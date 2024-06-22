Skip to main content
VM | While You Were Out - Episode 6

Catch up with "Voice Message," featuring Editor in Chief Mary Rose Somarriba and Associate Editor Margaret Brady.

This week we discuss Japan's new attempt to get citizens dating, marrying, and hopefully reproducing — a dating app. Will the people of Tokyo flock to an option that requires them to submit their tax forms and a government "certificate of singleness?"

We also chat about yet another incident of deepfake pornographic abuse, this time targeting Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, and the death of French movie icon Anouk Aimée. 

Plus: the United States Surgeon General says social media should come with a warning label, just like cigarettes, disclosing the likely damage to teens' mental health. 

Mentioned in this episode:

Find Verily VM | While You Were Out on Spotify here.

