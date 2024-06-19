What My Prolonged Singleness Has Taught Me About Acceptance, Pivoting, and Joy

At 35, I’m already eight years late to “The Plan.” For as long as I can remember, I had an ideal timeline of how my life was going to play out. It wasn’t so much a dream as an expectation—because that’s just how life is meant to happen, right?

The thought of being unmarried in my thirties had never occurred to me. And although I may not always have manifested my longing for marriage and family in the healthiest of ways, I’ve had this deep desire since I was young.

I was never the friend who announced I couldn’t imagine having children or the woman who fiercely craved independence. I have always loved “love”—or at least the romcom version of love that I, as a teenager, was training myself to await.

I had my first boyfriend at 16. That was the beginning of long-term relationships that fit into societal norms, allowing me to live out imagined futures in my mind without the reality of being in a committed marriage.

I remember being asked once if I was planning to marry my university boyfriend. The question perplexed me because it had never occurred to me that people would enter into a relationship aimlessly, without an end goal.

But while I was idolizing family life, aspiring to raise children with less dysfunction than my parents had (as ignorant a wish as that may still be), I wasn’t, in actuality, dating with discernment or intention.

From the outside, my mid-twenties looked picture perfect. I had a thriving career as a magazine journalist with bylines in household titles, celebrity cover interviews, and work demands aplenty. I had a serious boyfriend who seemingly had all the right credentials. And yet, I wasn’t fulfilled.

So I started moving the goalposts in my imagination: Once I was 27 and engaged, I’d be happy. Once I was 28 and married, I’d be content. And surely, once I was 29 and expecting my first child, I’d be satisfied.

As the years went on, these planned milestones were met with painful breakups, work stagnation, and a call to pivot my entire mindset. By 30, I was desperate to actualize what I thought was my dream life: a social-media version of the Instagrammable family life where I could truly have it all.

But in this quest, I stopped seeing individual men as persons; I started seeing them only as prospective husbands. Living for a fake, imagined future was robbing me of my present.

I stopped going to events purely for the enjoyment of being there, choosing instead to stay in unless I thought there was a chance I could meet someone new.

I even stopped writing for fear I had nothing to say. Who wanted to read anything by someone whose life hadn’t turned out as expected, anyway?

The worst part? I didn’t allow myself to truly enjoy time with my parents, siblings, niece, or nephew, because I felt I was missing out on moving a step closer to finding my own family.

This notion of unmet dreams left me in the spiral of a scarcity mindset.

I tried making changes—after all, as the saying goes, “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” I poured myself into travel, I bought an apartment, I took in a cat, I started my own charity, I adopted a dog, and I even cut and donated my long hair.

But, while these moments were all milestones worthy of talking about, that feeling of “But what next?” was never satisfied.

In my self-centered ambition for milestones at specific intervals, I was competing in the dating world not only with other singles, but also with time itself. Birthdays were met with bittersweet emotions and regrets and the distraction of my singleness felt all encompassing.

What I have now come to realize is that my lack of fulfilment came from a misunderstanding of my own identity, not my relationship status. I was grinding and hustling because I wrongly attached my worth and value to what I was able to do, rather than who I could be.

While it may sound cliché, in hindsight, I am so grateful I wasn’t gifted with my supposedly ideal plans because I simply wasn’t ready. I didn’t know the true sacrificial and selfless understanding of love.

I won’t pretend I don’t sometimes still allow myself to fall into moods of comparison and “What next?,” but they’re becoming fewer and farther between.

But aren't you still single?

You may be wondering, since I’m still single at the time of writing this, what changed?

Taking time to contemplate and outline the internal things I am in control of, like my values and purpose, has shifted my entire approach to life and decision making. Instead of obsessing about making the right calls on opportunities, people, and things, I’m training myself to make decisions in the right way. I do this by basing every action on my vision for how I want to live: always acknowledging gratitude, an ever-growing appreciation for my family and friends, and stepping into work that is energizing and feels part of my personal mission.

The journey back to my Christian faith in this decade of life has had a huge impact, too. Building up my own spiritual interior life has freed me of the niggling feeling that my story ended when my plans got displaced. The irony of Proverbs 16:9 is not wasted on me: “A person’s heart plans his way, but the Lord determines his steps.”

I have also given myself the time and compassion to put in the work to understand what feelings, beliefs, and old habits aren’t benefitting me. I’ve embraced the pace of life that my current state offers to find meaning in my every day, knowing that this inner healing will serve me, and, God willing, my future family tomorrow.

And in the way that only lived experience can humble us, I’ve seen that these changes are in both the small and big things: in living each present moment with joy, deriving pleasure from the tiniest conveniences, and the huge realization of knowing my worth.

It has taken me a long time to realize my inherent value isn’t in whether I’m a wife or mother yet, or if I’m an employer or a homeowner or any other hyperproductive status; rather, it's in who I am and who I choose to be every single day.

That’s the ultimate dream: showing up to life as the woman I was created to be.

Not all days are easy, of course. I’ve had moments when my singleness has made me feel alone, unseen, and forgotten. But it’s these experiences that give me the empathy and awareness to be wholly present in my daily interactions, from the deviceless time I spend with my mom to the “How are you?” that evolves into an insightful conversation with someone who was once a stranger.

We are all longing for connection and community, and that’s not only made manifest in marriage.

So I’ll say it louder for those at the back: Being single does not have to mean you are alone or lonely.

While we all take a different attitude to how proactive we ought to be, I have come to the realization that when I try to force things inauthentically, I (unsurprisingly) get disingenuous results. I make decisions based on anxiety rather than abundance, and I rush relationships prematurely.

I have swapped my worry of “What if I never meet anyone?” to the excitement of “How will God surprise me today?” knowing full-well that yes, when I choose to stay home and write all weekend rather than “put myself out there,” I probably won’t meet Mr. Right, but I almost certainly will become more of the person I’m meant to be right now.

As I type this (on a Saturday, no less), I feel content, swapping out the assumptions I had for my life with the intentions I have for today. I now set achievable goals that I can actualize, and I’m learning to accept what’s in my locus of control, as well as what my boundaries are.

I’ve made adjustments in my daily life that enable me to do more of the things I delight in, like work hours that allow for long walks out in nature or earlier bedtimes that encourage more reading. And I've also embraced the seemingly small things that add beauty to my mundane, like a drying rack that matches my apartment decor, making laundry that much more enjoyable.

And yes, while I am fully open and excited to be surprised, there is also a goodness to the simplicity of my life exactly as it is right now.

Leaning into my interior life, I have developed an unwavering trust that all will be well, even if it doesn’t look like the original dream, in the original timeline.

Finally, I’ve left regrets and “what ifs” at the door, convicted not to allow past mistakes or imagined futures to rob me of my present.

Editor's note: This article is featured in the summer 2024 Dreams issue of Verily. Get your subscription to our quarterly print magazine for $60 annually right here, or split that cost into $5/month. Every subscription helps support our mission.