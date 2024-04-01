Finding Adventure in the Seemingly Ordinary

I was eighteen when I made my first trip overseas. Two years later, I made a bigger solo trip. Then, just after my twenty-second birthday, I found myself moving half a world away to the middle of Europe. Several years later, East Africa became home. Others often told me how “adventurous” my life was, though for me, it didn’t feel that way. I went to work, bought groceries, and did other everyday things like everyone else.

It’s not that I can say my life wasn’t adventurous. Figuring out how to get on a bus through the mountains in Bosnia with no timetable, negotiating the price of a bajaj ride in Ethiopia, or wandering through a night market in Bangkok in search of food (I’m always in it for the food)— these were the kinds of things that seemed to advertise a life of adventure. Assuredly, they contain the elements we associate with adventure: the unknown, excitement, risk. Living in a foreign country is likely to bring more “unknown” events than if we live in the town we grew up in. Which I can say with some confidence, as that’s precisely where I’ve ended up.

People had always told me to travel before I had a family because then, well, the adventure stops. So when I moved to the U.S. with my husband and was ready to have our first child, the question loomed: Is this the end of adventure?

I think many moms would say that changing dirty diapers in the middle of the night probably doesn’t constitute “adventure,” and I am rather inclined to agree. Though there is a certain amount of risk involved in changing a baby’s diaper, I’m not sure that it’s something I would call exciting and, if all goes well, not leading to the unknown. But mom or not, and diapers aside, day-to-day life might contain far more adventure than we think.

While living in Africa, I began singing a song to myself (and to anyone accompanying me) I have entitled, “Adventure Time.” It basically consists of me singing that phrase over and over again as I navigate a new situation, which at the time was pretty much every outing. It was a phrase borne out of stress. As I found myself in unfamiliar situations I wasn’t particularly excited to be in, I reminded myself it was all a “part of the adventure.” Singing “Adventure Time” helped me get into a mindset that would help me shrug my shoulders at potential frustrations and think that at the very least, it might make a good story later.

Back in the U.S., I continued to hum my little ditty while doing things like loading my infant into the car and going grocery shopping together for the first time, or even waiting in line at the DMV when I wasn’t sure where they were going to send me or how long it would take. With my first baby, I was confronted with all sorts of new “unknowns” on a daily basis, just not ones that are typically associated with “exciting.” But why can’t they be?

Excitement is an emotion. Our emotions follow our thoughts. Which means, if we think about an activity a certain way, excitement will follow.

Missed your exit on the freeway in a new city and the online map hasn’t caught up yet? Adventure time.

Forgot to buy an ingredient for the recipe you’ve already started making? Adventure time.

Looking for the remote control all over the house? Adventure time.

One of your colleagues just resigned and there is a project due next week? Adventure time.

Forgot your wallet at home and realized you need to put gas in your car? Adventure time!

It is easy to look at another person’s life and think it has far more adventure than our own. President Theodore Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy,” a phrase often used nowadays, in the age of “picture perfect” moments plastered on social media. It used to make me a little crazy when people frequently commented on my “adventurous life.” I always thought that if people wanted to find adventure, they probably could. Yet recently I’ve found myself hit by twinges of jealousy when I look at someone else’s travels and wish I was in their shoes. This is where I have to stop and remember that, in the words of Disney’s Up. “Adventure is out there!” It just looks different than it used to.

Adventure doesn’t have to mean navigating the unknowns and risks of foreign travel. It can be found wherever we are right now. It doesn’t mean that I don’t, at times, long to hop on an overnight train and wake up in another country to go in search of the best pastries I can find. But then I have to ask myself, is the adventure over?

It will be. As soon as I stop looking for it.