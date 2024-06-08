Skip to main content
VM | While You Were Out - Episode 4

Catch up with "Voice Message," featuring Editor in Chief Mary Rose Somarriba and Associate Editor Margaret Brady.

We're back! After a break for Memorial Day, we simply must talk about the firestorm in women's sports, involving WNBA rookie phenom Caitlin Clark and the mean "welcome" she's gotten to the pros. Also, have you ever wondered what might happen if a remote tribe in the Brazilian rainforest got access to the internet and its non-stop flood of pornography? That just happened to the Marubo tribe, and the cultural impact may be sadly predictable... but at least we can process it together. If any Marubo women stumble on Verily, we'd love to hear how you experienced this.

Finally, we chat about Mexico's first woman president, and a "Flavor"-ful update on the saga of floundering Red Lobster. 

Mentioned in this episode:

Find Verily VM | While You Were Out as a podcast here or on Spotify here.

