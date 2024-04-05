J.K. Rowling Won't Be Prosecuted, And Other News From the Week

We’re pleased to bring you “While You Were Out”—Verily's quick takes on the happenings of this week

J.K. Rowling avoids arrest over gender speech

Scottish law enforcement say Harry Potter author and Scotland resident Rowling will not face criminal prosecution over her April 1 social media posts, NBC News reports.

Over the years, Rowling’s openly skeptical takes on transgender activism have generated controversy and outrage. The latest kerfuffle began when she posted a series of comments on X, featuring photos of transgender-identifying people, including some convicted sex offenders who’d been jailed in women’s prisons after claiming a female identity. “April Fools,” Rowling wrote. “Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them…”

The posts were a public test of Scotland’s new Hate Crime Act which makes “stirring up hatred” on the basis of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or transgender identity a criminal offense. Critics have noted that members of the female sex are not protected by the new law. Rowling commented, “It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man. Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.”

She concluded her X thread by inviting law enforcement to intervene: "I’m currently out of the country, but if what I’ve written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return...” She added the hashtag #ArrestMe.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Police Scotland acknowledged that official complaints had been filed over Rowling’s social media activity. Nevertheless, her “comments are not assessed to be criminal, and no further action will be taken.”

It’s not the first time Rowling has faced legal scrutiny over her beliefs. In March, Britain's first transgender news broadcaster, India Willoughby, reported Rowling to the Northumbria Police after she wrote on X that: “India didn’t become a woman. India is cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is.”

Later, in an interview, Willoughby said that, “J.K. Rowling has definitely committed a crime. I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman and she calls me a man. It’s a protected characteristic.” The Northumbria police did not agree, announcing that “While we recognise the upset this may have caused, the post was reviewed and did not meet the criminal threshold.” —Elizabeth Prendergast

Dwayne Johnson’s grandma is going in the WWE Hall of Fame

On Friday, Johnson, aka “The Rock,” will have the unique experience of inducting his late grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

In a video Instagram post, Johnson shared that Lia took over the family’s wrestling business in Hawaii after the death of his grandfather, Peter (also a WWE Hall of Famer). As one of the industry’s first woman promoters, she spearheaded Polynesian Pro Wrestling, putting together events featuring the likes of Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, and other stars. Johnson said of her, “She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss.” Lia died in 2008 at age 77.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Notably, the Hall of Fame itself is just a list of leading names, and does not actually have a physical plant. As at least one critic has pointed out, “They don’t even have a Hallway of Fame.” Nevertheless, Maivia joins the honor roll alongside boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who reportedly appeared at least thrice in WWE rings. —Margaret Brady

Prague hospital performs abortion on the wrong patient

A horror story unfolded in Eastern Europe as a woman at Bulovka University Hospital suffered an unimaginable loss, per the New York Post. The victim had reportedly arrived at the clinic for a routine check-up, and instead wound up undergoing a surgical abortion after her entire care team bungled identifying their patient.

Both she and the woman for whom the procedure was intended are of Asian ethnicity, and the Post says hospital authorities mentioned a “language barrier” as a factor in the disaster. The mother’s inability to understand Czech supposedly rendered her more compliant when doctors began prepping her for anesthesia and surgery, which she had no plans to have. That’s no excuse, of course, for the incredible negligence involved.

All of the hospital staff involved have been suspended while an official investigation is underway, and the victim has been offered compensation for her loss. Police have also reportedly opened a criminal inquiry. Obviously, no compensation will ever be adequate for what these caregivers inflicted. This ought to be an occasion for reflection on the part of all health professionals on what exactly “do no harm” means for their practice.—MB

Women scientists speak up about sexual misconduct in Antarctica

WIRED reports a congressional investigation is underway about decades of sex abuse and harassment near the coldest place on Earth. Many of the incidents took place at McMurdo Station, the main research facility in Antarctica, where scientists labor in potentially life-threatening conditions and in relative isolation.

Jane Willenbring, now a geologist and professor at Stanford University, told WIRED about an expedition to the Arctic alongside Boston University's star professor David Marchant, when she was a 22-year-old Master’s degree student. Marchant reportedly forced Willenbring to share a tent with his brother, who had accompanied the scientists for fun and whom Willenbring was told to call “Ken Tonka” because his penis was “like a Tonka truck.” Marchant told Willenbring she was a “dumb [expletive] whore,” pushed her, and threw rocks at her when she stopped to urinate, among other abusive behaviors. He also controlled the camp radio, making it impossible for Willenbring to call for help.

In August 2022, the National Science Foundation, which funds most of the science happening in Antarctica, published a report that found almost 60 percent of women who’d served at McMurdo and other NSF-supported sites said they’d been sexually harassed or assaulted. In 2023, an anonymous survey of women in Australia’s Arctic program found that nearly a third had witnessed harassment in the last two months, but hadn’t felt safe enough to report it.

In a statement given to WIRED, the NSF said it’d been “grappling with this challenge for many years” and that there had been significant changes after the 2022 report. “We will continue to make changes as part of an ongoing effort to address the community’s needs .” —MB

Good News of the Week

Study tracking music credits finds women are gaining representation

The latest data from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California shows that in 2023, women had a bigger impact in songwriting and performance. Solo female performers occupied more than 40 percent of slots on the Billboard Hot 100 Year End Charts, and almost 20 percent of women writers were credited on that popular music.

Variety reports that 56 percent of songs had at least one woman songwriter, which is an all-time high in the twelve years that AII has collected data. When it comes to 2024 Grammy nominations, women nabbed almost one in four nods across major categories, an improvement of almost 10 percent over last year. The most nominated artist of the year was SZA, a woman of color who ultimately took home three prizes. Album of the year was won by another woman: Taylor Swift.

There’s still a lot of work to be done in the industry, though: Out of 217 credited producers, less than 7 percent were women and more than 93 percent were guys. —MB

