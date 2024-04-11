Travel with a Local: Santa Rosa, CA

Why should we visit your town?

The real question, if I may say so, is why not visit Santa Rosa? Thirty minutes from the breathtaking Pacific Ocean, studded with emerald green hills in the rainy season which grow golden in the summertime, and close to 425 wineries and 150 miles of hiking trails, Santa Rosa has something for everyone. At the drop of a hat, the scenery changes to a temperate rainforest, as the nearby towns along the Russian River boast ancient and huge redwoods. Any kind of cuisine, as well as award-winning wineries and breweries, are here for the taking. Fly right into the Sonoma County airport or the nearby San Francisco airport or stop by off Highway 101, if you’re coming from the Pacific Northwest or Southern California.

Schoolhouse Beach harvesting mussels Caiti DeCarlo

Where should we stay?

Because Santa Rosa has been a prosperous community for well over a hundred years, numerous Victorian houses still stand in good condition throughout the area. One of these, the Gables Wine Country Inn, is hands-down my favorite place to stay locally. Tucked away on a back road, on a hill overlooking the rest of the valley, this vintage location offers charmingly furnished accommodations and the most delicious breakfast I’ve ever had.

An option for those who would rather stay closer to downtown is Hotel La Rose. Built in 1907, this location is in the heart of Santa Rosa’s Railroad District and across the street from my favorite coffee house, A’Roma Roasters, which hosts live music on Saturday afternoons. It’s also just a couple blocks from my favorite fancy French restaurant, La Gare (try the rack of lamb and any of the wines!). And it’s a hop, skip, and a jump from Courthouse Square, which offers even more opportunities to savor the delicious cuisines of Sonoma County and find a special souvenir to take home.

Yet another unique opportunity for lodging could be the various Airstream Airbnb rentals available throughout Sonoma County.

Where should we eat?

I’ve already mentioned the delicious French fare at La Gare, but I’d be remiss not to mention the true star of Santa Rosa cuisine: the authentic Mexican offerings. For something more casual, try El Roy’s food truck (shrimp tacos, please!) or the Mitote Food Park (get ready for a whole new level of spicy). If you’re looking for something more upscale, don’t miss La Rosa Tequileria and Grille—they serve an unforgettable margarita!

Vegan? Check out Ike’s Love and Sandwiches. With a menu of literally hundreds of options, there’s something for every diet, including vegan, vegetarian, halal, and gluten-free.

Another very special local option—with a crowd-pleasing beer and food menu—is the Russian River Brewing Company. People line up for blocks each February to buy the limited-edition Pliny the Younger variety. Pliny the Elder, available year-round, is a consistently popular IPA. Visit the brewery itself to enjoy a cozy vibe and tasty pub food.

And how can I leave out Dungeness crab? Seafood lovers will definitely want to try this meaty, succulent crab, sourced from Bodega Bay, only twenty miles from Santa Rosa. It’s available for purchase at Oliver’s Market, an employee-owned Sonoma County grocery store that’s second to none. Simply boil it up and eat!

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

The above-mentioned A’Roma Roasters is definitely my favorite. Right in the heart of downtown, it has a spacious interior that looks out onto the street through almost floor-to-ceiling windows, making for great people-watching. A’Roma also roasts its own coffee on the premises and offers a full menu of all kinds of drinks, smoothies, breakfast, and lunch. In business for thirty-three years, this cafe is a true Santa Rosa mainstay.

Smaller, but more upscale options include Avid Coffee and Land and Water.

What sites should we see?

Travelers with young children will greatly enjoy the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. It’s a delight for the very littlest, who can enjoy TOTopia (for kids ages two and a half and under), to older children who may enjoy climbing the rock formations and everyone in between.

There are several wineries right in Santa Rosa, any of which would offer a plethora of tasty wines and bites to nibble, as well as beautiful grounds. Some are family-friendly. Just make sure to make a reservation ahead of time to secure your spot!

Outdoorsy people will love hiking at Taylor Mountain. This hill is visible from any point in Santa Rosa, so reaching the summit (which will take about ninety minutes) rewards the hiker with ample views of the surrounding countryside.

Foothill Regional Park Caiti DeCarlo

Take a half-day to drive out to Armstrong Redwoods, about thirty minutes from Santa Rosa, to take an easy stroll around the Parson Jones tree (310 feet tall) and the Colonel Armstrong tree (over 1,400 years old). More rigorous hikes with elevation gain also depart from this area. Or take a scenic hike along the edge of the Sonoma Coast. The Kortum Trail stretches from Wright’s Beach to Goat Rock Beach. Mostly quite flat, this trail is suitable for hikers of all ages.

Kortum Trail Caiti DeCarlo

There’s so much more to say! I’ve barely dipped my toe into all that Santa Rosa has to offer. With a delightful mix of urban and countryside, quirky shops and breathtaking views, cozy and avant-garde, Santa Rosa does not disappoint. Enjoy your time in Wine Country!

Salmon Creek Beach Caiti DeCarlo

Editor’s note: Travel with a Local gives the jet-setting (or road-tripping) woman inspiration for a quick weekend trip, or suggestions for when she’s just passing through a town for work. If you’d like to write about your town, review our Readers Write guidelines here.