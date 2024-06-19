Skip to main content
At Home With Her: A Sun-Drenched Sitting Room

A room brimming with life, inside and out

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

My favorite place in our home is easily the living room. It gets sun from all directions, all day long. It is decorated with second-hand treasures, giving it a colorful, bohemian charm that I love. It houses our book collection, plants, and artwork by my favorite artists. It is the place where I come to pray in the morning, the room for bird-watching, and the place where our library books are collected, guests are gathered, and toddler toys are strewn.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is?

This is the first home my husband and I bought after we were married. The space felt luxurious after the apartment and condo we had shared. But as our family grew, our need for creativity in using our space did, too. For years we dreamed about building an addition to give us just a little more room for spreading out and inviting others in. Nearly a decade later, this room became a reality.

It is important to me to be a good steward of what comes into our home, as well. By adding windows, we strove to bring the outdoors in via the beautiful views. Giving a second life to beautiful things, such as the artwork my children have created, the built-in bookshelf my dad installed, and the books housed from when my husband and I studied in grad school, brings me tremendous joy. The living room is truly the heart of our home.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home? Or, is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

There is such a feeling of delight in this room for me. It is the fruit of many years of dreaming, and it has become such a nourishing space for our family. Our youngest was born as it was being built, and I have loved nursing, reading, and rocking with her while taking in the wonder of the outdoors. As a beekeeper, I have spent a great deal of time cultivating an outdoor sanctuary for wildlife throughout our yard. Making a space where our family can gather, read, pray, and marvel at the call of a great horned owl, a sunrise, or the snow falling is a balm for my spirit, and a gift I love to share.

Editor’s note: We all have a favorite spot in our homes—a spot that gives us comfort and inspires us, or one that has hosted inspiring and fun moments with family and friends. At Home With Her allows us to share these corners of our homes with each other. If you’d like to write about a favorite area of your home, review our Readers Write guidelines here

