing porn. However, a seed had been planted that would soon inspire her to quit for good.

“There was a day when I got in a fight with the pimp, and I just felt God really speaking to my heart in that moment, and just saying, ‘You need to leave him,’” she says. She had a strained relationship with her mother, who was the last person she wanted to call, but she felt she needed to humble herself and give her a call. Her mother picked her up and helped her get out of the situation.

“I think that pride will often keep you stuck in a season that you don't even want to be in because you're too afraid to ask for help. And that's where I was,” she says.

Leaving porn

It was December 2012, and for the past three years, De La Mora’s earnings had gone to her pimp. De La Mora needed to pay her rent, so she found a gig in Las Vegas. On the flight, she was reading her Bible and came across a passage in the Book of Revelation that describes a woman named Jezebel who leads people into sexual sin and must repent or she would be cast into a bed of suffering, and her children struck dead. She broke down in tears.

“I just felt all this conviction…I [was] leading people into sexual sin,” she says. “Not only [was] I doing that, but I [was] miserable, depressed, suicidal… all at the same time.”

De La Mora had an epiphany. “The Holy Spirit just said, ‘Brittany, this isn't the life that I have for you. The life that I have for you will overflow with so much love, peace, and joy. And if you would just quit the porn industry today, I would bless your life like no man ever could.’” When she arrived on set, she told the crew that this would be her last scene. She never looked back.

Starting fresh

De La Mora spent the next year focusing on rediscovering who she was. She took a break from dating.

Before that, she says “I thought that my validation was linked to people, that if people affirmed me, noticed me…slept with me, then that meant that I was somehow more valuable,” she says.

She recalls a moment in church when she broke into tears because she was never told that she was beautiful anymore. She asked God if she was ugly. During this season, she says she was deprived of the affirmation she had been chasing in the porn industry for years, because she needed to heal and find her worth outside of it.

“Your destiny, your worth, it's not based on [people’s] opinions of you,” she says. “It's based on how God sees you…And if we could all catch the revelation of how loved we truly are...it would just change the world.”

One day at church, she met pastor and evangelist Richard De La Mora. The pair were close friends for two years before they began dating, and they married in 2016. They waited until marriage to sleep together, and De La Mora says she felt like a brand new creation. In 2020, the couple co-founded Love Always Ministries, which offers resources on purity, overcoming pornography addiction, and support for trafficked people who want to leave the industry.

Meet Harmony Dust

Leaving the porn industry is fraught with challenges, especially when it’s been a main source of income for months or even years.

“That's a hard transition,” Harmony Dust, the founder and executive director of Treasures, told Verily in a phone interview. Treasures is a survivor-led charity that helps women transition out of the sex industry and supports them in rebuilding their lives by offering resources such as support groups, an emergency financial-relief program, and life-skills coaching.

Dust points to several common barriers that women face when trying to get out of pornography. There are logistical challenges, like finances and lack of employable skills—women who haven’t worked other jobs while doing porn may fear losing their main source of income, and they may have gaps on their resume. Former porn actress Mia Khalifa echoed this in a 2019 Tweet, saying that “difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was scary.”

Then there are the mental health challenges, like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The rate of PTSD among people in the sex industry may fall anywhere between 10 and 39.6 percent, according to one study, or as high as 68 percent, according to another.

“When you spend a lot of time being treated like an object…there can be a sense that you're a product, not a person,” Dust says. “That can be really difficult on your sense of self.”

Many women in the sex industry go by a pseudonym, which Dust says is often a means of self-preservation. After leaving her job at the strip club, she wasn’t used to hearing her own name anymore; she had grown used to masquerading as someone else at work. Because that version of oneself is a reflection of other people’s fantasies, “It can become really easy to get disconnected from who we are and who our true self is,” she says.

Helping women escape

Dust worked in a strip club starting at the age of 19 after experiencing a traumatic childhood. She found the courage to leave when she met a friend who helped her find her faith. One evening in 2003, she found herself sitting in her car across the street from the club she’d recently quit, feeling like she was looking at a prison that had once trapped her. She found a stack of cards in her console offering a Bible verse from Proverbs 31:10-12: “Her value is far above rubies and pearls.” The verse struck a chord in her heart, and she wanted to reach out to her former coworkers who might be feeling as trapped as she once had. She began crafting hand-written notes on the backs of the cards and leaving them for the women to find: You are loved. You are valued. You are purposed. And support is available when you are ready!

This gave her the idea for Treasures. Continuing this form of outreach, the team approaches women working in the industry and hands out gift bags filled with lip gloss, jewelry, and a booklet of inspirational messages. On the first night the team did this at a strip club in 2003, one of the women who received a pink bag would later become a member of the Treasures team. The organization is filled with women who have survived the sex industry and want to empower other women to change their lives, too.

Hope on the horizon

When Shelley Lubben began her advocacy back in 2008, she faced backlash and criticism. Now, 16 years later, women like Dust and De La Mora have left the sex industry to shed light on the truth and help other women see their worth. Angela Renée White—formerly known as Blac Chyna—famously quit OnlyFans in December 2022 and got baptized. Elizabeth Marie Spraggins was in porn and prostitution for 15 years, and now she helps people leave the industry through coaching and goal setting.

The harms women experience in porn production are starting to get more attention. A new generation of women is shedding light on this fact and paving the way for women to start anew and rediscover their worth.

De La Mora just celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary, and Love Always Ministries turns four this year.

“There's hope for every single woman out there,” she says.