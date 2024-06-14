VM | While You Were Out - Episode 5

This week, we discuss Jennifer Lopez getting bullied online amid a potential divorce from Ben Affleck — her recent tour cancellation, and flopping creative projects, don't help matters. Meanwhile, top golfer Rory McIlory shockingly cancels his divorce, sharing that he's realized the "best future" is to stay together as a family.

Also, female creators on TikTok are making bloating blow up (yes, yes, pun intended). They're normalizing talking about tummy troubles and we're here for it! Finally, a cat has earned an honorary Ph.D. from Vermont State University. Alas, Dr. Max, the tabby cat, will probably not be cute enough to reverse the enrollment crisis taking hold in higher education nationwide.

Mentioned in this episode:

How to keep your marriage strong before, during, and after a crisis.

The unique risks of celebrity marriages have lessons for us peons, too.

Verily's suggestions for dealing with pesky bloating.

