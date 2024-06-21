Summer Lovin': Outfit Inspo for Wedding Guests

Summer is undeniably the season of love, sunshine, and weddings galore. If you've got a stack of wedding invitations piling up on your fridge, fear not! We're here to guide you on your summer wedding wardrobe and ensure you're the best-dressed guest at every event. Whether you’re jetting off to an exotic location or clinking glasses close to home, grab the confetti and get ready to celebrate love in style.

The classic affair: black tie

A glamorous soirée under the stars, champagne flowing, and guests dressed to the nines: This is what a black tie affair is all about. A formal fete like this is one of the few opportunities when we can bring out elegant floor-length gowns. Think rich fabrics like silk or satin in jewel tones or classic black. And of course, there’s a touch of sparkle with statement jewelry and a chic clutch.

Garden party chic: semi-formal

When the invitation says semi-formal, the key is to strike the perfect balance between casual and dressy. A mid-length cocktail frock or a dressy jumpsuit in bright floral prints or soft hues is a winning choice. Complete the look with a block heel sandal and delicate jewelry.

Beachy vibes: seaside vows

Many couples find it romantic to exchange vows with the sand beneath their feet and the ocean breeze in their hair. For a beach wedding, embrace easy-breezy vibes with flowy maxi dresses or sundresses in breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon. Keep accessories minimal and opt for flat sandals or wedges that won't sink into the sand. Don't forget your shades and a straw hat for extra beachy flair!

Rustic charm: bohemian

For free spirits and bohemian souls, a rustic wedding is a dream come true. For this event, embrace your inner flower child with flowing maxi dresses in paisley or floral prints. Add some whimsy with layered jewelry, crochet accessories and suede ankle boots.

Destination extravaganza: formal tropical

Jetting off to a tropical paradise for a destination wedding? Lucky you! Channel island vibes with vibrant hues, tropical prints, and breezy silhouettes. Rather than the more relaxed style of the beach wedding, a formal destination nuptial calls for a colorful maxi dress or a chic jumpsuit in lightweight fabrics like chiffon or silk. Add a bit of exotic flair with statement earrings and strappy sandals.

No matter the dress code, the key to wedding fashion success is understanding the venue and the weather and planning accordingly. So, raise a glass to the happy couple, dance the night away, and celebrate love in style this summer!