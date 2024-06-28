Dating Unscripted: Different Love Languages Almost Ruined My Relationship

"Our relationship is worth fighting for."

This phrase has been with me during times of boundless bliss and when my world was falling apart.

My husband Andrew and I have been together for 15 years. At the beginning of our dating relationship, we knew one thing: We could talk all night long about anything in the world. We saw so many beautiful sunrises together, went on spontaneous trips, and created unique memories every day––memories that warm my soul to this day.

We studied in different cities, tried to see each other on weekends, and spent summer vacations together. Our dates were filled with euphoria, as we missed each other immensely. We saw ourselves through the prism of love. It seemed that we were a match made in heaven. After nine years of dating, we decided to live together.

However, the euphoric stage ended, and reality hit. We noticed qualities in each other that irritated us. These behaviors were frustrating and hurtful. And suddenly traits that we looked past during the early attachment stage turned into insurmountable obstacles. We couldn’t talk without fighting. We began putting up walls. And soon, the wall between us grew exponentially. No matter how much we wanted to reach each other’s hearts, we just couldn’t do it. We both felt like the other person didn’t love us.

The lack of honest and serious communication killed our feelings and almost drove us apart. However, since we didn’t want to lose each other, we made repeated attempts to patch things up. I searched for the reasons for our misunderstandings. I read tons of articles, and I came across Gary Chapman’s book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts.

According to Chapman, the five “love languages” are:

words of affirmation

quality time

gifts

acts of service

physical touch

Andrew’s love language is words of affirmation. My love language is acts of service––my motto in life is “Actions speak louder than words.” When I needed moral or physical support from Andrew, I didn’t get it. It seemed to me that I was the only one working on the relationship, that I was the only one motivated to save it. Andrew didn’t help me with the household, didn’t surprise me, and didn’t pay attention to the details I loved. I had to ask for help, and it was annoying. He, in turn, felt unloved, because I did not praise him or compliment him. If he cooked a delicious dinner, I always thanked him, but instead of a plain “thank you,” I should have given him more thoughtful compliments.

The day I read The 5 Love Languages is forever etched in my memory. I experienced a wonderful sense of relief. I felt like I had been looking for a missing puzzle piece for a long time and finally found it. I had identified the root cause of our problems.

One day we sat down to talk again—I wanted to convey my discovery to him. We simultaneously uttered the phrase, “You don’t love me.” These words were the beginning of a heart-to-heart conversation that started transformational processes in our relationship.

We asked each other simple questions like, “Why do you feel unhappy?”, “Why do you feel unloved in the relationship?”, and “Why do you think I don’t hear and understand you?” And we listened to each other—really listened. There was only one answer to these questions. We expressed our love in different ways because we spoke different love languages. For us, discussing these questions and answers solved so many of our conflicts.

Once we identified the underlying problem, we began to work on it. It took us a long time to adapt. Sometimes I would serve him scented tea after a busy day in the evening, but still forget to praise him; he would shower me with compliments but not do action-based gestures. However, we kept trying throughout our dating years—and still do, now as a married couple.

We have set up certain traditions. Every week I write a love letter to my husband with certain bullet points and describe moments I cherish:

I am grateful for…

I am proud of you…

I admire you for.....

He, in turn, finds time to help me with my tasks, saves me the most delicious piece of cake, arranges surprises for me, and watches romantic comedies that he can’t stand. Now I can say that we have entered a phase of deep love. Our relationship is a choice; it requires discipline, sacrifice, and effort. Through those efforts, we are making each other happier—and helping each other feel loved.

