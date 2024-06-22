VM | While You Were Out - Episode 6

This week we discuss Japan's new attempt to get citizens dating, marrying, and hopefully reproducing — a dating app. Will the people of Tokyo flock to an option that requires them to submit their tax forms and a government "certificate of singleness?"

We also chat about yet another incident of deepfake pornographic abuse, this time targeting Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, and the death of French movie icon Anouk Aimée.

Plus: the United States Surgeon General says social media should come with a warning label, just like cigarettes, disclosing the likely damage to teens' mental health.

Mentioned in this episode:

Taylor Swift was attacked with deepfake porn earlier this year.

Verily offers you five tips for better online dating.

Last year we covered Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's book on the loneliness epidemic, with social media playing a role. He's been thinking about this problem for a long time.

