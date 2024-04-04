Simply Hosting: A Cozy Birthday Party at Home

What was the occasion? Who was coming over?

It was my husband’s birthday, which we decided to celebrate with friends. There are two popular ways of celebrating a birthday in Ukraine: in a restaurant or at home. We chose the second option, as we prefer a cozier and homier atmosphere and love warm conversations with close people. It was the first birthday we celebrated in a foreign city, so there were not many guests. We invited our friends, two married couples.



What did you do to prepare for your guests to arrive?

I love welcoming guests, and I always try to create the friendliest and coziest atmosphere possible. Since my resources were limited (we rented an apartment and had only the bare minimum tableware), it was not possible to keep a consistent color scheme. However, as practice showed, it did not affect the cordial atmosphere.

In our family, the first obligatory attribute of the festive table is a tablecloth. Each hostess picks its pattern and fabric. I prefer classic colors, so I set the table with a white tablecloth and opted for red, my favorite color, as the secondary element.

The second obligatory attribute of the festive table is glasses. Usually, we use crystal glassware. In many families, it is passed down from generation to generation and is very valuable. I used crystal glasses that my mother-in-law gave me, as well as my grandparents’ glasses that they received as a wedding anniversary gift many years ago. It’s a very sweet tradition, as using vintage items creates a homey vibe.

Before setting the table, I always find out about the guests’ taste preferences and allergies, since I want the feast to be enjoyable for everyone. Like all families, we have signature dishes; however, we don’t always prepare them. Our family and friends have similar taste preferences, so for this celebration I chose a classic menu.

We offered organic fruit juices and alcohol for women (champagne) and men (whiskey). For the appetizers, I made a Greek salad and different types of canapés (with sausage, cheese, and jamón). For the main course, we served roast pork loin, mushrooms, and various grilled vegetables. At the end of the evening, we enjoyed our favorite dessert, chocolate cake.

How did you feel about the overall state of your home? How did that feeling influence you, as a hostess?

At first I was apprehensive about whether the guests would appreciate the overall aesthetics, whether they would be comfortable, and whether they would like the food. Before the guests arrived, I called my mom and showed her the decorated room. She complimented me, which needless to say gave me a lot of confidence. What could be better than the praise and support of your mom to lift your spirits?

What do you remember most fondly from the get-together?

The most enjoyable thing was the very warm and friendly atmosphere. We talked about our childhoods, discussed family traditions, and shared recipes. Discussing food and recommending a particular dish is a tradition. The ladies praised the dishes I had prepared and asked for the recipe for chocolate cake.

In the middle of the evening, we played board games and later sang national songs. Nothing brings people together like music, and it helps us to vent our emotions. I can surely say that it was a great evening that we will remember for a long time.

