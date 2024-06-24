I Do’s and Don’ts: An Intimate Wedding with a Garden Reception

Tell us a little about your wedding day as a whole. What was it like?

My husband and I got married on May 28, 2022, in North Yorkshire, England. We both come from large Catholic families and debated a big “proper” wedding, but ultimately decided that we couldn’t afford it, as we wanted to buy a house. Instead, we had an intimate day with 30 people, including us.

We had our Catholic nuptial Mass in the village church at noon, and the reception in my in-laws’ house and garden. They live in what was once a convent and still has a beautiful chapel, so we had our wedding breakfast there. (Though it’s called wedding breakfast, the meal was at 2 p.m.)

I can honestly say that I didn’t miss anyone who wasn’t there. I love lots of people who didn’t come to our wedding, but I am so glad we stuck to our guns. We had a few blips; some people were upset by not being invited, and it’s natural for mums to be upset when their family and friends aren’t coming. But everyone who was there declared the day was “perfect.”

The joy of a small wedding is getting to spend a lot of time with everyone—and with your new husband—and it removes the stress of all the “shoulds,” like hiring a videographer, professional hair stylist, etc. Our small wedding took off the pressure but none of the joy. It was such a special day.

With the help of family and friends, we pretty much did the whole thing ourselves; friends did my hair and makeup, we did our flowers and decorated the hall, and my mum catered. I think the key to a home-made wedding is to do as much as you can in advance. All the food was made the day before, and since my in-laws were hosting, we could set up the hall days in advance, which meant there was less to do on the day of the wedding.

What’s one thing you’re really glad you included that day, or an element that you felt really reflects you, and why?

My favourite time was after the speeches and the meal in the chapel. We spilled out into the sunny garden and served tea and wedding cake. We had a game of “wedding rugby,” girls versus boys. I was in my wedding dress the whole time, and yes, my own husband tackled me and took the ball off me! We also had an “afternoon lull” where I sat with friends and chatted, kissed my new husband and laughed and laughed. This also helped everyone have down time to “gear up” for the evening’s festivities.

Our evening consisted of a BBQ, brownies and ice cream, music on a Bose speaker, and trees filled with fairy lights and lanterns. I was amazed at how much everyone ate—unusually for a bride, I ate and enjoyed all my wedding food. That was another joy of a small wedding, since I wasn’t being dragged off for photos!

We left the venue to our friends and family waving extra-large sparklers and singing along to “ja ja ding dong,” the Eurovision film soundtrack, and we ran—literally ran—up the road in the village to the pub where we stayed the night.

I’m really pleased I organised a photographer. I just booked a 1-hour slot with a freelancer, and we had a quick chat beforehand. He arrived early to get the photos of us leaving church, and my husband accepted 30 minutes of family portraits before declaring he needed a glass of prosecco—and he was right! Although I love the photos my friends and family took, I am pleased I made sure I had one proper one with everyone.

What's one thing you wish you would have done differently, and why?

If I could go back, I would have bought nicer shoes. Everyone told me they would get ruined since it was a garden wedding, but given our gloriously sunny days mine would have lasted, and you can see them in the photos (they were nude heels, at least 10 years old.) I hated wedding dress shopping, so I bought lots online and did a try-on session at home with my family and some champagne. It was such a lovely experience, and my parents still talk about it!

Editor’s note: Whether your wedding was lavish or simple, traditional or contemporary, we’d love to hear about it. I Dos and Don’ts provides real-life inspiration for brides-to-be, without the pressure and perfection of social media or the latest bridal magazine. Think of it like reflecting on your wedding with a good friend—thoughtful, down-to-earth, and honest. If you’d like to tell us about your big day, review our Readers Write guidelines here.