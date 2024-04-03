Making of a Mom: Trial by Fire

I’d been eighteen for three weeks when I met him in the club. He was thirty-two. I know a lot of people say eighteen is an “adult” and therefore old enough to make decisions like dating someone older. But let me tell you, it’s not.

He was much more experienced than I was. He had no regard for the things I needed to do. He took me out to lunch one day and sent me to one of my high school exams drunk. He moved us into a small apartment and started to stick to me like glue. He was very needy and controlling.

We broke up before Christmas that year, less than three months after we started dating. He made a suicide attempt to guilt me into going back to him. It worked.

Against my family’s better judgment, I moved back in with him. Everything was fine until March when we were visiting his dying father and I passed out at his hospital bedside.

I was pregnant.

Nothing prepares you for being eighteen and having to tell your mother you’re pregnant. Halfway through my pregnancy, my boyfriend went to jail for driving offenses. Not long after, I called it quits on the relationship, since I realized I had someone who needed me more than he did.

My pregnancy was about as textbook as they come, and two days after the following Christmas, I went into labor. I’d been fed the scariest horror stories for nine months, and they had me petrified. The lovely nurses at the hospital had to call my mom back less than an hour after she’d left to fix things at home (they told her it would be a while because it was my first labor). A few short hours later, at age nineteen, I became a mom. Much to my doctor’s chagrin, I didn’t give birth to the first baby of 2000.

My younger siblings were ten and eight at the time, so I didn’t have a hard time adjusting to the machinations of parenthood. But suddenly everything went wrong.

My baby’s head started growing at 1 centimeter a week. My baby became increasingly fussy, couldn’t keep food down, and threw up constantly. One pediatric appointment and an ultrasound later, we were on our way to Randwick Children’s Hospital. Everything seemed to happen all at once and take forever.

They sent my eight-week-old for a CAT scan, which revealed cysts on the brain. Then my only child went in for surgery, where they drilled a hole in the skull to extract and test the liquid: citrobacter. A rare form of bacterial meningitis.

I can still smell the room they sat me down in and confidently told me they thought my child would survive this, but the best-case scenario I could hope for was my little one needing help to walk and talk.

I was bereft. I held this tiny human who had grown inside me and tried to face the possibility of losing my baby or needing to do everything for this little person. It was too much to deal with, so I pushed it down and put one foot in front of the other. I got us settled on the hospital ward and made it our new home while they took my baby for another surgery to put a central line in. That’s a drip for antibiotics that goes into the heart. There’s no way to get used to seeing that.

My local doctor told my mom that considering the prognosis and loss of quality of life, it might have been better for my child to not survive. Hearing that devastated me. But I couldn’t control that. All I had the capacity to do was concentrate on giving my child the best hospital experience ever.

Slowly, we fell into a groove. My mom couldn’t stay with me because she had young kids at home, so I was alone. But I made it work. I got to know the cafeterias, the main street nearby, and the hospital staff. We were present when the queen, Australian singer Vanessa Amorosi, and race car driver Peter Brock visited the hospital.

Some of the nurses became my lifelines. I made friends with other parents who were there with their children. They adored my child, and I would often come back from lunch to find a random nurse holding my child at the service desk. One of the nurses told me the brain is an amazing organ. Often when children suffer injuries to one part of the brain, another part picks up the slack. They even organized a naming day for my child with the chaplain in the hospital garden.

Day by day my child improved, and after six months, we were able to come home.

As my child hit milestone after milestone on time or early, the doctors were amazed. Not many people—children or adults—survive what my child did. And the number of those who do survive as well as my child are even rarer.

Our last check up was bittersweet. It was great because we were done with hospitals. But it was also time for us to say goodbye to our second family.

Now, my child is an adult who is smart, compassionate, and loves gaming. The only physical evidence of that difficult start is a chest scar.

The journey from carefree teenager to parent to parent of a sick child is one that showed me how strong I can be. I discovered an until-then dormant inner strength, and I pulled on that to come into my own as a mom and as a woman.

