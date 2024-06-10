Simply Hosting: Celebrating a Holiday with a Crawfish Boil

What was the occasion? Who was coming over?

Every year on the Saturday before Easter, my husband and I host a crawfish boil and Easter egg hunt. We lived in Houston for several years, where crawfish boils are a common occurrence, and when we moved back to Fort Worth, we decided this was a fun way to bring some Houston culture back with us.

This year, 2024, was our third year hosting, and each year the crowd has multiplied—we had about 100 people this year! Our guest list included family, close friends, neighbors, newer friends we wanted to get to know better, and work colleagues. Ages ranged from my 86-year-old grandmother to my friend’s 2-week-old baby.

What did you do to prepare for your guests to arrive?

Hosting a party is a great motivator to tackle lingering home improvement projects, and this party was no exception. Since the event takes place primarily in our backyard, we wanted to spruce up our outside space as much as possible. A few weeks before the party, my husband stained our swingset, deck, and flowerbeds, which had all previously been different shades of wood. He also constructed a wooden post cemented in a flower pot to help us hang string lights across our patio. He drilled holes in the concrete so I could plant flowers on top, and the result was exactly what we envisioned! I planted flowers in pots in the front yard, as well. We also used this party as an excuse to power wash our patio and clean off the pillows and cushions on our outdoor furniture.

The week leading up to the party, I stuffed hundreds of Easter eggs for the Easter egg hunt. When people asked what they could bring, I told them to bring plastic eggs. I wasn’t sure exactly how many kids we would have and wanted to make sure we had plenty for everyone. Plus, it was an easy way for parents to get rid of extra eggs they had at home.

My husband and I have a running shopping list on a shared note, and on the Thursday before the party, we took a trip to Costco. Whatever was left on our list, I picked up at the regular grocery store the next day.

The day before the party, I took my two-year-old to my parents’ house to spend the night so I could spend uninterrupted time preparing. I spent the day picking up last minute items we needed, cleaning the house, and chopping all the food for the boil. I also laid out my servingware on the dining room table to predetermine which snacks would go where and to arrange the tablescape. Then, on party day, I could refer to the post-it note I placed on each dish to know where to put it or could outsource that task to an early arriving guest. We made sure to have chips and dip, fruit, vegetables, cookies, and a nugget tray for guests to snack on between batches or for those who weren’t into the whole crawfish idea.

Friday night, I helped my husband bring all of the party gear down from the attic and out of the garage. We loaded up coolers with drinks and ice and labeled each cooler so guests wouldn’t have to dig around for what they wanted.

The morning of the party, my husband set up his boiling station, tables, lawn games, and our margarita machine, and then went to pick up the crawfish. We got a live shipment, which we picked up fresh around 10 a.m. from Gulf Runner Seafood. I made sure last minute touches were finalized, like starting the music, setting out koozies, hanging banners, more chopping, and putting out the snacks.

How did you feel about the overall state of your home? How did that influence you as a hostess?

Hospitality is a value my husband and I hold in high esteem and something we both enjoy, so no matter our space, we always want to invite people in and make do with what we have. Since our house is relatively small, we really lean into our large backyard and utilize it as much as we can.

I felt really proud of the improvements we made to the yard and was happy the weather cooperated so we could stay outside, but when it came to the inside, I felt less enthused. I didn’t want my insecurity about the size of our house, projects we haven’t gotten around to yet, or feeling like my decor wasn’t just right to dampen my excitement about the party.

It has taken many years and many events to get to this point, and I’m still a work in progress, but during this party, I was able to set those feelings aside and truly just enjoy myself. I tried to accept compliments graciously and to not point out all the undone projects. I know I always feel uneasy when a hostess isn’t confident in her home and I didn’t want that for my guests, so I tried to focus more on hospitality than entertaining.

What do you remember most fondly from the get together?

At one point during the party, I looked out to see people from all areas of our life dispersed throughout our yard, talking, laughing, and just enjoying each other’s company. I love creating connections between people and seeing that desire come to life at my own home was so special.

Later that night, after everyone had left and I was putting my daughter to bed, I asked what her favorite part of the party was. She responded, “The cookies. And the crackers, too.” It was a good reminder that it truly doesn’t take much to make people feel welcome.

