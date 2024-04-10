Skip to main content
Playlist: Road Trip Adventure

Playlist: Road Trip Adventure

Music that inspires wanderlust

Music that inspires wanderlust

The days are getting longer and warmer . . . it's road trip season! Whether you've got a later spring break, are looking ahead to summer, or are planning a weekend getaway, even the shortest of road trips needs good music to help pass the time. Is it time to refresh your playlist? Buckle up for some fun singalongs that will spark wanderlust in even the most determined homebody.

Here is the perfect playlist for your next expedition, whether it's a cross-country adventure, a weekend of camping, or even a trip to the grocery store.

Tags
terms:
AdventurespringplaylistWeekend GetawayMusicRoad Trip
Articles
Culture

Playlist: Graduation Season

Songs that capture all the feelings of this transitional time.

By Amelia Coleman
abbeyroad
Culture

Playlist: ‘Abbey Road’ in Instrumental Covers

A wordless, eclectic take on the classic Beatles album

By Laura Loker
Playlist_03312022
Culture

Playlist: April Showers Bring May Flowers

Don't let the rain bog you down—flowers are sprouting all around.

By Hannah Cote
fabrizio-conti-EJQlF0GIvq8-unsplash
Relationships

We Learned These 5 Lessons on a Romantic Getaway-Turned-Adventure

Some of the best souvenirs are the lessons we take with us.

By Natalie Hanemann
Playlist_10242024
Culture

Playlist: Slow and Sweet

Songs to inspire creativity

By Hannah Cote
road trip songs, song list
Culture

Sweet Sounds of Spring: A Playlist for the Road

By guest
novmel
Culture

Playlist: November Melancholy

Thoughtful, mellow tracks to inspire introspection

By Laura Loker
Playlist_03152022
Culture

Playlist: Bringing the Beach to You

Spring break is here, wherever you are.

By Hannah Cote