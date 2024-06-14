Skip to main content
VM | While You Were Out - Episode 5

Catch up with "Voice Message," featuring Editor in Chief Mary Rose Somarriba and Associate Editor Margaret Brady.

This week, we discuss Jennifer Lopez getting bullied online amid a potential divorce from Ben Affleck — her recent tour cancellation, and flopping creative projects, don't help matters. Meanwhile, top golfer Rory McIlory shockingly cancels his divorce, sharing that he's realized the "best future" is to stay together as a family.

Also, female creators on TikTok are making bloating blow up (yes, yes, pun intended). They're normalizing talking about tummy troubles and we're here for it! Finally, a cat has earned an honorary Ph.D. from Vermont State University. Alas, Dr. Max, the tabby cat, will probably not be cute enough to reverse the enrollment crisis taking hold in higher education nationwide. 

Mentioned in this episode:

Find Verily VM | While You Were Out on Spotify here.

