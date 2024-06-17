The Relational Benefits of Canning

In our first year with a backyard vegetable garden, my husband and I picked and enjoyed our ripened tomatoes for several weeks. My husband suggested we try canning the extras to enjoy for months to come. Shortly thereafter, on a warm and sunny afternoon in late August, we happily surveyed a copious amount of Roma tomatoes placed into containers in our basement cold room.

We were able to enjoy our tasty canned diced tomatoes well into the winter months, on pizza and other savory dishes. We were hooked! We knew that we couldn’t go back to buying tomatoes from the grocery store out of season. And so, what started as canning just the extra tomatoes from our modest-sized garden expanded into canning other vegetables outsourced from the local farmer’s market (shout-out to local farmers!).

Last year, from midsummer to early fall, my household spent either one or both days each weekend in the kitchen preparing and canning in-season produce. We purchased various types of vegetables and fruit, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, beetroots, and peaches, in bulk at the farmer’s market. While our primary intention was to preserve fresh products of the harvest season for use in the post-growing season, I’ve come to realize that canning is also an effective indoor activity to unite the family unit and provide nourishment on much more than just the physical level.

01. Canning is an excellent quality time activity.

Quality time is my husband’s primary love language and one of my top expressions to feel loved, so canning presented a unique opportunity to fill our love tanks. Washing and peeling vegetables, sanitizing jars, and distributing the produce into those containers happened to be a somewhat unexpectedly relaxing activity. Sometimes we have music playing in the background while getting down to the business of food preservation, but either way, we are always actively engaged in conversation.

02. Canning simplifies grocery shopping.

Canning allows for a supply of fresh and unprocessed foods that can be enjoyed when they are long out of season. In this way, grocery shopping at other times of the year can be focused on purchasing primarily in-season produce. Canning locally grown fruits and vegetables is an effective way to support the food providers in your community.

As my household anticipated larger canning sessions for years to come, we invested in a large, durable stovetop pressure canner this past harvest season to simplify the process. However, such an investment is not a must. A stockpot and sanitized glass jars with snap lids are the basic requirements to get started with canning, if your focus is on high-acid foods such as tomatoes with added vinegar or lemon juice, or pickles, which do not require a pressure canner.

Although there can be an upfront investment in the basic pieces of canning equipment, in the long run there are sure financial savings. The glass jars can be washed and reused for the following year. Buying produce (like tomatoes) in bulk and preserving them through canning by making sauce or diced tomatoes means savings during the months when there is no need to purchase this type of produce.

03. Canning means teamwork.

My experience has shown me that canning helps fine-tune a family unit’s teamwork skills. Tasks can be assigned to each person along the food preservation pipeline. Some steps are adult-only responsibilities, namely using a knife to prepare the produce at the beginning of the pipeline and carefully removing sealed cans from the boiling water at the other end. However, there are responsibilities that can be carried out by younger family members, if applicable, such as keeping track of time, counting how many jars are either filled or remaining, or passing items needed for a subsequent step.

That said, certain instructions must be carefully followed to ensure the safe preservation of food. Improper canning can present a breeding ground for the bacteria that causes botulism, which can result in serious illness. There are no short-cuts when it comes to canning, as failure to correctly follow instructions can compromise safety of the finished product.

04. Canning helps us grow in patience.

Canning can be a long process of preparing and waiting, and all needs to be done correctly and with care. Nevertheless, there are multiple moments to feel pride and accomplishment as a family, to see your patience rewarded. For instance, it is a remarkable feeling of accomplishment at the end of the canning process when you hear the reassuring sound of the lids “popping,” denoting a solid seal. Additionally, it is a delight when weeks or months later you enjoy the fruits of your work as a family unit or spread the joy by sharing your canned items with extended family, neighbors, colleagues, and friends.

In the fall, the numerous and spacious shelves in our cold room were occupied with a variety of canned goods, which we have been enjoying over the fall and winter months. Perhaps you’re thinking that you’d like to join the canning bandwagon and give canning a try during the upcoming harvest season. To get started, there is a lot of reputable material online. The National Center for Home Food Preservation is a good place to start.

No matter the quantity you produce, canning is a household activity that provides a variety of wins, including supporting local farmers, saving money, and uniting the members of your household. I would argue that canning offers nourishment of not only the body, but also the soul.