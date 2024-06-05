Calling all Fiction Writers: Enter Our Fall 2024 Short Story Contest

We’re thrilled to announce the theme of the fall 2024 issue of Verily magazine: Creativity.

In celebration of that theme, we’d like to offer you a chance to showcase your creativity in our first fiction contest! We invite you to pick up your pen (or rather, power up your computer) and submit a short fictional story with creativity as the theme.

When we say short, we mean very short: flash fiction. Generally speaking, flash fiction is a story that’s shorter than 1,500 words. Some writers and publishers use more narrow definitions, such as microfiction or sudden fiction, for differing word counts within that range; others use the terms interchangeably. Whatever you call it, the result is a short yet powerful story—a story with a plot and characters, all packaged neatly into a small space. (This article from Masterclass offers some good pointers for those who are new to this type of fiction.)

For our contest, we’re looking for stories that are no more than 500 words.

Together with the help of our guest judge (who we’ll announce at a later date), we will select one overall winner and three runners up for this contest.

FIRST PRIZE: $200 and publication in the fall 2024 Creativity issue of Verily magazine, plus a copy of the Creativity issue in print. Your story may be edited by a professional editor, with feedback from the editor and judging team.

RUNNER UP PRIZES: $100 and publication in the fall 2024 Creativity issue of Verily magazine, plus a copy of the Creativity issue in print. Your story may be edited by a professional editor, with feedback from the editor and judging team.

We are excited to read the stories you create, and we’re honored that you’re considering sharing your words with us. Please share the details of this competition with other writers you know who might want to enter.

Warmly,

The Verily team

COMPETITION RULES & HOW TO ENTER:

Deadline for submissions is midnight ET Sunday, July 28, 2024 (entries after this date will not be considered). We will contact our selected winners by Friday, August 9, and announce the winners publicly soon after.

Work must be entirely your own and original, not published online or in any other print publication (we will not consider social media or self-publishing via a blog or similar platforms as “published,” so it’s okay to enter work that you have previously shared via Instagram, for example). The copyright and ownership over the work will remain with you, the author, and by entering the competition you give Verily the right to use your work of fiction online and in print in perpetuity.

Stories must be on the theme of creativity, and they must be under 500 words.

This competition is free of charge to enter, and we are open to entries from anywhere in the world, but entries must be at least mostly in English (i.e. including a line or word here or there in another language is fine).

Please send your submission in a Word document in a simple font (preferably Arial, size 11) attached to an email to kellie@verilymag.com with the subject line marked: FICTION 2024.

We request that you do not include your name or any identifying information in the Word document containing your story, as this competition will be judged blind. However, in your email to send the submission, please include these details:

Your full name

Your preferred contact email

A short bio (just a few lines)

The title of your story

You may enter one story.

Your entry will be final and we cannot accept edits after entry. But don’t worry—winners will have a chance to do any necessary edits before publication.

The Verily team and family members of the team or our guest judge are not eligible to enter.

The winners will be chosen at the discretion of the Verily team with the support of our guest judge, who will read the final selection of top 10 stories. We reserve the right to alter these rules and prizes if necessary at any point.

The prizes stated must be claimed within one week of our team reaching out to contact the winners, otherwise the right to the claim may be withdrawn and the prize awarded to another entrant.

If you have any questions about this contest, please contact kellie@verilymag.com.