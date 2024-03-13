We Learned These 5 Lessons on a Romantic Getaway-Turned-Adventure

When my husband and I booked a romantic winter weekend getaway to Denver, Colorado, we knew it would be cold. We’re experienced hikers and love to be outside, and we weren’t willfully ignorant that Colorado would be snowy. But as it turns out, “snowy” and “winter in the Rockies” are two very different things.

Our trip wasn’t what we expected. But we ended up receiving unexpected gifts and making some wonderful memories. We’ve been married for over twenty years, and I’ve found that new shared experiences to add to the story of our marriage are more valuable than anything else. We also added new photographs to our family album and a handful of new tales to share with our kids and friends.

All the same, here are five lessons we learned on that trip that we’ll carry with us on our next adventure.

01. Ask whether this season is the best time to go

The trip started with a nonrefundable ticket from a canceled trip the previous fall. We had three months to use it or lose it, so use it we did. Early December in Colorado isn’t ideal, but we figured we would make it work. We aren’t picky, and we relished the idea of unplugging and hiking some trails near Rocky Mountain National Park.

The day before we traveled, my husband showed me the forecast: high of seventeen, slight chance of snow. We packed plenty of layers. I messaged a contact in Denver, who reported no snow on the ground. I neglected to consider that we weren’t staying in Denver, but a small town two hours north, elevation 8,300 feet. In retrospect, perhaps somewhere warmer would have been a better choice.

02. Think about the weather from multiple angles

We had layers, but what we didn’t have was a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The GPS reported the ride to our cabin would take two and a half hours. The ride west on Highway 70 offered a front-row seat to the closing distance between us and the snow-capped mountain range. We remarked on the steadily falling temperature displayed on the car’s dashboard.

We came to a section of road called Berthoud Pass, about thirty-five minutes from our destination, Grand Lake. The mood in the car quickly shifted from pleasant to intense. This high mountain pass, I later learned, is described as having “extreme alpine subarctic climate.” The snow that had dappled the roadside just ten miles back was now three feet deep and falling steadily.

One of the many things I love about my husband is his foresight in knowing that in these situations, it’s best if I drive. We’d experienced a similar weather event on the highway between Sedona and the Grand Canyon territory in northern Arizona the year before—complete, unexpected whiteout. Other than the stress shredding a few years from my life, we came out of that safe and sound. But Berthoud Pass made that look like a joyride on Route 66.

We quickly ascended to an altitude of 11,000 feet and at a steady, thirty-miles-per-hour pace, maneuvered switchback after switchback, staying in the right lane while Range Rovers and Land Cruisers flew past us. At Winter Park, we passed some of those same drivers in their fully equipped four-wheel-drive vehicles, now face-planted into snowbanks. My husband snapped shots of skiers flying down the mountainside while I gripped the steering wheel and mentally recited prayers. Then, as though in a blink, the road flattened out, and the snow dissipated. We held hands for the final few miles, driving through packed snow mixed with dirt scattered by a snowplow.

After finding the cabin and unloading the car, we strapped on our crampons and hiked to the Continental Divide Trail, where a sign at the trailhead warned of the cougar population, with tips on how to react in an encounter.

My husband and I soon discovered hiking in snow is an entirely different experience, first made obvious by the hems of our pants soaking up the snow and remaining wet. Despite having chilled ankles, we were captivated by the view. The deep snow deadened all sound, creating an ethereal silence.

The texture of the snow reminded me of baking soda. And because of the difficulty getting proper purchase, we used extra effort remaining steady on our feet and moving forward. Our focus shifted from our own personal safety to a keen awareness of the other person. A sudden movement or gasp and we zeroed in on the other, ready to reach out a steadying hand. The effort and high altitude winded us and after an embarrassingly short distance, we agreed to turn around and head into the quaint town for coffee.

We’d also wanted to hike inside the national park, and though I’d looked on their web page, I failed to understand that the one closed road was the main road that bisected the park. That was something of a disappointment, but while travelers have no control over weather, we can choose to adapt and salvage.

04. Talk to the locals

Don’t hesitate to ask your lodging’s host or hotel staff about local trails, wildlife, and restaurants. Before we began the Adams Falls Trail, we mentioned where we were going in conversation with the bagel shop lady. Had something happened to us, at least someone in town knew that the couple from Nashville was headed toward that trail. We felt the prudence of such an interaction even more keenly when we saw a posting at the trailhead that a runner had gone missing at Adams Falls two months earlier and hadn’t yet been recovered.

Despite the eerie vibe of a missing person on the trail, Adams Falls afforded us our first view of a frozen waterfall . . . hidden beneath twenty-four inches of snow. While we could hear trickling water and peer over the rail into the crevasse, we had to take the locals’ word for it.

05. Don’t feel like you have to stick to the original plan

Grand Lake wasn’t overcrowded with tourists, and the quiet streets provided us ample privacy to wander around, pointing out historical markers and the scant wildlife. (Unfortunately, no moose sightings.) We ended up leaving sooner than planned to hike some dirt trails near Denver.

No need to be shy if the trip fails to tick off all your boxes. We work hard for vacation days, and we ought to use them in ways that refresh and rejuvenate us. It’s okay to revise the plan to ensure you hit the places on your must-see list.

A romantic weekend getaway may elicit images of bubble baths and luxury, but sometimes the most romantic event ends up being a moment when you’re ice cold, hungry, and out of water, and your partner offers you what’s left in his bottle. It’s in moments like those that I know there’s no one else I’d rather be with on any adventure.