Why Abolishing the Family Structure Doesn’t Address Our Deeper Struggles with Relating

When it comes to having better conversations—a theme Verily has underscored—in these rather divisive times and especially over viewpoints in which the interlocutors disagree, listening is key. Whether listening takes the form of sitting alongside someone and hearing their perspective or reading a text someone has written, its orientation toward the other allows for consideration of views that much media does not make space for, namely healthy disagreement.

Listening on the page has also helped me engage with family abolitionist Sophie Lewis’ 2022 manifesto, Abolish the Family: A Manifesto for Care and Liberation. Lewis, a feminist theorist following in the tradition of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, French utopians, and twentieth-century radical feminists, calls for abolishing the family structure.

Lewis’ primary thesis is that the family is inherently inequitable. Because we don’t choose the family we belong to, our individual experiences within the family can differ widely, with some of us experiencing family as a locus of safety and love, and others being deeply wounded by our families. Additionally, she suggests that the family structure introduces isolation of care, meaning that some people in society are left to fend for themselves. Therefore abolishing the family structure allows us to address the inequities that are “baked in” to the family structure itself.

Lewis caught my eye because we share some contexts. As millennials growing up in the West, we are at similar stages in life. We’ve also lived through similar estrangements in our cultures: We grew up in a time period in which divorce skyrocketed (Lewis experienced her parents’ separation), and we entered adulthood as terrorism—especially domestic terrorism—and ever-growing isolation, depression, and anxiety continue to unseat society.

In spite of these similarities, we grew up with different critical lenses for examining our world, and we have come to different conclusions about the importance of the family structure.

The costs of capitalism and isolation

I don’t agree with a good deal of Lewis’ thesis, but I can certainly sympathize with her concerns about the excesses of capitalism and the isolation that those without families (either because of death or estrangement) can experience. In the manifesto, Lewis posits that family abolition cannot merely expand upon the definition or rehabilitate the family because families are inherently a “technology of privatization.” Those outside of a family structure are at an economical and social disadvantage.

Systems that affect the family, like medical care, could certainly stand to be less privatized, but I don’t see privatization as inherent to the family structure simply because it involves care of a limited number of people. A degree of exclusivity is part of the human condition. It’s why we can’t maintain a limitless circle of friends. Our individual circles of care, which may most closely involve one’s family, but also other friends and community members, are limited because we are limited—in our time, energy, and capacity to be present and responsible for others.

If not the family, then what?

A troubling aspect of Lewis’ manifesto is that she offers no alternative structures to the family. Indeed, this is her point: The family structure should not be replaced by another structure—at least, nothing that’s yet been realized. She wants family relations to be erased, even at the level of language: “Taking family abolitionism seriously requires a serious and concerted effort to unloosen, unseat, and unlearn the thought, practice, and language of ‘kinship.’”

On the one hand, this means that words like mother, father, daughter, and brother are not used; on the other, it means that the definitions of these words are expanded. As writer Marie Solis explains in a 2020 Vice article, “In Lewis’s utopian future, the family as we know it no longer exists. Everyone, regardless of gender, is a surrogate; we mother each other.” While the concept of being a spiritual mother to those I’m not related to is familiar and a way I wish to operate in the world, the non-existence of the family seems to be an impossibility.

Would other structures of relating really be more equitable?

In her manifesto, Lewis presents a brief history of family abolitionism that reveals another troubling layer. The “family-less” existence is woven into family abolitionist thinking and the “utopian” communal lifestyle seems to idealize “free love” for adults. In a Western society where hook-up culture is alive and well, such casual ways of thinking about human relating may not seem as radical as they once were. But they do potentially conflict with Lewis’ definition of love: “To love a person is to struggle for their autonomy as well as for immersion in care, insofar such abundance is possible in a world choked by capital.”

If we make the “struggle for [one’s] autonomy” central to a definition of love, are we really working for the good of others? Though Lewis is not necessarily suggesting specific structures for child/adult and adult/adult relating in her manifesto, her examples of Marxist, utopian, and radical feminist thinking leave room to wonder—is autonomy the greatest good?

If a child is raised in such a way that she has access to multiple mothers and fathers, who is ultimately responsible for raising her and ensuring her wellbeing? Whom does she live with? In the absence of family, would not family or some kind of group form around certain preferred people within a larger group? And would this arrangement be any more equitable than the family structure? As scholar Anca Gheaus notes in her 2017 article, “What abolishing the family would not do,”

. . . in the absence of the family, childrearing arrangements will inevitably continue to generate morally objectionable inequalities. . . . These reasons are: the fact that different people who raise children will be differently capable to nurture them; the fact that different children will likely enjoy different levels of partiality from their childrearers, that is, some children will be liked and loved more than others; and the fact that people will, over their lifetime, tend to prefer certain individuals for associative purposes, thus allowing inequalities to cluster over time.

At the level of adult relating, we’ve already seen a more or less “free” culture when it comes to sexual relations, and it hasn’t been pretty. In her book Rethinking Sex: A Provocation, Christine Emba does the ethnographic work of talking with many people who have experience with multiple uncommitted sexual partners. The effect has been less than utopian—people feeling empty, used, despairing of a lasting relationship.

As Emba notes, “Everything would be better, the pushback goes, if there were even fewer constraints, if women really could do anything as we were promised would happen as society progressed. . . . We haven’t managed to be totally self-contained. The way that we have sex still, somehow manages to have unpredictable—and unwanted—effects on people outside of ourselves.” The answer to this tension, Emba suggests, is not more autonomy: “In fact, what we need for better sex might be more connectedness, more interdependence, a greater acceptance of the realities of our contingent existence.”

What Emba touches on is something that is core to my own way of seeing the world—we actually have great responsibility toward each other, and, even if it seems radical for the divisive and isolated ways our Western societies encourage us to live, we belong to one another. This belonging is not the capitalistic ownership that Lewis decries, but a love that upholds the other’s freedom and truly wills the other’s good in the context of relationship and community.

Solidarity that embraces the whole person

Throughout Lewis’ manifesto, the word “solidarity” appears frequently. In the socialist movements from which some of Lewis’ ideas take form, solidarity referred specifically to workers uniting against capitalism and bourgeois structures of power.

But there’s another way to interpret the word. Karol Wojtyla (also known as Pope Saint John Paul II) experienced the effects of both a Communist regime in his home country of Poland and a workers’ movement that, unlike true Marxism, didn’t remove religious and spiritual elements from supporting the rights of workers. Wojtyla proposed a more comprehensive definition of solidarity in his 1987 letter “On Social Concern”:

[Solidarity] then is not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress at the misfortunes of so many people, both near and far. On the contrary, it is a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all.

This responsibility is something Lewis seems to desire in her call for wider networks of care. This desire is an important one to hear, especially in individualist countries like the ones in which Lewis and I live, which have a history of nuclear family relating (a family structure that actually predates the Industrial Revolution, instead of being born from it).

Could it be that the lack of larger networks of care are due to the breakdown of family structures, or that our ways of working are not conducive to family life or relating to non-family members outside of it? These questions need exploring before any structure as fundamental as the family is abolished.

Hope for the (broken) family

Though much more could be said about engaging with Lewis’ manifesto, I find myself wondering how we might truly extend care to those beyond our family circles. Perhaps expanding our circles of care begins with seeking community—better yet, communities that are multigenerational. These groups may not become like family for us, but they will teach us how to live in relationship with others. They may present more positive experiences of relating to children, peers, and older adults than we ever had before, and offer more diverse perspectives for relating with the world around us.

As writer Rhyd Wildermuth says in his critique of Sophie Lewis’ manifesto, his own difficult family experiences led him to the revelation that in the context of family itself, cycles of violence, use, and mental illness can be broken. Remembering a moment in which he witnessed his sister nurturing her children, Wildermuth’s perspective on family as primarily a structure of wounding changed: “Seeing what she’d become—not despite our sorrow but because of it—made me realize, with joy, how wrong I’d been.”

Family may be a place of deep sorrow for many more of us than we’d comfortably admit. It can also be a place of deep joy and healing. Perhaps the answer is not to throw the baby out with the bathwater when it comes to the family structure. Rather, perhaps the key to making the family and its economic, spiritual, and material goods more accessible to all is by turning ourselves outward, as in the case of the Belgian town of Geel, where those suffering from mental illness have, for centuries, been invited to live with residents in their homes.

Who in my community—or my family—needs my presence? How can I use my gifts and talents for the service of others? How can I love well? These questions may very well lead us to those most in need of care, to those hungering for the warmth and goodness that exist within healthy family systems, and to notice what elements of our own family lives need nourishing or transformation.

It may take some of us a long time to see any good in the family; others of us know this good through experience. Wherever we land, we have the opportunity to extend care and love to all who come within our circle of influence. Herein lies hope—for the family, for our communities, for the world.